For the time being, Covid has rewritten the rules on how we all gather and socialise - and for many private investors, it’s made a sometimes solitary endeavour even lonelier.

Over the past 12 months there’s probably been more call than ever for a chance to get together and share ideas - so it was great to see this week’s online StockSlam reach full capacity.

Back in 2018, a discussion between Damian Cannon and Stockopedia’s Ed Croft led to what became a regular gathering of investors in London. The StockSlams were a chance to pitch ideas and discuss them over pizza and drinks - but Covid derailed them.

This week, the StockSlam made a welcome return - with 10 three-minute pitches presented online to a capacity crowd of over 1,000 people. That’s far, far more than could have ever been accommodated at the physical events - and the limit will be lifted at the next one. The format - as Damian pointed out ahead of the presentations - means that everyone gets to share their ideas, but nobody outstays their welcome!

In addition to Damian’s masterly hosting, this week’s StockSlam was impressively-managed and recorded by Tamzin and Tim at piworld. So for anybody that missed the event or wants to see it again, here’s the video and a quick summary of the pitches…





Damian Cannon:Caledonia Mining (CMCL)

A Zimbabwe gold mining operator that looks cheap and could see production soar.

David Brunsdon: Unite Group (UTG)

A student accommodation specialist that could bounce back strongly when normality returns.

Nick Cotton: RWS Holdings (RWS)

A large language services company that could see profits grow quickly after a recent acquisition.

John Sladden: Braemar Shipping Services (BMS)

An international ship broking group that could beat forecasts on the back of higher shipping rates and lower costs.

Paul Scott: Renold (RNO)

A small but highly regarded industrial chains group where a solid turnaround is well under way.

Tamzin Freeman and Rebecca Stewart: SDI (SDI)

A high quality buy-and-build scientific equipment group with a habit of underpromising and overdelivering.