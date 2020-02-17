Sometimes the simplest stock market signals can be the most powerful. A lot of importance is currently being attached to companies that are able to maintain dividends in this market. The same logic can be applied those that have continued with share buybacks.

One such company is small cap platinum group metals (“PGM”) producer Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) , which today trades at 43p. Its most recent repurchase announcement came on the 1st of July. Following today's update, I've taken a quick look at Games Workshop as well - as always, great to hear what others make of the results.

Stock price: 43.68p

Market cap: £121.87m

1y RS: +82.3%

I last looked at the company here in early March, a couple of weeks before the proverbial hit the fan. Its shares are down by more than 30% since an all-time high of 63p earlier this year (driven by surging basket prices). Even taking into account COVID-related earnings downgrades, the PGM producer is valued at just four times forecast earnings.

Brokers also appear to be forecasting a remarkable yield. In fact that yield looks so anomalously large I am tempted to put it to one side. The latest broker note I can get my hands on (Liberum, 25th of March 2020) does forecast a 10.89 cent dividend payment for FY20, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

What’s more certain is the ongoing share buyback programme. Back on 17 February the miner proposed a share buyback programme of up to 12 million shares. This was on top of millions of dollars spent on buying back shares in preceding financial periods and millions spent on life extension capex as well.

Here are all the buybacks during lockdown:

Since its half year results back in February, SLP has bought back around 3.7% of its shares at a weighted average price of around 48p. Today you can buy its shares for less than the company has been paying despite a recovery in operations.

SLP has updated the market twice since…