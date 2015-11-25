Small Cap Value Report (Thur 7 June 2018) - Mello South, RFX, VLTY, CMCX, PLUS, INL
Good morning all,
Time for a quick public service announcement.
David has informed me that there are still a few tickets remaining for the Mello South conference which is taking place exactly one week from today (on Thursday, 14th June) in Hever, Kent.
Among the speakers will be Leon Boros, David Stredder and fund managers Mark Slater and Andy Brough. I will be there too, live-blogging the SCVR. And of course there will be a wide variety of quality companies for you to speak with.
It promises to be another hugely interesting Mello Event, this time in the south of England and for one day only. I recommend grabbing the last few tickets. Here's the link.
Ok, time for some analysis.
Today we had interesting announcements from:
Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX)
Veltyco (LON:VLTY)
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)
Plus500 (LON:PLUS)
Inland Homes (LON:INL)
Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX)
(Formatting is broken, so I can't put the share price here - apologies.)
Great headline numbers from this diversified financial services provider, headquartered in Middlesbrough:
Foreign exchange is leading the way and profitability per customer has improved, so I'm guessing that people are using Ramsdens more frequently or for larger transactions - a great sign of customer satisfaction.
Margins in this segment have also improved (and it just goes to show how uncompetitive banks are at doing this, that a company can steal their market share so profitably.)
The number of FX customers is up 13%, but FX revenues are up 26%.
(As an aside, it might be worth noting that the vast majority - 86% - of Ramsdens' total customers are using the FX service. It's inevitably a lower-margin activity than pawnbroking and precious metal dealing.)
As with H & T (LON:HAT), the pawnbroker in which I hold shares, Ramsdens is also doing very well in jewellery. Sales in that segment are up 35% to £8 million. Up until a few years…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Ramsdens Holdings PLC (Ramsdens) is a financial services provider and retailer. The Company operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchases of precious metals and Jewellery Retail. The Foreign Currency Exchange segment consists of primarily, the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes with prepaid travel cards and international bank to bank payments. The Pawnbroking segment is a form of asset backed lending where an item of value is given to the pawnbroker in exchange for a cash loan. Through its precious metals buying and selling service, Ramsdens offers to buy unwanted jewelry, gold and other precious metals from customers for cash. The Company is engaged in refurbishing items bought from customers and retailing them through its store network. The Company also provides ancillary services, including franchise fees, western union, sale and buy back of electronics, and credit broking. It has a portfolio of over 130 stores. more »
Veltyco Group plc, formerly Velox3 plc, is a marketing company. The Company is focused on gaming, binary options and lottery operations. The Company is focused on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for the activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery and binary options, such as Betsafe (online casino and sports betting), Lottopalace (lottery) and Option888 (binary options). The LottoPalace.com Website offers players the opportunity to play the lotteries, including Germany Lotto, Mega Millions, Power Ball, National Lottery and Euro Millions. By providing a lottery system, it gives access to a range of lotteries and jackpots. Option888 is an online binary option platform. Through the Betsafe brand, it offers casino, sports betting and poker games. more »
CMC Markets plc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of online and mobile trading servicing both retail and institutional clients. The Company enables clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments, including indices, commodities, foreign exchange (FX) and equities through its trading platform. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland (UK & IE), Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. Clients can trade the markets via contracts for difference (CFDs), financial spread bets (UK and Ireland segment only) and binaries. With the Company's spread bet, a client bets a specific stake size per point movement of a product, rather than trading a specific number of shares or units. The Company offers four types of binaries: Ladder, One Touch, Up/Down and Range. It also offers Australian wholesale and retail clients the ability to buy and sell Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and SSX (formerly APX) listed products and managed funds. more »
41 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to Warranstar, post #21
I've just taken a quick peek at this for the first time (thanks for flagging!), including last year's North America sales for Diclectin and, given the success over there, I too am surprised by the lack of increase today.
This looks like a game changer for the company. Any idea why it's only up 6%?
In reply to Warranstar, post #21
I have also bought today. I saw them at the UK investor show, they were one of the few good companies there and I was quite impressed by them. Kept meaning to buy some but felt I needed to offload some stocks first. Missed out on circa 20% gains! Oh well.
