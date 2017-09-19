Small Cap Value Report (Fri 19 Jan 2018) - CCT, CPR, BLTG, BON, REC, DTY, RM2
Morning folks!
Busy morning for updates today. Thanks for your suggestions in the comments, I'm looking at the following (list is subject to change!)
- Character (LON:CCT)
- Carpetright (LON:CPR) (plus United Carpets (LON:UCG), which I hold)
- Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG)
- Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON)
- Record (LON:REC)
- Dignity (LON:DTY)
- RM2
Cheers,
Graham
Character (LON:CCT)
- Share price: 452.5p (-0.3%)
- No. of shares: 21 million
- Market cap: £95 million
This is an AGM trading update, for the meeting at 11am.
Trading for the first four months of the financial year, i.e. from September to December, was in line with expectations.
As anticipated, the Toys R Us debacle had a negative impact on international trading. But domestic sales "continued to perform well".
If the company has performed fine on the domestic front during the period, that's encouraging, and better than I expected. November was supposed to have been a disastrous month for the industry here, so well done to Character if they managed to pull through it.
Indeed, the statement says that management "speedily and skilfully (sic)" addressed the changing conditions in the marketplace, so that there are "virtually no excess stocks to deal with in-house", and the major retailers "experienced a clean sell-through" of product.
From that wording, it does sound like there may have been build-up of excess inventory at some of the smaller retailers. But hopefully nothing too catastrophic.
I've noticed that some investors are a bit unhappy with executive compensation at Character. Today's statement could also be interpreted as presenting management's argument that their ability to control inventory is something that is worth paying for, in advance of the AGM.
The statement also reiterates the company's belief that while H1 this year will be tough, H2 will see the company return to its previous growth pattern, with the help of the new Pokemon range.
My opinion
I'd probably have marked the shares a little higher on today's news (which unfortunately was not released until just before the market opened).
The big fear was that H1 was going to be a catastrophe, and…
Carpetright (LON:CPR) I think Tapi Carpets is causing them real problems. Problem with buying carpet from Carpetright is all the add-ons, such as delivery charge, high underlay and gripper price. I went somewhere else and it was about £100 cheaper overall. Next time I will visit Tapi they were not there 2 years ago. Their reviews are very good. Philip Harris who set up Tapi is the son of the founder of Carpetright and worked at there for 23 years, so no doubt knows all about them.
My finger has been poised over the sell button for Character (LON:CCT) since I learned of the egregious Director bonuses, which give away far too high a portion of profits. Today, the self-congratulatory waffle in the trading update (black mark too for timing) now obscures any merit in the trading results themselves, and I have lost confidence in the management. Decision made, my sell limit order is placed.
While United Carpets (LON:UCG) might seem more stable with net cash, its easy to forget their massive store lease liability, which will change soon when the new IFRS reporting standards come into force.
UCG leases the properties, and then subleases them to their franchisees. If franchisees walk away, then UCG are stuck with the store lease liabilities. From their last report, I took down notes that (90% sure they are right):
- 58% of lease commitment is more than 5 years.
- About 10% lease commitments expiring within the year.
- In terms of subleasing out to franchisees, only about 25% non-cancellable commitments
So I would actually treat UCG with more caution, because if trading gets tough and franchisees renegade on their franchise agreements, then UCG could be facing massive forward liabilities for the store leases.
Looking forward to reading Graham’s take on the Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) trading update. Clearly Mr Market thinks it sucks with a 20% hit on the share price but I wonder if it’s a bit overdone.
FWIW, I think the update is consistent with having an accountant rather than a salesman/woman in charge as CEO. While like for like sales are heavily down, this seems a function of tighter stock management and less discounted price sales volumes (especially against the previous year’s comparable). Together with tighter central cost control the strategy will hopefully be borne out if earnings end up being in line with expectations as indicated. Likewise, a decent improvement in online sales also seems to have gone under the radar but hopefully bodes well.
One thing that is apparent from this and other updates given by Ms. Connolly since she took over as CEO is a remarkably downbeat view on the market in general. Managing expectations is all well and good but the company does seem unerringly pessimistic in the tone of its commentary.
Gus.
Dignity (no holding) I had a touch point with this industry a couple of years ago, not as a user hence why I can type this! The prepaid funeral market, payments made by individual in advance of their death, is in my opinion, a financial crash on the scale of Equitable life waiting to happen. It is interesting that what they refer to as "prearranged" had the lowest value, but 27% of the business, of the funerals they provided. the simple fact is, I believe, that the value of the proceeds from most of the policies sold is not even close to the real cost of executing a funeral, but the companies who have been involved in selling these policies seem to be locked in to delivering the funeral for the money available. I would love a financial regulator to look at the way these policies are sold (massive commissions )and the proceeds invested and managed, can of worms I reckon.
