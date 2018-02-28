Small Cap Value Report (Wed 28 Feb 2018) - AVG, SFE, SAG, FOXT

Hi, it's Paul here.

Share price: 119p (down 21.7% today, at 14:51)

No. shares: 82.8m

Market cap: £98.5m

Trading update (profit warning)

Safestyle UK plc, the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market, today issues an update on current trading.





As you can see from the chart (see below), vertical moves down usually indicate a series of profit warnings in the past, and we have another one today, unfortunately.

Today the company says;

The Group announced on 13 December 2017 that it had seen a continuing deterioration in the market resulting from declining consumer confidence and the Board expected market conditions to continue to be very challenging in 2018.



The activities of an aggressive new market entrant have added to an already competitive landscape and impacted the Group in certain areas of its operations.



As a result, the Group's order intake in 2018 to date has been disappointing and below our expectations.





My initial reaction is that, whilst clearly disappointing, it is rather refreshing to hear a company mention competitor activity harming its trade. Competitors eating their lunch is usually the real reason that most profit warnings occur, yet it's rarely disclosed as the reason. We normally hear waffle about lengthening sales cycles, consumer confidence, Brexit, you name it. When reality of profit warnings is usually that someone else is offering a better value product to potential customers.

This is also a reminder that a high profit margin will tend to attract competition, who erode that margin, over time. This is particularly the…