In reply to abtan, post #22
Hi Abtan.
You ask why it's only up 6% today. Possibilities that I can see are:
1) Institutions are a bit slow to react to news due to their processes. I am hoping that this is the case because it would mean that the share price would continue to rise over a longer period of time.
2) Maybe the strong share price rise over the last 6 months has already taken into account the likelyhood of this approval taking place. I don't think this is what is going on because the value rank is only 42, so it's not expensive.
3) It's a fairly small company with a market cap of £430m, so might be too small for some of the bigger institutions to invest in.
Hope this helps.
In reply to abtan, post #22
Hardman and Co have some good research pieces on this stock (commissioned by the company). The piece on Dialectin suggests that revenue per annum could reach as much as £40M per year (circa £10M in the UK and £30M in the rest of europe), within three years if uptake mirrors that in the US, however profit from Dialectin in the first few years will be outweighed by marketing and set up costs according to Hardman and Co. Also Brexit will be a factor in this, at the UKIS they named this as their top risk.
http://www.hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/alliance-pharma-documents/25.01.17-potential-of-diclectin.pdf
In reply to TheWatchmaker, post #16
Just wanting to second (third) the request for Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) if you have time Graham. You have covered them before. The figures look great but what would be the like for like comparison:
1. New enlarged group vs the comparable figures from last year
2. or just the old Impax vs comparable from last year.
My initial impression is that the business and the acquisition are both going very well.
The risk as for any asset manager is that they can be a geared play on overall market sentiment. If the market goes down Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) will suffer reduced revenues because assets under management (AUM) will fall due to
1. the decline in the market
2. customers selling out to avoid being caught in the crash
Having said this, Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) coped really well with the last big recession. Many asset managers saw their share prices drop spectacularly whereas Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) saw a relatively small decline and a quick recovery. At the recent presentation the directors said that this was because most of their customers are institutions rather than retail investors and that these institutions tend to be more 'sticky' - keeping their funds invested even through a recession. Let's hope they can deliver a similar performance when the next bear market turns up.
Disclosure - I am long Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX)
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #20
That's a lot of news IG! Let's see how far I get.
In reply to iwright7, post #12
Re Ramsdens (LON:RFX) EPS broker upgrade is way too low. revenue growth has been 15%+ in the last two years driven by FX and retail, management very confident of continued growth opportunity. if FY19 sees similar revenue growth with stable gross margin (has been for 4 years) and continued controlled expansion of overheads to support growth sees EPS of 23-24p or up 45%. Would support a 5% dividend 2.5x covered by earnings and 2.3x by cash. Rock solid balance sheet and highly cash generative. £13m cash v market cap £57m and must be reaching the point where a special div needs to be considered.
I own this and H&T.
In reply to andrea34l, post #15
Hiya, Veltyco (LON:VLTY) is in there now. Cheers! G
In reply to mendelsohnf, post #14
Yes, there was never any doubt I would cover £RFX! Cheers for the suggestion anyway. G
A suggestion Graham. Friday is normally a quiet day in RNS land, why not carry a few over into tomorrow’s report? I would add to the requests for Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) and Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) both of which I hold. I for one, would be happy to wait until tomorrow for these to be covered.
In reply to cig, post #13
I understood this column was to debate the investment merits of shares. Whether you agree or not with the product being sold is for a different audience.
The Intention to List note from Amigo suggests that guarantor loans are very popular products. I am sure that the company would argue that guarantor loans are a smart way to deliver loans to consumers who wouldn’t otherwise be able to borrow OR can now borrow at a lower APR because of the existence of a guarantor. If any of the other companies in the UK now offering a copycat product to Amigo eg Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) is anything to go by, this note from Amigo is a valuable read across.
As it happens, you are misinformed about the owner of Amigo. James Benamor is a passionate investor in child education in the UK and one of the best entrepreneurs ever born here.
Another request for Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) please!
