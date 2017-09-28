Small Cap Value Report (Thur 28 Sep 2017) - CMCX, HVN, MOSB
Good morning!
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)
- Share price: 163.75p (+6%)
- No. of shares: 288 million
- Market cap: £472 million
This stock is of particular interest to me because I follow the sector, and currently have a long position in IG Group (LON:IGG).
This sounds good:
Profitability in H1 2018 is significantly higher than the same period in 2017 with both net operating income and revenue per client higher (and marginally higher than H2 2017), driven by increased client volumes.
Interestingly, the statement says there has been a small decline in active clients and that therefore, the improved financial performance helps to prove that CMC is focusing on higher-value, experienced clients.
This would be essentially the same as the IG strategy for the past several years. IG has had no interest in increasing active clients in the UK, instead only wanting to find and keep the most profitable ones.
It was a sound strategy but then it became very relevant when the FSA last December threatened to put leverage caps on retail traders in leveraged products. Along with other regulations, these rules would have had a particular focus on restricting how these firms are allowed to cater to inexperienced clients.
The regulatory threat smashed the share prices of all the stocks in the sector, although they have been recovering since then. CMC is up more than 50% from the low of 95p.
The threat hasn't gone away, but the FSA is certainly taking its time to figure out what to do next. It received more than 2,500 submissions in relation to the proposals, and has doubtless been wading through them.
On this subject, CMC says:
Regulation remains a key focus for the firm, and despite profitability in H1 2018 being significantly higher than the same period in 2017, the firm remains cautious about the future outlook given the ongoing regulatory uncertainty and the impact, if any, potential changes could have on Group performance.
I'm happy continuing to hold IG, which has the best international diversification and which I think would experience a strong boost to its competitive position in the UK from the new rules. I'm not sure if CMC would experience any competitive boost.
But CMC shares remain pretty decent value, still on a discount to compensate for this issue:
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
CMC Markets plc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of online and mobile trading servicing both retail and institutional clients. The Company enables clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments, including indices, commodities, foreign exchange (FX) and equities through its trading platform. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland (UK & IE), Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. Clients can trade the markets via contracts for difference (CFDs), financial spread bets (UK and Ireland segment only) and binaries. With the Company's spread bet, a client bets a specific stake size per point movement of a product, rather than trading a specific number of shares or units. The Company offers four types of binaries: Ladder, One Touch, Up/Down and Range. It also offers Australian wholesale and retail clients the ability to buy and sell Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and SSX (formerly APX) listed products and managed funds. more »
Harvey Nash Group plc is a United Kingdom-based recruitment business company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of professional recruitment and offshore solutions. The Company's segments include United Kingdom & Ireland, Mainland Europe and Rest of World. Services provided by each segment are permanent recruitment, contracting and outsourcing. The Company provides executive search, interim management and leadership consulting services. Its leadership services include board evaluations, management development, audits, assessments and strategic human resource (HR) consulting. Its professional recruitment services include technology recruitment business and recruitment solution business. Its offshore services include projects and software services, which provides application development, third party software maintenance and outsourced software services to clients across the world, and managed services/business process outsourcing. more »
Moss Bros Group PLC is engaged in retailing and hiring formal wear for men. The Company operates through Moss Bros branded mainstream stores. The Company's segments include Retail and Hire. The Company offers various types of suits, skirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casualwear, ties, shoes and accessories. The Company offers clothing and accessories for various occasions, including weddings, prom, race day suit, tuxedo and black tie, interview attire and graduation. The Company also trades through Savoy Taylors Guild fascia. It has approximately 100 Moss Bros and Savoy Taylors Guild branded stores and over 20 Moss Bros outlet stores, which trade Moss Bros own brands and selected third-party brands, including Hugo Boss, Canali, Ted Baker, DKNY and French Connection. The Company has approximately 120 Moss Bros Hire outlets, which are contained within Moss Bros Retail and Savoy Taylors Guild Stores. The Company's sub brands consist of Moss London, Moss 1851 and Moss Esq. more »
33 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to bestace, post #7
Bestace - Just to emphasise the point made by ed miller. I bought ASY shares earlier this year and it took a devil of a job to sell them. Highly illiquid.
Compared to RWA (which has risen 20% since I bought them three months ago) IMHO the HVN performance is pretty poor; perhaps I'm not comparing like with like...?
Graham (or anyone!): Are you able to make sense of the prior year adjustments in the accounts of Inland Homes (LON:INL) published today? (Note 14).
I don't hold, though I have made good profits here previously.
Graham, do you have any views on Green Dragon Gas (LON:GDG) ? They are a company that seems to offer sweet fruit-based spreads in the perpetual near future. This may be part of the reason for their slow but stead descent to their current market cap of approximately 90m GBP. Their interim results came out today:
http://otp.investis.com/clients/uk/green_dragon/rns/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=1089&newsid=932719
Hi Graham,
Thanks for the views on CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)
I don't hold it, but do hold Plus500 (LON:PLUS) and recently held IG Group (LON:IGG) until a ridiculously steep and temporary spike down when it released it's revenue update last week triggered a stop loss I had. I have to have a slight re-think on my stop loss strategy, although the spike down looked suspicious, but that's for another time/post.
