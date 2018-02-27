Small Cap Value Report (Tue 27 Feb 2018) - JSG, SWL, DOTD, IGE, TIDE
Good morning, it's Paul here!
Please see the header above, for the companies I intend writing about today.
I might do a preamble later, about the US markets recovering. Or possibly tomorrow, we'll see.
Last night's TV programme which attempted to demonise Vice Chancellors at Universities struck me as being a damp squib. Yes, some of them are probably overpaid, but comparing salaries with that of the Prime Minister is complete nonsense, and lazy journalism. Directors of listed companies deserve far more scrutiny over their bloated remuneration, and would have made a much better TV show.
As for the so-called scandal of the university heads' expense accounts, I was scratching my head to understand what the problem is? They have to travel abroad for various reasons, and flying business class on a long haul flight, and staying in a 5 star hotel, seems perfectly reasonable to me, given that these are the heads of quite big organisations. The grand total from almost 200 universities, was £8m p.a. spend - completely immaterial relative to the further education budget.
I've heard stories of horrendous greed on expense accounts at listed companies, even very small ones. It's quite common for company Directors to use their expense accounts freely, to fund really lavish overseas trips, with first class travel, and all the trimmings. Often on a largely spurious pretext. What a pity we shareholders can't file Freedom of Information requests on the expense accounts of listed company Directors. If we could, I bet we'd discover some real horrors, not the spurious horrors that last night's TV programme presented. It's always worth asking Directors what class they fly, and watch them squirm!
Another disappointment, was that all the students who were asked for a reaction simply provided the faux outrage that they realised they were expected to give. Not a single one gave the correct answer - which is that they would need more information and context to form an informed judgement on whether the cost of an overseas trip by the Vice Chancellor was justified.
Although maybe such replies ended up on the floor of the editing suite? Years ago, I took part in 2 documentaries, and discovered that TV really is all down to the edit. If they like you, then the TV people will edit your pieces sympathetically. If they're trying to demonise you, then the whole thing is edited to stitch you up, complete with ominous-sounding…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Johnson Service Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides textile rental related services. The Company is the supplier of workwear and protective wear. The Company operates through Textile Rental segment. The Textile Rental segment is engaged in the supplying and laundering of workwear garments and protective wear; linen services for the hotel, restaurant and catering markets, and high volume hotel linen services. The Textile Rental segment principally consists of workwear garments, cabinet towels, linen and dust mats, are initially treated as inventories. It operates Textile Rental business under the brands, including Apparelmaster, Stalbridge, Bourne and London Linen. Its market workwear rental business, providing a clothing portfolio to the workplace, supported by sourcing supply and aftercare service solutions. Its Johnsons Stalbridge Linen Services offers the laundry service to the hospitality sectors. more »
17 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Good morning Paul
Any thoughts on £DOTD? Revenue is growing nicely but profits less so. Is this a problem or just a temporary blip caused by the cost of the recent acquisition intended to broaden the services offered to clients?
Nothing to do with small caps, but posted here as a matter of general interest. Comcast has posted an alternative cash bid for Sky (LON:SKY) at £12.50 a share this morning, presumably prompting a bidding war with Murdoch and co. Acceptance condition is 50% plus 1 share so looking for control rather than full ownership/de-listing so a lower hurdle than usual that spikes Murdoch being able to block by voting his existing holdings against the approach.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/comcast-corporation/rns/superior-cash-proposal-for-sky-by-comcast/201802270700100464G/
Gus.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Cambria Africa (LON:CMB), Surface Transforms (LON:SCE), Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE)
Cambria Africa (CMB) FY to end Aug rev up 20%, pretax up 51%. Trading recent 4 months "continue to exceed expectations compared to the same period in FY 2017." What does that mean? Rev up 18%. Nomad is WHI.
