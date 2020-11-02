Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

We could have a bit of volatility to deal with this week, with a new lockdown for England having been announced, and of course the US Presidential election taking place on Tuesday.

Timing - Jack's kindly done most of the work this morning, but I'll (Paul) be adding bits this afternoon until about 3pm. Update at 19:20 - lots more sections added, and today's report is now finished.

Agenda - as follows;

Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - Half year trading update (Jack)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) - Completion of disposal (Jack)

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) - Year end results FY 06/2020 (Jack)

Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) - Final results FY 06/2020 (Paul)

K3 Business Technology (LON:KBT) - Trading update (Paul)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) - Covid-19 business update (Paul)

Nwf (LON:NWF) - Cyber incident, suspension of shares (Paul)

Pphe Hotel (LON:PPH) - Q3 trading update (Paul)

Studio Retail (LON:STU) - brief comment on blocking its disposal (Paul)

Lidco (LON:LID) & Horizon Discovery (LON:HZD) - very brief comment on US takeover bids for these 2 companies (Paul)

.





Share price: 62.5p (+8.9%)

Shares in issue: 306,806,039

Market cap: £191.8m

(Jack)

I wonder if there’s a post-Woodford bounce coming for certain stocks? Take Purplebricks (LON:PURP) for example - that’s a heck of a fall in share price since 2018:

The group continues to burn through cash and makes some punchy, double-digit net losses though:

FY18 -£30.1m

FY19 -54.9m

FY20 -19.2m

Looking at the falling net cash balance, another equity fundraising isn’t out of the question. But see below - today the group reports an improved cash figure, which is encouraging.

Stockopedia rates Purplebricks as a Momentum Trap but shares are up 8.9% on today’s Half year trading update so let’s see if the tide is turning. If it is, then let’s not forget the share price was approaching 500p in 2017…

It’s actually a very brief update, with much more detail to come on 15 December 2020. Some highlights for now: