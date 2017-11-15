Small Cap Value Report (Wed 15 Nov 2017) - ABDP, GMD, WEY, WGB
Hi, here's the usual placeholder article for use in the morning.
Just a quick reminder - I'm only really interested in commenting on small caps which have issued trading updates or results statements on the day. Regards, Paul.
Good morning! Thank you for the reader comments today, requesting me to look at particular companies. Thank you also for mainly keeping them on topic - i.e. small caps, which have issued trading updates or results statements. I don't comment on day-to-day share price movements, just to be clear, only on significant announcements.
Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)
Share price: 732p (down 4.0% today)
No. shares: 19.2m
Market cap: £140.5m
Final results - for year ended 31 Aug 2017.
The company is;
... a designer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced testing systems and measurement products to the global automotive industry
There's a very good recent video here, of ABDP management presenting at a ShareSoc growth company seminar, which is well worth watching.
As you can see from the Stockopedia graphs below, there's been a good progression in sales & profits. However, the PER has become very warm now - see the 4th graph below - the PER has inflated considerably. A lofty PER may not be sustainable, and very much requires continued out-performance. This looks a small company for £140m market cap. So I'm approaching today's results with an initial view that this share might possibly be too expensive after big rises? It's almost 5-bagged since Jan 2015.
My fears are already receding, as the highlights section below shows strong growth;
Outlook comments - light on specifics, but the order book & visibility comments are reassuring;
Since its formation in 1982, Anthony Best Dynamics has gone through many changes to establish itself as a market leader in its targeted segments within the automotive R&D market. Our customers remain very active in introducing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and in the development of semi and fully autonomous vehicles.
Our order book is at a record level and we have visibility into the third quarter of our new financial year. Alongside our enhanced facilities and the potential of our new product pipeline, the Board remains confident…
In reply to Carcosa, post #12
100% agree as an (ex) expat myself. Glad to have stayed well clear.
In reply to lemonjar, post #8
Hi Paul.Take a look at ZIOC. One of your old stock picks. Just got it's approval through with more good news to come me thinks. Just goes to show it sometimes pays off for sticking on in there! Touched 25p this morning. Risen a bit too fast for my liking but hey-ho
In reply to herbie47, post #23
"announces that CEO Stuart Bladen has resigned from the Board for personal reasons."
In reply to tic_tac_toe, post #29
Yes I know. I was considering investing but I have found it too difficult to judge these companies, Falanx (LON:FLX) looked the best of the bunch but I won't be investing now.
In reply to herbie47, post #30
thanks herbie. Seems like a really interesting space to operate as legislation is driving corporate compliance.
Wey Education (LON:WEY) Please can someone advise me whether shareholder approval is generally required in advance of making a placing such as Wey Education has conducted this morning? Is it the rule that they must have agreement from at least 50% of the original shareholders?
In reply to herbie47, post #30
I would agree that it is hard to judge the real story behind a company like Falanx (LON:FLX) (which I hold). The numbers today appear to show it going in the right direction but, despite the assertion that they have cash and are expecting to be operating cash positive by the end of the year, it is also clear that there is not much margin in this.
It is notable that they appear to have got their payment days well down (-although still high) and it would seem entirely possible that a cash call will be made as they start to b able to show that growth and cash are appearing.
Brokers had forecast revenue for the half at circa £1.5mm and while £1.4mm is I suppose close £1.6mm would have felt better!
In reply to Paul Scott, post #26
Would also really appreciate a look at IDOX, which has put out an "interesting" update after hours. The Stockopedia computers don't like this one, but it is a small cap software house which has had previous comment in this blog - strong revenue growth, strong customer base, and a lot of development expenditure being capitalised. I don't hold, but there is a buy case after today's fall.
Paul, do you recall the date of the SCVR where you laid out some rough numerical ranges for different terms in trading updates? Thanks
In reply to btgmf, post #35
Sorry, I don't recall. I have a feeling that it was a SCVR reader who came up with the ranges, and I copied it (with a hat tip) into the main article.
