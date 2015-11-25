SIF Portfolio: Plus500 is riding high on cryptocurrency profits - what’s next?
Is the cryptocurrency boom turning to bust? The chart below showing the value of Bitcoin since June last year suggests that it might be.
On the other hand, investors who have HODLed have seen the value of their coins rise by more than 85% since 5 February. Rivals Litecoin and Ether have also staged strong comebacks.
This rapid rebound means that anyone who bought Bitcoin as recently as October has already doubled their money. So the boom could still have further to go before it peters out, as I believe it will.
Source: IG.com
Stock market crypto-winners
Which stocks have profited from the cryptocurrency boom? Leaving aside the rash of dubious AIM firms that have climbed on the blockchain bandwagon to boost their share prices, CFD firms have been among the big winners.
One of the most notable of these is Israel-based Plus500. New customer numbers rose by 136% in 2017, helping to lift revenue by 33% and earnings per share by 72%:
Source: Plus500 Ltd 2017 preliminary results
It’s worth noting how profits rose twice as quickly as revenue. Much of the improvement in profit margins appears to have been driven by the fall in average user acquisition cost (AUAC), which dropped by 60% from $1,195 to $474.
I’d hazard a guess that much of this reduction was due retail customers seeking out the firm in order to start trading bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Although Plus500 says that “less than 15%” of revenue came from cryptocurrency trading last year, I suspect the resulting contribution to profit was much greater than this.
Should I buy this stock?
Plus500 was one of Ed Croft’s NAPS choices for 2018. For similar reasons, this marmite stock has now qualified for my Stock in Focus screen.
I have to admit that the thought of buying this stock makes me uncomfortable. Personally, I can’t see how a company which grows so quickly and generates so much surplus cash can be a good quality, sustainable business.
I remember when the firm’s founders were happy to sell at £4 per share. Today the price is £12, despite the threat of regulatory restrictions on leverage.
Plus500’s performance has so far defied expectations, perhaps in part due to a good…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Plus500 Ltd is an Israel-based online provider of Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The Company develops and operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade CFDs internationally over more than 2,200 different underlying global financial instruments comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and foreign exchange. The Company enables retail customers to trade CFDs in more than 50 countries and in over 30 languages. The Company's trading platform is accessible from multiple operating systems, such as Windows, smartphones (iOS, Android and Windows Phone), tablets (iOS, Android and Surface), Apple Watch and web browsers. The Company conducts operations in the European Economic Area (EEA), Gibraltar, Australia and certain other jurisdictions across Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere. Its subsidiaries include Plus500UK, Plus500AU, Plus500CY and Plus500IL. more »
4 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Roland,
PLUS has taken two hits by regulators and come out of both smiling. I think the regulators have moved on to more pressing matters than trying to stop idiots from losing money. As part of a diverse portfolio, as in the case of my wife, PLUS is not only a star growth stock, but more importantly, a star income stock (We are both retired). I made a great deal of money from PLUS in the early days, and invested for my wife after the second swipe by the regulators, on the basis that lightening will not strike three times in the same place. PLUS is widening its international offerings, and more and more environments accept the model as reasonable.
I am no fan of cryptocurrencies, but I have no objection to making money from those who are.
As a company, PLUS has always either met or exceeded its forecasts, been open about its engagement with the powers that be and provided us with excellent returns.
Hi Roland,
It's a good article, thanks, and on a share I'm interested in as it's a current holding. The essential message I got from your article is what I have been thinking for 6 months or so: the fundamentals can't be faulted, but there are other less tangible issues that cause it to be a share that twangs the nerves on a regular basis.
The recent full year results were impressive. As has by now become usual, they were better than expected for the full year, and revenue expectations for y/e 31 Dec 2018 were increased already, which seems odd/impressive.
As you said, year end net cash was $241.8m (£174m) which I understand does not include any client monies. They talked about a consolidated industry in the short to medium term, but don't say whether or not they will make any acquisitions. They certainly have the capability.
They are very generous with shareholder returns, either with dividends (or buybacks last year).
They seem to think the regulatory threat wouldn't affect them much, although I suppose it's in their interest to say that, and they state they would adapt anyway: "the Board believes the proposals are unlikely to have a material adverse effect on the Group's business". We'll see. Once ESMA announces its proposals, I expect the shares will take another hit, but the market is aware of the worst outcome in terms of the reduction in leverage. There is a question mark over the CFDs on cryptocurrency, as ESMA tacked this on as an after thought to its consultation. I expect ESMA already knows what it wants to do on all scores, but had to go through this process to look like it cared.
On the customer churn, which Graham Neary has highlighted previously, they state that this has been reduced again in H2, apparently due to improved customer service. However it does not give any figures on this so I'm taking this with a pinch of salt.
I'm holding for the being, and will monitor this very closely, as they seem to find a way through the mire each time. Whilst the ESMA proposals will certainly affect PLUS, and competitors, it is not these companies that they are trying to stop. It's the much much smaller end of the market, like the old boiler rooms.
If there is a general market slowdown, or worse, this will be hit sharply, as it's only really everyone's general appetite for generally risk-on assets which is providing these bumper profits. I reserve the right to dump my holding at any time if it starts to freak me out.
Thanks
Chris
thanks Roland.
I commend your objectivity,Roland.I've been advised both to buy and to short it. I'll continue to steer well clear..