I'd just like to thank Ed today for a great Webinar, been using Stockopedia for about 6 months now after the rec from the Naked Trader, it's one of the best written pieces of software I've seen
Hi Graham,
Few points to consider on Plus500 (LON:PLUS) (disclosure long)
With regard to risk management, the biggest recent black swan event in a major FX market was the Swiss franc de-pegging move in January 2015, which Plus500 handled very well. I think IG Group (LON:IGG) faired significantly worse from this event, seeing significant losses and also going after clients who had moved to negative account balances. See Plus500's comment here: https://otp.tools.investis.com/clients/uk/plus500/rns/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=1399&newsid=713242
Vs IG:
https://www.ft.com/content/fd345146-9ccc-11e4-971b-00144feabdc0
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/analysis-and-features/how-could-a-teacher-on-18000pa-lose-280000-spread-betting-10115157.html
Plus500 seem to prefer lots of small customers, who have small positions, as part of their risk management. Having high value clients who take big positions can actually be riskier, perhaps more so once ESMA bans negative client balances, if a big position moves quickly against the client and would have pushed them in to negative territory (by missing a stop), you may find the broker taking this hit instead.
It will be interesting to see the impact of ESMA on Plus500, they have previously often sounded quite positive about clarifying the regulatory environment. On this note, I wonder if the decision for them moving to main market (where they will likely join the FTSE 250 index) is related to the greater clarity on the regulatory side for Europe.
Will also be interesting to see how they grow worldwide, they have obtained various licences for other countries recently.
In reply to clouds, post #35
Hi clouds, thanks for the comment - do you think Plus500 (LON:PLUS) was hedged in EURCHF? I expect that it wasn't.
There is something magical about the idea that extreme leverage by clients can be combined with no risk of them losing more than their deposit. The risk of the net client position must be sitting somewhere - if it's not with the client, and if it's not externally hedged, then it must be with Plus500 (LON:PLUS).
In reply to patrick00, post #33
IPX is on the list for tomorrow! Thanks.
In reply to Graham N, post #30
Good summary on Veltyco (LON:VLTY) Graham which, I think nails the salient points. I am bullish and have a small long position as I can see it doubling in the next year or so but I also agree that a couple of things are required for that
1) market confidence that trade receivables problems were a one off and indeed fixed per mgmt. we should see that in the net cash figure which, should be materially higher by end H1
2) evidence of strong continued growth in own brands, especially Bet90
Next set of results are important
In reply to Graham N, post #36
Hi Graham,
Firstly I would welcome more transparency with regard to how Plus500 (LON:PLUS) manage their risk. My guess would be that they weren't hedged in the CHF incident... however I'm not sure that's necessarily worse than being hedged.
I haven't fully worked this through so may not be correct, would appreciate input, but:
- If you were fully hedged, and you give the winners the large gains, and the losers don't pay up (fully), then you are potentially left with real losses on your hedge, as the price you've exited the hedge at is substantially worse than that which customers effectively got i.e. they get a better "price" by failing to pay their debts. My understanding is IG did have to write off significant customer debts.
- If you are not hedged, you close out losing customers without issue, but do have to pay up for the winners. Big question to understand how Plus500 faired on the day would be what the balance of customers was, and how much they had to pay out for winning customers.
I wonder if they generally just don't allow any individual instruments exposure to get very high: "The Company's proprietary risk management system ensures that overall exposures to a single instrument, such as the Swiss Franc, are unlikely to have a material impact on the Company's financial position."
I'm not sure what you're suggesting, presumably you see the impact as sitting with Plus500 (and I can see how you get to that), but if you accept that's reflected in their accounts then presumably that shows it wasn't a big issue. If you're questioning the accounts, that's a whole different game, but I would point to the very strong cash generation and large dividend payments as supporting the idea the accounts are valid.
Graham,
I emailed the investor relations head at Plus500 (LON:PLUS) several months back asking if they hedged and how would they deal with a black swan event. I never recieved a reply and sold out over these concerns. It has cost me dearly with the price surge but their failure to address this is a serious red flag.
Dave
In reply to Graham N, post #36
In their risk disclosure notice Plus500 (LON:PLUS) state: "...it is not possible to lose more than the amount invested and customers cannot be left in debt to Plus500. Trading CFD’s is not suitable for all investors; make sure you fully understand the risks involved."
So a user is protected to that extent. Figures bandied about for these platforms is that nearly 90% of people lose money. Would the resulting mountain of money in itself not act as a significant hedge?
Disclosure: took profits some months ago, (unfortunately).