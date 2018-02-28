Small Cap Value Report (Wed 28 Feb 2018) - AVG, SFE, SAG, FOXT
Hi, it's Paul here.
Thanks for the reader requests. As mentioned in the comments below, I much prefer it when readers add a few key points about the company results/trading update, indicating why you think it's interesting. That makes it more interesting for me, and everyone else. Rather than a single sentence asking me to do all the work!
Please note that yesterday's article ended up being a bit of a monster, with 5 companies reported on. Here's the finished article.
This article will take shape during the afternoon & early evening - so please refresh this page later. I'm not a morning person, so generally my articles are mostly written in the afternoons & evening.
Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)
Share price: 119p (down 21.7% today, at 14:51)
No. shares: 82.8m
Market cap: £98.5m
Trading update (profit warning)
Safestyle UK plc, the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market, today issues an update on current trading.
As you can see from the chart (see below), vertical moves down usually indicate a series of profit warnings in the past, and we have another one today, unfortunately.
Today the company says;
The Group announced on 13 December 2017 that it had seen a continuing deterioration in the market resulting from declining consumer confidence and the Board expected market conditions to continue to be very challenging in 2018.
The activities of an aggressive new market entrant have added to an already competitive landscape and impacted the Group in certain areas of its operations.
As a result, the Group's order intake in 2018 to date has been disappointing and below our expectations.
My initial reaction is that, whilst clearly disappointing, it is rather refreshing to hear a company mention competitor activity harming its trade. Competitors eating their lunch is usually the real reason that most profit warnings occur, yet it's rarely disclosed as the reason. We normally hear waffle about lengthening sales cycles, consumer confidence, Brexit, you name it. When reality of profit warnings is usually that someone else is offering a better value product to potential customers.
This is also a reminder that a high profit margin will tend to attract competition, who erode that margin, over time. This is particularly the…
Avingtrans (LON:AVG) please
Avingtrans (LON:AVG) please Paul
I was a little puzzled back in September by how well the Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) share price stood up in face of a second profit warning (falling to c. 160p and subsequently recovering to over £2 on the back of a buyback).
It felt (and still does to a degree) that there was a sense of denial in the market about the weakness in consumer spending.
Today's fall (-25% to 114 as I write) seems a bit more like it, a single digit trailing PE seems a much more rational rating at this phase in the market. However I don't honestly see that there is any hurry to be piling in at this stage.
Back in September I said "Buying today [Price then 160ish] will probably look an absolute bargain in 3 or 4 years time, but buying in a few months I suspect might look more so." and despite the second half of that sentence having come true, I still think there is risk to the downside from here.
The company says :
Which is true, as we commented last time there is no reason to fear that Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) cannot survive the downturn, but they did slip into loss back in 2008 and it's entirely plausible they will again this time.
For once I'm not going to bemoan the "second half" reference here as the impacts of cost reductions can be reliably predicted (unlike claims/hopes from others that sales will pick up later on). However it does seem they have been a little slow with some of this cost reduction.
As this price it is now a much more interesting 'watch' for me but I'd be quite happy to loose out on the first few percent of any recovery for waiting to see the recovery being sustained.
It seems to me that the pain of holding Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) into today's fall is an avoidable mistake and one to be wary of with other stocks heavily dependent on discretionary spend.
(I don't ignore btw the company's reference to "activities of an aggressive new market entrant" , there were rumours to this effect and had I been a holder I would have been looking to research that, it does go I think to show that there isn't too much of a moat here.)
In reply to Gromley, post #16
Gromley:.Excellent breakdown - in plain English - of £Safestyle. It will be interesting to see where the bottom will turn out to be. In its history on the stock exchange, this company have never been lower, and the yield is now over 9%.
In reply to FoolishBen, post #13
Hi FoolishBen,
I had never looked at Croma Security Solutions (LON:CSSG) until this morning but these results look very good:
EPS increased from 1.09 to 4.92p / share for July-Dec however when I compare to the StockReport it expects 4.9p for the whole year (though no brokers listed). Am I missing something here?
One thing I did notice is that whilst NTAV has increased by c. £800k and looks safe (NTAV now £2.5m) both debtors and creditors have doubled from £3-6m, so a material amount. They also have paid off all debt now and cash has climbed to 1.3m, which must surely be viewed positively.
Cash flow statement looks pretty good to me as well with a nice inflow from ops, payment for investment, and payments to reduce debt (to zero) and buying back shares.
From a statement perspective: "The Group's financial performance shows our success to date but also we believe reflects a fundamental uplift in our future long-term earnings."
