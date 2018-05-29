SIF May review: Fulcrum Utility Services, Carr’s, Oxford Metrics & Redrow
It’s the end of another month, so it’s time for the SIF portfolio’s monthly review. For newer readers it might be worth revisiting the rules-based process I used to manage this portfolio.
I run the Stock in Focus screen, which selects stocks that meet my criteria for affordable growth. Most weeks, I review a stock from this screen to decide whether to add it to the SIF portfolio. SIF is a Stockopedia Fantasy Fund, but I also run a very similar portfolio with some of my own money.
Since launching SIF two years ago, it has risen by 45%, compared to a gain of 24% for the FTSE All Share index.
I hold stocks in the portfolio for a minimum of nine months. After that, stocks stay in the portfolio for as long as they continue to qualify for my screen. Then they’re sold.
As it’s now the end of May, I’m need to review the stocks I added to the portfolio in August 2017, plus any stocks held over from previous months.
This month’s stocks
Three stocks were added to the portfolio in August last year, and one company remains from March 2017.
Energy infrastructure provider Fulcrum Utility Services. A recent pre-close trading update indicated that full-year results should be in line with expectations, capping a strong year.
Agricultural feed firm Carr’s issued a decent set of half-year results recently, lifting the shares. I think it’s a nice little business, but it hasn’t performed all that well for the portfolio.
Oxford Metrics is a software group that produces analytical software for customers including infrastructure operators. It has performed well, but is starting to look a bit pricey to me.
Housebuilder Redrow is the portfolio’s longest-ever serving stock, at 15 months. It qualifies for 12 of Stockopedia’s Guru Screens, more than any other UK stock except one.
Here’s how these four stocks have performed during their time in the portfolio so far (excluding dividends):
Carr’s
Although it’s primarily an agricultural feed business, Carr’s also has an engineering division which makes remote handling equipment for the energy industry. Much of this is for the nuclear market, but Carr’s also makes…
Carr's Group plc is engaged in the agriculture and engineering activities. The Company's segments are Agriculture and Engineering. The Agriculture segment includes the sale of animal feed and feed blocks together with retail sales of farm equipment, fuels and farm consumables. The Engineering segment includes the design and manufacture of bespoke equipment for use in nuclear, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. Its products include manipulators, robotics, specialist fabrication and precision machining. The Company's agriculture division develops and supplies a range of branded animal nutrition products into the livestock industries, as well as services the United Kingdom farming and rural communities through a network of retail stores and fuel businesses with manufacturing locations in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. It is focused on the design and manufacture of pressure vessels and steel fabrications. more »
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited is an independent energy and multi-utility infrastructure and services provider. The Company's principal activity includes the provision of unregulated utility connections and independent gas transportation services in the United Kingdom. Its segments include infrastructure services and pipelines. The infrastructure services segment is engaged in providing utility infrastructure and connections services. The pipelines segment comprises both the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and the conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks. It provides technical engineering, design, project management, consultancy and audit services across gas and multi-utility connections. The Company designs and project manages utility connections for customers seeking either new connections or the alteration or refurbishment of existing connections. These connections range from single-site alterations to multi-utility and multi-site new connections. more »
Oxford Metrics plc, formerly OMG plc, is the United Kingdom-based international software company. The Company develops and markets analytics software for motion measurement and infrastructure asset management to clients in over 70 countries worldwide. The Company helps highways authorities manage and maintain their road networks, hospitals and clinicians decide therapeutic strategies and Hollywood studios create visual effects. The Company operates through Vicon subsidiary. Vicon is engaged in motion measurement analysis. The Company provides software for the government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering sectors. more »