In reply to Graham N, post #32
Graham, I think you'll find we're all working our way towards Dignity..
In reply to Graham N, post #25
Thank you very much for this and IPX the other day - much appreciated! Also thank you to dahokolomoki and others on carpets today.
@graham and @paul your reports are awesome - always top class.
Hi Graham - great analysis on Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG). In relation to its revenue recognition issues, it's worth flagging the new accounting standard IFRS 15 which came into force on 1 January 2018 and is more prescriptive. It is possible revenues at Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG) will be impacted and prior year revenues may have to be restated.
I provided a high level, albeit technical, summary in yesterday's SCVR comments section. You should be able to get to it by clicking https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-thu-18-jan-2018-cpc-pmp-call-cll-cwd-fran-300388/?comment=34#34
Regarding Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON), Trustpilot ratings for sites that have the words "collecting" next to the rating need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
"Collecting" means that the company/website is actively emailing customers to provide a review, sometimes incentivising (e.g. enter into a free prize draw for £100 vouchers this month).
Also most companies would be using an automated email CRM system that will only send out emails to customers who have not (1) returned items (2) complained (3) etc, so naturally the reviews tend to skew towards positive.
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #36
dahokolomoki,
United Carpets (LON:UCG) 's costs on unprofitable sheds are at least limited to the cost of getting out of a lease (which is I imagine is less than having to keep paying + rates + maintenance + security) whereas Carpetright presumably have to make staff redundant and won't be able to sell quickly so will keep having to pay interest + rates + maintenance + security.
Ultimately I wouldn't want to own or long-lease out of town sheds in general because I think many will become uneconomic for retail. However some may have long-term residential development potential.
Thanks for looking at Record (LON:REC) Graham. Could you compare it with Alpha FX (LON:AFX) which trades on a much higher multiple? It seems to be a bit of a one-man show like Miton (LON:MGR). But, like Miton (LON:MGR), the main man is impressive. He recently gave a talk at my daughter's school to which he had donated a seven figure sum for a new building which brought Record (LON:REC) onto my radar. The company seems to be struggling to stand still but it does have a niche and a 'moat'. t thought today's results were going to be better as the dollar has dropped which makes their life easier. Although they have added one client in the quarter their AUME remains rather static. I wonder if this is a lifestyle company for its founder, although, TBF, they do pay out reasonable dividends. I think the question all holders would have is what, if anything, is likely to ignite the share price?
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) results highlight how dependent they are (still) on foot traffic from a very aged customer base that can be genuinely deterred by bad weather. Also much more vibrant online propositions now for older folks eg Lifestore from online specialist JD Williams (part of N Brown (LON:BWNG) group). Difficult to see a positive future for Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) medium term with such a low margin as safety - a feature since emerged from Peacock ruins - and store centric business.
Following today's Dignity inspired, cycle of life theme,will Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) be "from administration to administration.......'
In reply to mammyoko, post #45
Hi, nice comment there re: Record (LON:REC) and thanks for the anecdote with respect to "the main man"!
Maybe there is no catalyst for the share price but I like what I see, so I bought a few of them.
Cheers,
Graham
Little smile about hearing that a profit warning from Dignity (LON:DTY) arose because of stiff competition.
Apologies!
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #43
Thanks for the insight re: £BON!
In reply to gus 1065, post #37
Online sales at Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON), face tougher comparables going forward so I would expect reported growth rates to come down in future quarters. FY17: Q1-2.7%, Q2 c+2.5%,Q3 -3.8%,Q4 +15.2%. FY18:Q1 +37.9%, Q2 +39.4%, Q3: +28.5%.
I hold the share - although to be honest I was looking to sell after reading the trading update, until I realised how much the stock had been marked down.
In reply to Graham N, post #47
The up-side to a 'lifestyle' business dominated by a visionary is that they care about how the business's share price performance reflects on them. Neil Record has an impressive cv, deep pockets and owns 31% of the business. I think there is limited downside and given that he is 64 he may be looking for an exit at some point. On the negative side, the share seems very much off the radar, poorly understood and the pedestrian performance isn't improving its profile.
GAME Digital (LON:GMD) is down loads to about 46.5p to buy - I didn't think their update was that bad but obviously the market did. Sincerely regretting not seling at 60p+ now - let that be a lesson to always sell a SCSW recommendation spike! Oh dear me.
In reply to Tanglands, post #38
I completely agree.
Also a lot of old people buy insurance products, expecting the proceeds to cover funeral costs, that only pay out if the premiums are paid every month without fail up to death. Miss a payment and all the money is lost, which is a very easy pitfall to fall into at the end of life with illness, care home fees, Alzheimer’s etc.taking their toll on finances and the ability to stay on top of things.