Small Cap Value Report (Mon 2 Nov 2020) - PURP, HMSO, SEE, PIER, KBT, ACRL, NWF, PPH, STU
Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.
We could have a bit of volatility to deal with this week, with a new lockdown for England having been announced, and of course the US Presidential election taking place on Tuesday.
Timing - Jack's kindly done most of the work this morning, but I'll (Paul) be adding bits this afternoon until about 3pm. Update at 19:20 - lots more sections added, and today's report is now finished.
Agenda - as follows;
Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - Half year trading update (Jack)
Hammerson (LON:HMSO) - Completion of disposal (Jack)
Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) - Year end results FY 06/2020 (Jack)
Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) - Final results FY 06/2020 (Paul)
K3 Business Technology (LON:KBT) - Trading update (Paul)
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) - Covid-19 business update (Paul)
Nwf (LON:NWF) - Cyber incident, suspension of shares (Paul)
Pphe Hotel (LON:PPH) - Q3 trading update (Paul)
Studio Retail (LON:STU) - brief comment on blocking its disposal (Paul)
Lidco (LON:LID) & Horizon Discovery (LON:HZD) - very brief comment on US takeover bids for these 2 companies (Paul)
.
Purplebricks (LON:PURP)
Share price: 62.5p (+8.9%)
Shares in issue: 306,806,039
Market cap: £191.8m
(Jack)
I wonder if there’s a post-Woodford bounce coming for certain stocks? Take Purplebricks (LON:PURP) for example - that’s a heck of a fall in share price since 2018:
The group continues to burn through cash and makes some punchy, double-digit net losses though:
- FY18 -£30.1m
- FY19 -54.9m
- FY20 -19.2m
Looking at the falling net cash balance, another equity fundraising isn’t out of the question. But see below - today the group reports an improved cash figure, which is encouraging.
Stockopedia rates Purplebricks as a Momentum Trap but shares are up 8.9% on today’s Half year trading update so let’s see if the tide is turning. If it is, then let’s not forget the share price was approaching 500p in 2017…
It’s actually a very brief update, with much more detail to come on 15 December 2020. Some highlights for now:
- Strong levels of new instructions during the last five months,
- An 8% increase…
