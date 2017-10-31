Small Cap Value Report (Tue 31 Oct 2017) - EPO, ULS, WEY
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Apologies, I forgot to put up a placeholder article last night, so here it is.
It's a quiet day for results & trading updates today.
Earthport (LON:EPO)
Share price: 18.5p (down 4.5% today)
No. shares: 630m
Market cap: £116.6m
Final results - for the year ended 30 Jun 2017.
This is an international payments company, which has been listed on AIM since Jan 2001, with an utterly dismal track record. Over that time it has accumulated total post-tax losses of £152m.
Profitability (or rather, losses) have either got better, or got worse compared with last year, depending on whether you focus on adjusted, or statutory operating profit, as shown in the P&L excerpt below;
The cheerful narrative obviously focuses on the adjusted operating loss, which shows an improvement from -£10.435m loss last year, to £-£6.268m loss this year. Only in the bonkers alternative reality world of Earthport, can this be seen as a "positive year.."
That said, there is some impressive growth reported in revenues & transaction volumes;
11m transactions processed is actually quite impressive. So how come the company cannot make any profit on that? It reports gross margin of 67%, but of course it depends how costs are classified. A big gross margin can be reported if most costs are reported lower down the P&L, in administrative costs. Although note that, despite good top line growth, admin costs only rose marginally, which does support the idea that there could be good operational gearing here, maybe;
Administrative expenses marginally increased by £0.6 million to £26.4 million (FY2016: £25.8 million). Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue were 87%, compared to 113% for the previous year, mainly due to increase in revenues and cost efficiency.
This supports the idea that if big increases in revenues continue, then the trading performance could transform. I'm starting to warm to this company a little.
Balance sheet - this is already out of date, as the company raised £24m (after fees) in a placing priced at 20p, on 4 Oct 2017. When you adjust the balance sheet for this recent fundraising, it looks fine. Net…
I do think WEY should be on Paul's radar given its potential to be an internet disrupter over the next few years. Today's outlook seems to suggest 60% annual growth is foreseen going forward. The profits should come tumbling in on that basis as the level of investment required is not that high now that the infrastructure (IT especially) is in place. Marketing costs should start ramping up but that's the secret to the likes of BOO, G4M, AMZN and so on.
Surely, something is more sophisticated is going on behind the scenes.
Also, the company remind me of the financial investment firm Nugget, a theme of successful fundraising and lack of profits.
In reply to Orangetree, post #7
Earthport (LON:EPO) also seems to have similarities with £ESV, which also has years of losses, £95 million market cap - but where its main potential value is a 35% stake in HomeSend, which does cross-border payments. Eserv Global has just done a £20 million institutional fund raise too. Here there is some comfort that Mastercard is the largest shareholder in HomeSend, but the financials don't inspire me.
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #3
Hi Wimbledonsprinter,
Thanks for pointing out the anomaly on issued shares at Earthport (LON:EPO) .
I've looked into it, and the difference of 307m shares which you flag up ties in with the 307.4m deferred shares in issue, shown in note 18 of EPO's 2017 Annual Report.
Deferred shares are worthless of course - it's just a backdoor mechanism to do a share consolidation.
I will raise a support ticket on Stockopedia for them to get this data corrected by Thomson Reuters. Many thanks for flagging this (what I believe to be) a data error.
Regards, Paul.
P.S. I note that the market cap field on Stockopedia is actually correct. So that field does ignore the deferred shares. What I do with the SCVRs is to manually recalculate the market cap, to take into account price movements (which tend to happen when results & trading updates are out, which is what the SCVRs are based on). So in this case, I've picked up a technically correct, but in the real world incorrect figure of 920.6m shares.
I've already raised a support ticket for this, and hopefully Thomson Reuters will change the no. shares in issue figure to disregard the worthless deferred shares.
Wey Education (LON:WEY) - three readers have asked me to look at this one, so your wish is my command! That's next on my agenda.
Regards, Paul.
How did you get on with ChipsAway?
Graham had a look at Wey Education (LON:WEY) at the end of August:
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-31-aug-2017-rtn-trak-pres-esl-wey-chh-213888/
I was quite tempted by ULS Technology (LON:ULS) this morning but was but off by the conveyancing, I take it any slow down in the housing market will affect them? At the moment I not looking invest in construction or any related sectors until Brexit is sorted out.
Re: ULS Technology (LON:ULS) . and housing slow down, in terms of transactions it is already happening hence estate agents share prices cratering over the last couple of years.
ULS have made reference to this, today saying:
"This growth was achieved against the backdrop of a housing market where overall transaction numbers continue to remain markedly below long-term averages."
And the same form of words in their full year results in June.
I think it is impressive that they can grow organically and with select acquisitions in a slow housing market, clearly offering something that makes sense to their customers even in more difficult markets.
That said, any material downturn in prices could test that resilience.
In reply to herbie47, post #13
A potential slow down in the housing market puts me off ULS Technology (LON:ULS) too. Shame because, as Paul mentioned, it has a good chart (meets Minervini's trend template).
In reply to nbeeny, post #11
Hi nbeeny,
How did you get on with ChipsAway?
The chap from ChipsAway came over yesterday. Very affable & knowledgeable. However, due to the lack of parking space & outside power at my flat, he wasn't able to do the repair. He said it's a common problem with people who live in flats. He did recommend another ChipsAway franchise, who apparently has his own unit, but that was too far away for me unfortunately.
I used ChipsAway about 10 years ago, and they did a repair to another vehicle I had at the time, and I found them very good.
Regards, Paul.
WEY
It's too easy to think that social activities can be done over the internet.
Distance education has to be supported or people get disheartened and leave.
The problem with support is that it is expensive.