I am most optimistic about Plus500 (LON:PLUS) out of the three, although IG Group (LON:IGG) comes a very close second. Plus500 (LON:PLUS) came out with an outperform trading update yesterday, with the consequences of that to be clarified in the next scheduled trading statement on 31 October. Plus500 (LON:PLUS) has outperformed in (without fact checking) the last three or four trading updates/results. It also has the lowest forecast P/E (which should now get lower on a stable share price), has the highest dividend out of the three, and bought back some of its shares over the summer. The lower P/E could be because it is an Israeli company, but it has done all it reasonably can (through substantial dividends) to demonstrate that it is not over here to steal investors' money.
I agree with what you say, in that IG Group (LON:IGG) is definitely the market leader, much bigger, and has much more diverse products and geographies. It is less likely to suffer if any regulatory changes are particularly onerous/unforeseen - I would still own it if it wasn't for the stop loss issue. However, Plus500 (LON:PLUS) seems to be on a tear, and has stated expressly, several times, that it is "already compliant with the latest updates from its different regulators" and seems to be confident that any further regulation will only help it/the industry generally.
Thanks
Chris
Thanks Graham, another excellent report!
I cannot understand why Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) (in which I have a long position) seems to languish on such a dismal PER.
Too small for the SCVR, but Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) (in which I have a small long position, sadly) has put out a disappointing update today.
Touchstar (LON:TST) looks a tad uninspiring too (I also hold some of them)
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) really tanking now - it peaked around 270p, currently 195p - a helluva drop. Ties in very much with what Mark Minervini says in his book - best to sell out of growth companies when they're forming a Stage 3 top, and not wait for the inevitable (sooner or later) disappointment.
B est wishes, PAul.
In reply to bestace, post #7
I have been a shareholder of Andrews Sykes for quite a few years and it is about as close to a private company which is listed as you can get. It is run with a long term horizon, but then I am a long term investor so I regard this as an advantage. The lack of liquidity could indeed be a problem, but not really for the few thousand pounds that I have in the company. A criticism often levelled is the lack of influence of outside shareholders as a huge majority of shares are in the owners' hands, but the company has been listed for about 30 years and has had many good and bad times and this does not seem to have been a problem for shareholders who have seen the share price increase by more than tenfold during this period, or by much more if you reinvested the large dividends. The company has been around for 160 years so presumably it is quite resilient! You might want to read the article by Edmond Jackson published on the iii web site on 17.2.17 if you want some more info.
As an aside, when looking at "Holding's in Company" announcements I notice that Hargreave Hale crops up fairly often, and I recall fairly recently some negative comment being made in respect of them on here. Is there anything noteworthy in relation to them please? Also, have they recently changed their name to Canaccord Genuity Group?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #19
Paul
I'd welcome your opinion on whether the Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) profit warning is a recoverable short-term problem or whether the likely losses make MOS uninvestable despite the cash they have (or had).
In reply to andrea34l, post #21
http://www.cityam.com/267917/wealth-manager-canaccord-genuity-acquires-hargreave-hale
In reply to FREng, post #22
Hi FREng,
As regards Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) - difficult to tell, but my feeling is that it's probably uninvestable now.
I've got too many shares to be able to sell, so looks like I'll probably go down with the ship :-(
Or, it might have a resurgence at some point? I've mentally written off my holding in this one, so anything above zero would be a pleasant surprise.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to FREng, post #23
Thanks FREng for explanation of HH name change :-)
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Thanks, Paul. The market is certainly punishing bad news savagely at the moment.
In reply to FREng, post #26
Thanks, Paul. The market is certainly punishing bad news savagely at the moment.
What bad news? I must've read a different RNS. I thought the results were great and they guided upwards on revenue and may do so again before the full year! It's painful when a share gets hit after good news but it's much better than when it gets hit after bad news :-)! Anybody would think Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) is one of the time-waste basket cases that get more airtime than they should round these parts!!
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #27
Si - Paul and I were discussing Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) not BOO.
Regards
FREng
In reply to andrea34l, post #21
Taken over by Cannaccord, I think.
In reply to FREng, post #28
Si - Paul and I were discussing Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) not BOO.
Sorry! My bad... have a thumbs up as apology! :-)
All the best, Si
In reply to Chrisfarrell21, post #18
Thanks for the input Chris, Plus500 (LON:PLUS) is interesting alright but the cost of extraordinary profits and short-term growth is extraordinary customer churn. I do wonder if it will be around for the long-term.
Regards
Graham
In reply to Logic, post #17
Hi, I'm very sorry but oil & gas is not a sector I analyse.
Regards
Graham
In reply to Graham N, post #31
Hi Graham,
Thanks for that, I needed to hear something bearish. I checked the interim results where they talk about a conscious effort to improve the retention rates, and they say Q1 and Q2 had a low churn rate.
I will keep a close eye on that.
Ta
Chris