I think we agreed that "materially" ahead of behind means 10%+, and I think we said that "significantly" means c.20%+ ahead or behind
"Broadly in line" I would say probably means a profit miss of about 2-3%.
Does that sound about right to other readers?
Regards, Paul.
P.S. The whole system is ridiculous. Companies should just give a figure or a range - so something like, "We expect profit before tax to be between 15-20% below current market expectations. We believe current market expectations (consensus) is a profit before tax of £5.6m"
That's just a made up example, but it demonstrates how easy it is for companies to be specific, and inform the market properly about things we need to know.
Instead they put out vague words, whilst at the same giving the specific numbers just to city analysts. This is wrong, and it's a rigged market - because all too often private investors are deliberately left in the dark by the city & the companies themselves.
Hi Paul
Re RBG...I notice that the price has now fallen to the 150p level...which you said may cause you to top up.
My question is...how does somebody like yourself come to a conclusion like that....and not sell their existing RBG stock....hoping to then rebuy at the lower level...which in this case was around 15% lower (I think) than when the comment was made.
In the interest of clarity...I am not seeking to criticise in any way...just seeking to widen my understanding...it is just something that I have been meaning to ask (in similar circumstances) for a while.
I sold 50% of my RBG at 210p and have kept the remaining shares...now at 150p.
Many thanks
Kevin
In reply to Paul Scott, post #36
From the 2nd Sep 2016:
A reader called PJ007 posted a useful comment yesterday, giving his interpretation of what specific words in trading updates mean. He's even copyrighted it! I think this looks very sensible, so it's worthy of repeating here;
"Materially better" than expectations : +10% to +15% beat
"Comfortably ahead" of expectations : +2% to +10% beat
"In line" with expectations : 0 to +2% beat
"Broadly in line" with expectations : 0 to -5% miss
Anything worse than this and a Boardroom shuffle is pending. Hope this helps!© PJ0077 2016
In reply to JohnEustace, post #38
Thanks John and Paul
In reply to Paul Scott, post #26
Thanks Paul,
A good balanced summary of GAME Digital (LON:GMD) imho. But, the other factor I think that comes into play is the general doom and gloom about UK retail right now.
I don't personally think we'll see much share price appreciation here unless / until they can confirm they had a decent Christmas.
One could certainly argue that a poor Christmas is already "in the price", but I seems to always be the case where bad new is in the price - if it happens, the expectation of further bad news gets loaded into the price.
(On the plus side a little over a third of the business is now in Spain which is looking much rosier, but I still think in the short term it will be the UK Christmas that drives sentiment)
In reply to Paul Scott, post #26
Paul (& Graham),
just one other minor stylistic point - when you write the first bit of content of the actual articles, is it possible to delete the original "placeholder" sentence / paragraph. I'm probably come over all OCD, but I think it just makes the articles look a little less "polished."
Interview with Wey Education Chairman about todays placing:
https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/interview-wey-education-plc-fundraise-possible-acquisition/412740002
Another request for a comment on IDOX please.
In reply to Warranstar, post #32There will have been a motion passed at the last AGM granting the board permission to issue up to a given amount of new shares between that date and the next AGM.
So in principle, yes shareholders permission is needed and will have been granted (I don't recall ever having seen one of those motions voted down).
But shareholders in practise have no say in : if, when , how, why and for how much those shares are actually issued.
In reply to Warranstar, post #32
Agree with Gromley, shareholder permission is required at a general Meeting on two counts. On the first shareholders have to repudiate their rights to be offered any newly issued shares first, and the second is to agree to a level at which the Directors can issue new shares. These rights have to be renewed every year. This can arise because of placing or issuing new shares to employees under an options scheme.
A bog standard resolution would the ask permission of shareholders to issue 10%, as this tends to be the stockmarket standard. I suspect this is linked to the standard level at which options are permitted
to dilute existing shareholders, without obtaining special permissions. Slightly unusual to see the Wey level of dilution, unless they have standardised their resolutions to allow a much higher level of dilution. Worth checking the previous GM resolutions just to check!