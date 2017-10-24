SIF Portfolio: McBride slides but super stock Keller Group shows promise
My SIF screen continues to provide slim pickings in this buoyant market. But one new qualifying stock has emerged this week.
Geotechnical specialist Keller Group is essentially a groundworks contractor. But the firm operates at the top end of this market, delivering large and complex projects in more than 40 countries.
Case studies from the firm’s website include £80m of work on Crossrail, providing support for historic London buildings under which new tunnels were being dug. Keller says that it was able to “control movements at the ground surface to within 1mm”, which sounds impressive. Other examples include providing foundations for power stations, oil refineries - and most recently for Australia’s tallest building.
I missed the chance to buy at under 900p last year, but Stockopedia’s never-sleeping algorithms have picked up on the improving performance of this company. Strong scores across the board have given the firm a StockRank of 98 and a StockRank style of Super Stock.
Keller also passes all 14 of my screening rules. So it’s time to decide whether I should add it to the SIF portfolio.
But before I do that, I’m going to take a quick look at this week’s profit warning from portfolio stock McBride.
A quick word on McBride
McBride produces private label consumer goods products. A bit like Reckitt Benckiser or Unilever, but without the premium brands. It joined the portfolio in April last year, since when performance has been disappointing. And things got worse this week.
Prior to Monday, earnings per share were expected to rise by around 20% during the year to 30 June. But in a profit warning on Monday, the company said it expects full year earnings to be “broadly in line with the prior year”. So a small drop in year-on-year earnings is possible.
The firm has reported two problems. The first is that revenue in its Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) division fell by 12% during H1. The second problem is general cost inflation, with raw materials, labour and transportation costs all cited.
I suspect there could be a third problem, not yet apparent. The company says that its other division, Household, is taking market share from rivals. But at what cost? To free up resources to satisfy a recent surge of orders, the firm has “decided to defer…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe. The PCA segment comprises the Personal Care liquids, Skincare and Aerosols businesses of the Company's European operations, and also its activities in Asia. The Company's brands include Surcare, Clean and Fresh, McBride Direct, Limelite and Ovenpride. Its Surcare product range includes Surcare Sensitive Capsules, Surcare Sensitive Non-Bio Powder, Surcare Sensitive Non-Bio Powder and Surcare Sensitive Fabric Conditioner. The Company operates approximately 17 manufacturing sites in over 12 countries. more »