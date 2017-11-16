SIF Portfolio: Norcros looks tempting following recent changes
The outlook for consumer spending and the property market remain wildly unpredictable, if January’s rash of trading updates is anything to go on.
Data from the Office for National Statistics last week showed that retail sales growth by volume slowed to under 2% last year, from more than 4% in both 2015 and 2016. Post-Christmas updates from the supermarkets were fairly solid, but trading statements from other retailers have been more mixed.
Niche firms Carpetright and Bonmarche Holdings (a portfolio stock) have both slumped on falling sales. Graham Neary covered both of these on Friday. At the big cap end of the market, Marks & Spencer did relatively poorly, but Next and Dixons Carphone both did quite well. Budget retailers have also performed strongly.
Although we’ve had a big profit warning from estate agency group Countrywide, we’ve not yet heard from B&Q owner Kingfisher. Nor have we had updated from builders merchants such as Travis Perkins. That’s a shame, because these are probably the nearest proxy to today’s stock, shower and bathroom fitting specialist Norcros.
New-look Norcros returns
Perennial value stock Norcros has often cropped up in my screen, and makes frequent appearances in the SCVR.
However, it’s reached the top spot in my screening results this week, forcing me to take a closer look. The last year has brought some changes I’m keen on, and one or two that I’m not. So let’s take a closer look.
Still good value
Norcros has always appeared to be cheap, and that hasn’t changed. A ValueRank of 86 and a swathe of green bars highlight the firm’s value credentials:
The earnings yield (EBIT/EV) of 10% is well above my screening threshold of 8%. This suggests Norcros could be attractively priced, relative to its capacity to generate profits.
Meanwhile, the trailing price/free cash flow ratio of 13.5 implies that the dividend yield of 3.8% is covered twice by free cash flow. (Inverting the P/FCF gives a free cash flow yield of 7.7%).
However, the £60m acquisition of Irish shower enclosures group Merlyn is big enough to potentially change the picture. So I think it’s worth taking a closer look to see if the price paid for this business…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Norcros Plc is a holding company for the Norcros Group. The Company's principal activities include development, manufacture and marketing of home consumer products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company's segments include UK and South Africa. The Company has six United Kingdom businesses, including Triton Showers, Vado, Croydex, Abode, Johnson Tiles and Norcros Adhesives, and three businesses in South Africa, including Johnson Tiles South Africa, TAL and Tile Africa. The Company is focused on showers, taps, bathroom accessories, tiles and adhesives. In the United Kingdom, the Company offers a range of bathroom and kitchen products both for domestic and commercial applications. The Company offers mixer showers and accessories; tile and stone adhesives; taps, bathroom accessories and valves; bathroom furnishings; ceramic wall and floor tiles; kitchen sinks; tile adhesives, pourable floor coverings and tiling tools through its United Kingdom and South Africa business. more »
5 Comments on this Article show/hide all
I have been watching Norcros also. For me the trigger point is if it can break above 190p - it is trying - ideally with some decent volume. Whilst it remains below 190p there is a real risk that it will drop back to the bottom of its price channel.
Been waiting years for this to rerate...hope I live long enough to see it.
Good assessment of the pros and cons - thank you.
I think the other elephant in the room with Norcros (LON:NXR) (aside from the large pension liability) is the significant South African element in their revenues and profits. For better or worse, every time the ANC has another brain-f**t the Norcros share price gets pegged back. Hopefully the Merlyn acquisition dilutes the S.A. association but I suspect it will continue to be a lead weight against any short to medium term re-rating. In the meantime, I’ll keep compounding the decent dividend yield.
Gus.
Thanks for the article. I have been a holder for years and have been very patiently waiting for it to re-rate upwards. I would like to see the group diversify geographically but also start to pay down some of their debt. It pays a good dividend and is undervalued IMHO.
Norcros is currently at the top of its price range and I have noticed that several of your recent acquisitions are also at the top of theirs. I have a feeling we are going to see a major correction within the next six months so how would this help your stocks which you normaly keep for approx. nine months.
I would be interested on your veiws of the markets at the moment and your current advise on stocks as regards the possible correction of the markets.
Please dont take this as a criticism as some of the stocks you have advised recently have done very well thank you.