Technical Analysis (Part 24) - Putting it all together: Risk and trade management
Successful trading is about helping yourself and putting the ‘odds’ on your side. In part 23 we looked at strategy, design and implementation. This week, we’re going to take a brief look at an often forgotten and overlooked use of technical analysis: Risk & Trade Management. If you are a raw fundamentalist, or don’t want to use technical analysis to make trading execution decisions, that’s fine, but I think you’re being foolish if you don’t consider using technical analysis to improve your risk & trade management processes.
As we’ve learnt over the previous 23 articles, technical analysis is great as it can:
Make and save you money
Save you lots of time
Help you deal with the psychological aspects of trading
Create discipline
Be simple to understand and apply
We now know how technical analysis could help you with strategy design, but is is also a very strong tool to help you in the world of risk. It gives you a set of rules, ie. fixed and objective parameters around which to trade, which in turn, creates the psychological discipline you need in your trading.
Many people go into trading blind – no rules, plans, strategy and especially no risk & trade management concepts to deploy. That’s why so many lose at trading.
Money management & Risk reward
On top of developing a strategy with a mathematical edge, you also need to address money management – this is as important as your trading system. You can use technical analysis to control the risks in your portfolio and individual trades. For example, you can use moving averages or an oscillator as a tool to get you ‘automatically’ out of a losing trade. This takes away a lot of the psychological pressure of trading. You can also use technical analysis tools to calculate the risk reward on any potential trade idea you have:
Risk Reward
Is it worth executing a trade?
Only if the risk reward is in your favour. How do you calculate?
The risk/reward inputs can be defined much more simply and clearly by using technical analysis.
Gold Example
A risk reward > 2:1 is very good. Mathematically you’d need an edge >50% to your strategy if your ratio was 1:1.
From the example you can see that technical analysis can help define the inputs:
Let’s take a look at a real world…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
1 Comment on this Article show/hide all
I think it makes a great deal of sense. I have employed technical analysis for all my trades and it helps me manage risk/reward as well as soothing the trauma of selling at a loss. I agree with Stephen that it would be foolish not to use these tools alongside other factors