Take the Open University as an example. At the start it had regional offices, part time tutors and summer schools. These were easy to cut because they were expensive.
Now it is under existential threat because students don't stay and they are implementing 25% redundancies.
The VC is saying that it will become "the university of the cloud"
In reply to apad, post #17
Hi apad,
It's too easy to think that social activities can be done over the internet.
True. I think distance learning via Wey Education (LON:WEY) could work if there is a parent or guardian around to supervise, and manage the process. - making sure the child is up & doing the classes online.
WEY's teaching staff seem to work from home, and their website blurb says that they have contact with each individual pupil. I'd like to find some third party evidence that this approach actually works.
My other thought is that children are often so vile towards each other, that distance learning might actually be a better option, if the only affordable conventional option is some hideous local comprehensive in a bad area, which will turn your child into a chav.
Regards, Paul.
Paul, you say that you have reported incorrect data for referral to Thomson Reuters. I have reported what I believe to be incorrect data to Stockopedia, and also Morningstar which I also use, on several occasions. Perhaps we too frequently make investment decisions on the summary data without questioning its accuracy. Morningstar also use Thomson Reuters data and I have sometimes found the figures for the same metric differ between Morningstar and Stockopedia. I think it pays to be cautious using summary figures, especially derived metrics like PE etc.
On your ChipsAway experience, difficult to believe that a serious company like that does not carry a small onboard generator!
As always, excellent commentary, thanks.
In reply to cic, post #19
Hi cic,
I was discussing the issue of data errors from Thomson Reuters with Ed, at our meeting last week at Stockopedia HQ. The situation has dramatically improved over the last year or two. I used to raise loads of tickets for data errors, but it's now quite rare.
Apparently TR have put in place better processes, plus Stockopedia staff & readers have helped clean up their data by pointing out errors. Clearly not ideal, but things are now tons better than they were.
I agree with you though, when using any financial site, we should always double-check key items to the Annual Report, and/or RNS announcements, rather than relying 100% on data which might only be 99.9% accurate.
A long time ago I gave up using any fundamental data on advfn, as it was absolutely riddled with errors.
Regards, Paul.
WEY
Hi Paul,
The market in parents educating at home must be extremely small.
Poor social areas are unlikely to generate much in the way of customers either.
There must be something else for such a company to succeed and I cannot see what.
BTW research shows that the most important influence on children is their parents until they reach puberty, when it switches to their peer group. Makes sense really.
Regards,
apad
Apad, if you read the WEY RNS you will see that the group is about far more than a simple school for children, albeit that has been the core business before the recent additions (Wey ecademy (B2B), Infinity (service to enable entry to Oxbridge, MIT, Harvard etc), Quoralexis (English as a foreign language and later expanding to more languages). The world educated population is essentially the target market and there is money around there.
On the subject of the UK state school system, it is a broken and partially bankrupt edifice and plenty of evidence exists to show that parents and children want a way out not to mention the lack of funds available to serve every child as parents would like.
There seems to me a couple of inevitabilities here. One is that regardless of the views of “older types” like us, online communication is the language of the young. Two, government is strapped for cash and it is not improving. It seems inevitable that education will piece by piece be outsourced online.
Hi Apad,
I've looked at a few online learning businesses and the first task is to build a scalable online platform with non-plagiarised content, a call centre for sales, marketing and general enquiries and a 'tutor' support network (usually contracted as flexible staff / cost base). It is worth checking out the Wey Education (LON:WEY) online reviews to check that they've nailed this piece and that the offering is 'high quality' before they look to scale.
I don't know enough about the WEY proposition but I agree that the market size is far too niche if they are focused only on home schooled children as an alternative to mainstream education.
My opinion on the upside potentially available to the business is:
i) despite what we may think, the British education system is still revered globally with large growth in international schools (in the Middle East / Asia especially) which are built on the English curriculum Distance learning can provide a credible alternative for Parent's abroad who want to get access to the British system.
ii) there are students who get through school / university and find out they need a Maths / English GCSE or A level to get a job, Distance learning appeals to jobseekers or employees looking to 'up-skill' on the side or 'fill in' a gap in their qualifications from a previous period in life.
iii) once the platform and infrastructure is built, you can look at expanding the range of course and qualifications you offer with little additional investment spend. The value is in the brand name and reputation. One problem is the amount of online marketing spend (PPC and keyword) you need to protect your market position.
Anyway, I have no idea whether any of these 'strategies' are in management's business plan or not but thought it may get others thinking!
Nico
Hi Paul, I'm running a bit late and only just read the article about your antique clock radio, so forgive me chipping in today.
Regarding clocks linked to the MSF atomic clock transmitter, I have had two and both suffered the same drawback so I don't know if it's universal, that is regarding the changeover to BST and back to GMT. The clock signal as far as I'm aware synchronises only at 0000 hrs daily whereas BST/GMT switchover happens at 0200 hrs so my clocks don't actually synch until 22 hrs later. So no good for an alarm call on the sunday unless you make an allowance in setting the time. I always rely on the phone clock for alarm calls for this reason.
The radio function, I also get via the phone on WiFi linked to a portable bluetooth speaker. i have just purchased a Sony SRS-XB20, get yourself to Currys for a listen, my local had a demo all set up, you'll be amazed at the sound from such a small size and impressive bass too. Shut your eyes and you'll think you are back in a club. It's part of a range which include a compatible sound bar for home cinema wireless surround sound. Treat yourself for Christmas.
PS you can download all your disco music to you phone too :-)
ULS has legs, don't worry about any potential slowdown in the housing market. They currently have circa 2% of the total conveyancing business. Its target is to grow this to 10%, I think this target is very achievable. Do the numbers, this stock has a lot of upside yet.