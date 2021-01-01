StockSlam Online made a welcome return this week after the inaugural virtual-version of the event in February. A record-breaking 1,800 attendees were online on Wednesday evening to watch another round of rapid-fire stock pitches from PIs.

Hosted by the masterful Damian Cannon and managed and recorded by Tamzin and Tim at piworld, this month’s StockSlam saw 10 top-quality 3-minute investment pitches, plus questions and answers. Here’s a video of the event that is now available, plus a summary of the pitches.





Damian Cannon: Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

A high risk prospect following the disastrous merger with HP’s enterprise software division, leaving it with high debt and the prospect of litigation. But underlying profitability, a new management team and promising contracts may bode well for this company that is now one year into a three-year turnaround.



Keelan Cooper: Tharisa (LON:THS)

A profitable PGM metals / chrome producer based in South Africa with production that is forecast to grow strongly from here. Strong demand/supply dynamics bode well and the company is looking to diversify, but there are still risks.



Cockney Rebel: John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

This group sold its distribution division to focus as a pure aviation support business. Has significant debt but this has been falling and the business has been performing well. Regular contract wins, slashed costs and solid growth forecasts suggest this might be undervalued by a wary market.

Mark Simpson: Finncap (LON:FCAP)

This corporate adviser, brokerage and M&A specialist has just reported a better than expected performance. Revenues have been growing in recent years and income forecasts are up. With plenty of growth opportunities - possibly through acquisitions - is this too cheap for a growing company?

Lilian Nandi: Ashtead (LON:AHT)

This international rental company has strong exposure to the US. Traditionally focused on construction, it now operates in a range of industries, which helps to diversify some cyclical risk. Strong price performance in recent years and could go further as the economy opens up post-Covid.

David Thornton: Circassia (LON:CIR)

This single product pharma company is behind the niox test for asthma (which significantly outsells its rival). Ninety percent of group sales come from selling high margin consumables for its tests, which are approved and sold in all key markets. Strong sales, sufficient cash to…