Surface Transforms (SCE) H1 & trading in line. Specification change means unlikely ceramic disks for OEM Three will be launched in the current race season
Crimson Tide (TIDE) FY trading. Rev up 23%. Outlook: "The Board has targeted growth at the top-line level while continuing to plough a proportion of profits back into the business." Guides 2018 rev growth similar to 2017 but pretax flat.
Good morning Paul, it would be great to get your view on Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) s update today.
cheers
Francis
Second request for dotDigital (LON:DOTD) (LON:DOTD) please.
Thanks
+1 for dotDigital (LON:DOTD) The market doesn't seem hugely impressed with today's figures. Maybe they were expecting better?
Too small for SCVR but the cash shell Abaco Capital (LON:ABA) has announced today that it has failed to find a reverse takeover target and plans to return cash to shareholders. ABA had £19.2m cash as of 26 Feb.
Paul,
It's clearly not a small cap, but you have previously commented on Persimmon (LON:PSN) several times in these articles. The results today look fantastic to me and, even given today's rise, we are looking at a yield of over 8% for the next three years.
I would welcome you thoughts on this share.
Good morning!
I can accommodate most of your requests.
So far I'll be reporting on the following;
Johnson Service (LON:JSG) - preliminary results
Swallowfield (LON:SWL) (I am long) - interim results
dotDigital (LON:DOTD) - interim results
Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) (I am long) trading update
Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) (I am long) - trading update
Let's see how I get on with that lot. There might be room for a little more, if I haven't run out of mental bandwidth by the time those are done!
Regards, Paul.
Seconded for DOTD.
Cash flow increase is minimal.
In reply to grb, post #6
I'm not at all surprised the market is unimpressed with the interims for dotDigital (LON:DOTD) - there is a good increase in revenue, but operating profit is up less than 2%!!! :-O For a company rated on a PER in the high twenties I think this is ludicrous. In the announcement they go to great lengths to point out all the good news in terms of good increases in revenue, but nowhere is there a similar statement of what has happened to profit, or an explanation as to why admin expenses have rocketed.
Will wait for the expert view from Paul, but personally I won't be touching dotDigital (LON:DOTD) .
As an aside, I have bought some Virgin Money Holdings (UK) (LON:VM.) this morning after their preliminary results announcement - I am fully aware that it is outside the scope of any analysis commentary on this page, but I only mention them because they are almost the converse of dotDigital (LON:DOTD) in my mind, they have grown p-t-profit by over 30% and EPS by 28%, have double-digit growth (and foresee the same in 2018), and yet they are on a current PER of only 7.4! To me this valuation is also ludicrous... but in the other sense to dotDigital (LON:DOTD), to me it screams value. Of course I could be missing something...
Any chance of a squint at Devro (LON:DVO)
Hi Paul,
I think Surface Transforms (£SCE) might well become an interesting stock over the next 24 months. It provides lower weight ceramic brakes to race cars and is trying to break into the top end of the main automotive market and the aerospace market. As with all new technology adoption everything is slower than expected, however it is at least 5 years since I first met them and the inflexion point in their business is definitely closer!!
Regards.
Swallowfield (LON:SWL) please.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #9
Would appreciate one of your in depth analysis of Dot Digital - the market is brutal at the momemt if expectations are not met but I am struggling to work out why we have an 8% ( at one stage 12 ) drop in the share price . Sales up , ebitda up , etc etc - key for me is that they are actually generating cash and funding acquisitions through cash flow and not debt .
I await your commnts with interest
In reply to andrea34l, post #11
Andrea - I couldn't agree more about dotDigital (LON:DOTD). So have just sold my DOTD holding on the basis that the H1 2018 results show profit stagnation and this has not been listed in their highlights. Needless to say profit before tax was highlighted No.2 in the Feb 2017 interim's, when it jumped +30%. If you cant trust a company to be straight about such an important metric, I cant trust them in the future. Ian
Swallowfield (LON:SWL) looks to be building a very nice business - my only concern is that the CEO who has led this is leaving. His successor looks well qualified - does anyone know anything about him beyond what's stated in the RNS?