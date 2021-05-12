Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Timing - we're hoping to be finished by 1pm official finish time today, and I'll be catching up on a couple of overdue items from yesterday (e.g. Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (I hold)).

Update at 11:48 - let's extend that to 14:30, as I've got 3 more companies to cover.

Update at 15:23 - punctual as ever (!!) - today's report is now finished.

ZANE Zoom

The team at ZANE (my favourite charity) have been absolutely thrilled with the £22,766 we've raised, with more in the pipeline from Mello Monday's charity pledge fundraising too. ZANE has doubled up our donations, with a release from its reserves, so that's over £45k in total - remarkable! Thankyou to everyone who contributed, large and small, all are greatly appreciated.

Anyway, the team at ZANE thought that, with so much interest being shown in the charity, that they would set up a Zoom for us, to meet some of the team, including case workers from Zimbabwe, who want to tell us about the current situation there, and the type of work they do. This should be a fascinating insight into ZANE's work, and I urge you to try to find the time to join the Zoom, even if only for a little while. Every time I hear about how dreadful life is in Zimbabwe, it makes me seriously thankful for my life here in the UK, and I stop moaning about my own trivial problems (for a day or two anyway!)

It is this Friday, 14 May, at 2pm

There are security issues operating in a difficult country, so I can't put up a public link.

ZANE has asked me to collate the email addresses of people who would like to attend, which I will vet & then pass on to ZANE, who will invite people individually. The audience will I suppose be in listen-only mode, so there's nothing required from us. Although I do think it's polite to put your camera on when Zooming, as it helps the speakers visualise who they're talking to, and get some body language feedback, or just a reassuring smile, but that's a personal choice.

To book your place on the Zoom (all readers here are very welcome!) just email me at: ZaneMeeting@gmail.com