Tremor International (LON:TRMR) has been through all kinds of historical fits and starts but is now firmly focused on the structural shift towards online video advertising. This company has built an end-to-end programmatic video advertising platform which is now fully integrated following some strategic acquisitions.

That means Tremor adds value to both advertisers and digital publishers. Now it finds itself at an important inflection point with the potential for rapid profit growth.

The group will shortly list on the Nasdaq, where its listed peers are valued on higher multiples despite lower growth rates, paving the way for a rerating in the short term. FinnCap (Tremor’s house broker) has a price target of 1,200p. That’s up from 700p just months ago, and is the latest in a series of recent upgrades.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing at this divisive stock though. There’s a colourful past here, along with name changes and business model pivots. But does that mean the market is slow to realise the operational progress and earnings growth potential? Or is it right to be wary?

Tremor has been buying back shares at current levels, but directors have been reducing their stakes. As ever, it’s a mixed picture with both pros and cons.

Tremor was pitched to the Stockopedia Investment Club on the 4th of May 2021 at 740p.

Summary

Bull points: scalable end-to-end advertising platform; high gross margins (FY20: 83%); proprietary technology and data insights; global scale and opportunity; operates in structural growth market; content, data, and relationships with brand owners and websites create barriers to entry.

Bear points: chequered past; the business model can be hard to grasp with lots of jargon; new online advertising market brings technological and regulatory risks; US peer group comparisons might reflect an expensive US tech market; directors and major holders have been selling shares.

Profile

About the Stock:

Tremor International (LON:TRMR), is a global leader in video advertising technologies. It deals in programmatic advertising and, following a few strategic acquisitions, it might now find itself at critical mass.

It has assembled an automated marketplace for advertisers & publishers that uses data-driven technology to deliver impactful brand stories for audiences across the globe.

You’ll find it listed on the AIM market in the Consumer Cyclicals sector and in the Media & Publishing industry group but, with its focus on digital video advertising, it…