Finally intuitively this company appears to be in an interesting space with public budgets for police under pressure combined with a heightened awareness about security e.g. terrorism.
Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) please Paul
Yes Paul a report on Avingtrans would be appreciated.
Re: Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) looks like https://safeglazeuk.com/ have been eating their dinner, stealing their consultants and staff. They promise to beat quotes and so looks like £SFE's margin is their opportunity. What ya gonna do when the competition has Pat Butcher in their ads? Won't be investing in windows until they go solar anyway, most people must have double glazing now and if it's only replaced every 10-15 years, as with LED lights, Dialight (LON:DIA) and Luceco (LON:LUCE) how can there be growth really?
In reply to Gromley, post #16
Thanks for your commentary and analysis on Safestyle UK (LON:SFE).
The structure of the company has changed significantly in the last 6-12 months with differences in management opinions at the top level. The 'aggressive new market entrant' is a very serious change in their operating environment, and may well come from the people who have left the business in the restructuring. Contacts count for a lot in this type of business and if you add this threat to the cyclical one which they have been experiencing for a year or so, then the two together amount to a very serious impact on their business. They have a strong balance sheet etc, but that will not be a support for the SP, even at today's levels. There were major sales at around 110p - perhaps 2.5 million so far today and the SP will no doubt recover form its lows to finish about 10-15% down, but this may not be the last drop in the next 6 months. Prelims due 22nd March, and the trading update says 2018 seriously worse than even 2017. There may well be another fall in SP at the time of the 2017 prelims. Often happens when people wake up to the 'full bad news', and especially the Outlook.
In reply to Clementwether, post #5
Hi Clementwether,
Science Group Science (LON:SAG) Solid company, good balance sheet, decent results, slow and steady with surplus cash used for the occasional bolt-on acquisition.
Thanks, sounds interesting, I'll take a look at Science (LON:SAG) .
It's very helpful when people put in a request like yours - i.e. giving me some key bullet points that motivate me to look at the stock! If people just say, "please look at xyz", with nothing else, it's a bit lazy & less likely to persuade me to look at it.
Regards, Paul.
Hi,
I'm running a bit late today, so this report will take shape during the afternoon & early evening.
Looking through the reader requests, the main one is Avingtrans (LON:AVG) so I'll look at that first. After that, I'll review Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) , Science (LON:SAG) , Foxtons (LON:FOXT) , and if there's any time left, Croma Security Solutions (LON:CSSG) .
That's probably enough for today, so preferably no more requests from now. Thanks!
As mentioned in a post above, I much prefer it when people add some key points into requests. So rather than just asking me to look at XYZ, please try to add some colour. Tell me why it's interesting, with some key bullet points. I'm not a machine, I have to motivate myself to spend time looking at companies, so input from you is very helpful. It's a team sport after all, so the more you can add, the better!
Thanks, Paul.
In reply to ridavies, post #22
Thanks both runthejoules and ridavies for the furher thoughts on Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) and their new competitor Safeglaze.
I'm not an expert on this industry so please don't put any special weight on my thoughts.
As far as I can see Safeglaze are not a 'disruptor' as such insofar as I believe they operate essentially the same business model as Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) , Everest and many more besides.
So whilst it's certainly true that additional competition will always drive down margins, I'm not sure that this is a fundamental change in the longer term. They are referred to as an aggressive new competitor which I took to infer that they are thought to be "loss-leading". That being the case then clearly it is a drag in the near term, however I'm not convinced that it is a structural change in the market. In fact given the strength of Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) you might fancy them to come out on top if it comes down to a dog eat dog fight to the finish.
More reason, I agree, to want to sit on the sidelines for now, it may not be so significant in the longer term imho.
In reply to pgs501, post #18
Hi
Croma Security Solutions (LON:CSSG)
Debtors are more or less in-line with the increase in turnover and at about 2 months seem reasonable (may in fact be less than this if you assume accelerating month by month income, which doesn't seem imprudent).
I also note that the company is due to buy-back another million shares (6%) in May 18 at 40p under an arrangement with a previous director! (RNS 3/11/17)
Interesting company.
Phil
In reply to pgs501, post #18
Like you I had not looked at Croma Security Solutions (LON:CSSG) until this morning. I can find no forecasts including https://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/analyst/CSSG.L which normally coincides with the StockReport figure.
The company gets low marks for its investor website which shows Mark Whettingsteel as a director and shows his shareholding. He left last August and did a deal for the company to buy back his 2m shares in two tranches. The second was done today at 40p.
