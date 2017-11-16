Small Cap Value Report (Thu 16 Nov 2017) - Keystone Law, NXR, VCP, CLG, MACF
To get you started today, here is the link to yesterday's article. I updated it in the evening, having run out of steam during the afternoon. It now covers;
Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) - results
GAME Digital (LON:GMD) - results (I added more to this section)
Wey Education (LON:WEY) - unnecessarily deep discount on placing
Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) - profit warning
On to today's news...
NB. I tend to update the article header to show what companies I intend reporting on. So please refer to this before posting comments below requesting me to cover companies that I'm already intending to report on. Thanks!
Keystone Law
Intention to float - this announcement caught my eye this morning, and might be potentially interesting. Although I got burned on the disaster that was Fairpoint, which went to zero in the end. So I'm very wary of legal services companies.
Key points;
AIM, ticker "KEYS"
Expected to commence trading on 27 Nov 2017
Placing price 160p
Total shares after placing, 31.27m, market cap of £50.0m
Raising £15m (before costs) - of which £5m goes to the selling shareholder, and £9m goes to the company, however this is mostly (£7.4m) to be used to pay off shareholder loans. So in effect, most of the placing monies are to cash out the selling shareholder. Generally I dislike situations where an existing shareholder is using an IPO to exit, because quite often problems subsequently emerge.
Company will be debt-free after the above transactions.
Panmure Gordon is broker & nomad.
The business model is a disruptive legal firm, with its lawyers being self-employed and working from home. Therefore its central costs are low, and fixed. Also, the suggestion is that it can grow profits in future, from operational gearing - due to having fixed costs.
Good 3 year growth of 20%+ p.a.
Results for y/e 31/1/2017 - revenues of £25.6m, EBITDA of £2.1m - grrrr, why on earth do companies give us EBITDA, and not proper profit? This is such an annoying trend.
I would want to see proper numbers before considering investing here, which would be in the admission document. A point to note is that when private companies come…
My morning smallcap tweet:
Toople (LON:TOOP), Eastern European Property Fund (LON:EEP), Redt Energy (LON:RED), LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB)
Toople (TOOP) 4 month trading. Orders still increasing month on month. "Digital marketing strategy has increased monthly customer lead generation numbers by over 100% compared to June...Despite the competitive market, monthly revenues have consistently exceeded £100k." In line? No indication.
Eastern European Property (EEP) will consult with holders on options to maximise value, inc de-listing and seeking an anchor tenant for the principal property in the short-term to facilitate a more attractive disposal in the medium-term.
RedT Energy (RED) wins first sales in Asia of its energy storage system.
LXB Retail Properties (LXB) Progress after a number of delays and unexpected costs. Rushden Lakes enhanced planning consent now beyond challenge. "That, coupled with further letting progress reported below, means that the revised agreement providing for The Crown Estate to fund the next two phases at Rushden Lakes is now unconditional...90% of the Phase 2 space is pre-let, with a further 2% in solicitors' hands. Phase 3 is 63% pre-let following the recent signing of an agreement for lease with Wren Kitchens for a 12,000 sq ft unit and another 20% is currently in solicitors' hands." I'm long.
Morning Paul,
Come across a few this morning and although all 3 are "in-line", they do look quite interesting and unloved, from a SCVR coverage perspective.
Would much appreciate coverage of any or all of them.
Vitec 1045p – £479.9m – PER 14.3
Trading Statement – In-line.
Almost doubled in the past 12 months this is ticking a lot of boxes.
Clipper Logistics 395p – £396.1m – PER 22.0
Trading Update – In-line - With recent acquisitions integrated and also in-line with expectations. Board remains confident.
I really like this, it’s on my Watchlist.
Macfarlane 74p – £116.6m – PER 10.9
Interim Management Statement For The Period 30 June 2017 to 31 October 2017 – “Board remains confident that full year expectations will be met".
Always quite fancied this around the 60p mark with a, say, 50p Stop. There’s quite a lot to like, rising Revenues, Profits, EPS, a ROCE of 15%, a decent well covered 3% Dividend. Any downside is that 20% of Mkt Cap Net Debt but the ROCE of 15% means that’s less scary to me. Based on the fact it’s trebled in the past 5 years and it’s on a PER of 10 I wonder why I am not involved here from the 60p area (I've had my chances). This is still on my Watchlist at 60p but I am thinking, on a lowly PER of 10.9, it may well be worth raising the bar here.
Thanks in advance for any coverage.
Victoria (LON:VCP) has just announced an acquisition and placing. Unlike Wey Education (LON:WEY), the placing was at yesterday's share-price, no discount, no premium.
I am mystified by Wey's chairman's explanation as to why the discount was so deep, saying this was usual practice. That and his explanation as to how they will use the funds left me underwhelmed. I am long but I'm beginning to question the quality of their management. Unlike Chairman Mr Wilding at Victoria, who seems to know exactly what he's doing.
https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/growth-innovation-forum-2018
Hope this isn't considered bad form but I just noticed that this event is now open for registration. A number of frequently discussed companies are scheduled to attend including Bioventix (LON:BVXP), Cloudcall (LON:CALL), LoopUp (LON:LOOP), 1pm (LON:OPM) and WANdisco (LON:WAND). Having attended the previous event, I found it a useful opportunity to intereact with senior management.
In reply to fwyburd, post #3
Wilding is a former investment banker. He knows what he is doing, he got half the company for £20,000.
Re Victoria (LON:VCP) Wilding is a very smart cookie. Today's acquisition of Keraben is big, on very good terms and multiples.
I took an intial position.
In reply to Ramridge, post #6
That is large, debt must be around £200m now? It’s not one me.
In reply to herbie47, post #7
herbie - re, Victoria (LON:VCP) By my calc total net debt after the deal = 89m + 72m (new) = 161m
adj EBITDA 46m + 36m (my calc) = 82m
Which gives post acquisition, net debt / EBITDA ratio = approx 2. Well within acceptable range
But as ever DYOR
In reply to Ramridge, post #8
Does that include the CERAMICHE SERRA S.P.A. takeover for £50m?
In reply to herbie47, post #9
Re. Victoria (LON:VCP)
Good point. The Ceramiche deal adds £32.6m to debt (rest is deferred consideration) , and adds £9.4m to EBITDA.
Add these to my previous calculations, and the debt/ EBITDA multiple still comes to around 2.
Re: Keystone.
I have a lot of experience in tech and disruption. Part of my investment strategy is to find disruptive technologies and I have invested in several, mostly UK based tech start-ups. In the course of this I have come across many trying to do this but so far I have not come across any of interest.
Having looked at Keystone, I would define their innovation as a "sustaining innovation", not a truly disruptive one. In essence this means their "business model" is the same as incumbent law firms (fees for time) but their operating model enables them to deliver this at lower cost.
The risk to them is that large incumbent law firms could quickly replicate their model; the opportunity is that they could be bought out by an incumbent.
Thanks Paul for flagging the IPO of Keystone; I had no idea they were planning to do this. The rules changed a while back regarding ownership structures for solicitors' firms, so it is interesting that finally these alternative routes are being explored. As a profession, we are not normally known for innovation... For me, however, I simply could not invest in Keystone. The middle/lower City firms have been under intense pressure for a while; which is why an increasing number of consolidations have taken place - see for example CMS Nabarro Olswang this last year. Niche boutiques seem to prosper, but general full service mid/lower market firms are suffering. I don't see anything innovative about Keystone, but am v happy to be proven wrong.
In reply to Ramridge, post #10
I would not use EBITDA it is not a reliable figure.