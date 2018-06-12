Stock in Focus: Does the portfolio contain too many cyclical stocks?
Is the SIF portfolio too heavily exposed to cyclical stocks? It’s a question I’ve been asking myself more and more often. Of the 18 stocks currently in the portfolio, only two or three can be classified as defensive:
Specialty pharmaceutical supplier Alliance Pharma
Animal feed and fuel/heating oil group NWF
Insurance and employee benefits group Jardine Lloyd Thompson (some elements of this business may be defensive, or at least not linked to standard economic cycles)
This cyclical bias means that the portfolio’s sector weightings are very different to the market average:
In some ways I’m comfortable with this. I don’t think you can outperform unless you take a different position to the wider market. But taking such a divergent position also increases the risk that I will underperform the market at some point. The portfolio’s heavy cyclical bias means that it’s especially exposed to the risk of a UK downturn.
Is it time to turn defensive?
Two years after the portfolio was launched, we’re obviously at a later stage of the current economic cycle. Despite this, most of my cyclical stocks are still performing well:
However, when viewed as a whole, the portfolio doesn’t look quite as cheap or safe as it once did.
SIF portfolio, November 2016 (dark blue line represents SIF):
Back in late 2016, the portfolio seemed to be delivering on its brief of buying affordable growth.
That’s still true today, but the figures are not quite as compelling as they were 19 months ago. Here’s how the portfolio looked at the time of writing:
June 2018
P/E: The portfolio’s aggregate P/E ratio is higher than it was, although it’s still below the market average.
Dividends: The average dividend yield and the level of dividend cover have also worsened, although they remain ahead of the wider market.
Earnings growth: At first glance, the eps growth and PEG ratio scores look poor, with SIF lagging the market on both counts. To address this, I’ve massaged the data and provided some improved alternatives, which are shown in green!
In all seriousness, the reason I’ve calculated alternative figures is to address some anomalies in the Stockopedia data. Forecast eps growth and forecast PEG…
Hi Roland
Interesting read, and always enjoy your submissions.
You ask with regard to our approach to portfolio allocation, and similarly to you, I follow a bottom up approach, trusting that a reasonable balance is established, although a quick look would probably reveal this not to be the case. I do not try to 'force' a share into the portfolio, simply because it belongs within an under-allocated sector. If I look at current holdings, like yours, it really is not well balanced at all. Industrials make up 29% of my portfolio, whilst Defensives are only circa 4%. Am I concerned about this? Currently not, but time will tell!
Unlike yourself, I do not hold for a specific length of time, and will sell quickly if I have made a mistake, and determine this solely on performance criteria, with a kind of stop loss, although I rarely place automated stop losses. So, to a certain extent, if there is a market downturn, maybe I am a little covered by this approach, although of course it is important not to get stopped out low and buy back again high. So, not to sell is also a decision that is there to be made.
I like your comment 'economists have predicted nine out of the last five recessions' and likewise, I have no particular view on this and agree fully! I invest across UK and Europe, so maybe geographical spread helps a little, although I remain to be convinced that it will aid me as much as I would like if there is a UK collapse in the wake of some further Brexit type disaster. We seem to be wallowing in a sea of almost total political incompetence IMHO, and this is not aiding the investment climate. The sooner this Brexit calamity is resolved, one way or the other, the sooner we can move forward with greater confidence and a vision that projects beyond the absolutely immediate future.
Good luck with your SIF, and I follow with interest.
Best Regards, TT
Hi Roland, here's my take on cyclicals:
As a general rule I try to have at least a third of my portfolio in defensive sector stocks as another way to reduce risk. At the moment this is proving very difficult because defensive dividend-paying stocks are mostly still flavour of the month it seems, with valuations that are too high for me.
I currently have about 72% in cyclical companies, although that may go down a bit if I offload BHP Billiton next month, which I probably will do if its price keeps creeping up.
72% in cyclicals is a bit high for me, so I am trying to bring it down, but so far it isn't keeping me awake at night.