The problem for me is that the company says"During the period under review, the division won six new contracts from both public and private organisations of which two were one off projects which boosted the financial performance....". There is no indication as to whether the one off contracts were wholly within H1 which could mean lower H2 figures that would worry investors. Equally there is no indication as to the extent that the four other contracts will boost H2. If they discuss that with WH Ireland and the latter then produce a forecast we may have something to go on.
They seem to have some potential gems including FastVein:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DEBAZ42OH0
In reply to Gromley, post #25
Ref Safestyle
"They are referred to as an aggressive new competitor which I took to infer that they are thought to be "loss-leading". That being the case then clearly it is a drag in the near term, however I'm not convinced that it is a structural change in the market. In fact given the strength of Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) you might fancy them to come out on top if it comes down to a dog eat dog fight to the finish."
Well if the Bod in charge is getting paid a £4 million + annual salary + options- it wont really take any loss leading for a competitor to beat them on price. Relative of a bod at work got front and back door done by them in London and they cancelled appointments 3 times at short notice and it took 3 visits to get the doors fitted correctly when they could be bothered to turn up- inefficiency like that (if it is repeated) and they may be taken to the cleaners by Pat's lot or any other lot for that matter:).
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Fair points about the inputs. The new point in the mix for me with Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) which I once owned, thought I had sold too early and now am happily out at around 220p, is 'the new competitor' and the fact that they have 'let go' a significant number of staff over the Dec/Jan period - grist to the mill for a hungry and recruiting competitor. Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) have invested heavily in new manufacturing facilities so are state of the art (in their market) now and manufacturing costs per item at a low now. Im not sure I understand what they expect to gain from the 'investment in IT'. Not exactly an IT company is it?
Anyway as always grateful for your thoughts, though I guess they will be even more thorough and penetrating at the prelims 22nd March, especially since we will hope to learn much more then about the Outlook for 2018.
PS I thought your piece on Johnson Service (LON:JSG) yesterday was a master class on business analysis. I learned so much from it.
Re Science (LON:SAG) - here are my comments. I hold.
This is a Martyn Ratcliffe (ex-RM (LON:RM.) and ex-£MCGN) turnaround of a previously loss-making consultancy. The numbers are relatively clean with adjustments for amortisation of £1.4m (£0.4m less than the prior year) and £0.8m for integration costs (against a previous forecast of sub-£1.0m).
The balance sheet is supported by (regularly-valued) property of £21.9m (against which there is bank debt of £13.9m with interest fixed at 3.5%). The company claims to have a cash balance of £19.9m at the year-end but this doesn't square with finance income of just £3k. The balance sheet has net tangible assets of £16.7m.
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is 12.8p, slightly ahead of consensus forecasts of 12p. This gives a historic P/E of 16.4 at today's mid-price of 210p. In September 2017 they acquired Technology Services Group, a US-focused business, for £13.2m. They had previously announced investment in headcount in the US In January so this was a continuation of that strategy. The acquisition wasn't cheap - around 16.5 times pre-tax earnings of £0.8m - but then nothing is in the States these days. It is also designed to increase their presence in Europe.
44% of the turnover in 2017 came from their US operations and 36% came from Europe. This will increase with a full-year effect from the acquisition. In 2017 foreign exchange benefitted revenue by £0.7m This will reverse to some extent in 2018 as the pound has strengthened.
The dividend is small 4.4p giving a yield of around 2%. And the growth rate is pedestrian - CAGR revenue of 9.4%.
I think Ratcliffe is a class operator and has a large amount of skin in the game (34.1%). This is a solidly managed and financially stable business. The question is where is the growth going to come from? If by acquisition it will run the risk of destabilising the balance sheet and organic growth is sluggish. Given that Ratcliffe returned capital rather than paid over the odds for businesses at Microgen (LON:MCGN), I can;t see him putting the balance sheet at risk to grow.
This is also a consulting business and so any sp increase is unlikely to come from multiple expansion as the market puts a low price on highly mobuile human assets.
The shares are thinly traded and it has the feel of a bit of a lifestyle business for Mr Ratcliffe who can't need the money. However, at some point he will want to exit so I am looking to the longer-term as I suspect he will get a good price for it. A similar situation to £AVS?
My concern about Science (LON:SAG) is that it may turn into one of these companies run for the employees and executives rather than the shareholders. Today's narrative seems to suggest a lot of any upside may be needed to attract and retain staff.
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #26
Yes Croma Security Solutions (LON:CSSG) does look interesting but i’m Put off by the low operating margin, 2% in 2017 results, which could explain the rather up and down profits over the years.
I wonder whether final results refers to year end results and preliminary results refers to pre-audited results. Hence in the case of Foxtons (LON:FOXT) it means they are for year end but have yet to be audited.