Since reaching highs of over £65 a share in May 2021, mining giant Rio Tinto has seen its share price drop by nearly 30% after a rapid slump in iron ore prices, project delays and environmental concerns.

Chinese industrial demand has fallen substantially after more stringent measures on steelmakers were imposed by the government. A slowdown in the construction sector has also impacted demand for iron ore, and prices have halved in recent months.

Despite the unfavourable pricing environment for iron ore, Rio Tinto has managed to generate over $50 billion in free cash flow over the past 5 years, return substantial dividends to shareholders and currently qualifies for 12 guru screens on Stockopedia. Does the easing of iron ore prices really change the investment case for a diversified mining heavyweight such as Rio Tinto?

Profile

What are the company's principal business activities, how does it generate its revenues?

Rio Tinto is a mining company, engaged in the extraction and processing of raw materials that are crucial to society. Operating in 35 countries across the globe, Rio Tinto’s mining activities can be divided into four primary product groups: Aluminium, Copper, Minerals and Iron Ore.

Source: Rio Tinto Investor Slides

The company is a global leader in aluminium production, with large scale bauxite mines, aluminium refineries and smelters. The vertical integration of its aluminium activities has enabled the company to become the most profitable integrated aluminium producer in the world.

The fundamental demand drivers for copper are expected to push prices higher over the next decade. Copper is needed for electrification and our transition to a low-carbon future. The metal will be critical for power generation through renewables as well as for electric vehicles.

Rio Tinto’s copper mines today are predominantly located in Chile, the US and Mongolia. In Mongolia, the company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine, which is expected to commence production in 2023, will become the 4th largest copper producing mine in the world.

The company’s Minerals division is equally important. It produces a wide range of materials that are paramount to end user industries, ranging from agriculture to renewable energy.

The minerals include: Borates, Diamonds, Iron Ore concentrate & pellets, Titanium Dioxide and Uranium. It produces these materials from operations in Africa, Canada and the US.

A dominant…