Technical Analysis (Part 25) - Putting it all together: Improving your results

Monday, Nov 20 2017 by
0 comments
4
Technical Analysis Part 25 Putting it all together Improving your results

We’ve finally come to the last article in our 25 part technical analysis series. I hope you’ve enjoyed it and found it beneficial? In the previous article, we looked at applying technical analysis to Risk & Trade management. There is still though another great, not so obvious, use for technical analysis that we need to look at before wrapping up this series. Another part of the trading and investing jigsaw to piece together! I hope by now, you’re starting to see that technical analysis is not a one dimensional tool. Applying and using the basic inputs to your technical analysis in a simple quantitative/qualitative process, can go a long way to improving your results.

By introducing technical analysis into your trading and investing, you can create the discipline and consistency you need for better performance and help to remove and minimise the human psychological ‘interference’ bias on your trading. We have learnt that:

5a12b94f9d935Q1.png

We know that the best traders have mastered two components – themselves and the markets. Where the markets are concerned, technical analysis allows the trader to decode in a more simplistic and quicker fashion, the psychology, behaviour and fundamentals at a more ‘macro’ level.

5a12b96717828Q2.png

As an individual, technical analysis allows you to become more objective rather than subjective in your decision making processes, which is crucial to your success and improving your results. Technical analysis allows you to bring these various components together into a structured process.

Market understanding

Understanding people’s behavioural psychology plays an important part in driving the markets and the profession of technical analysis has created many tools to aid your timing, entry, exit and analytical ability. At this level again, we’re trying to add in objectivity where possible, but it still has a large subjective bias.

5a12b9863714eQ3.png

Cycle theory is a great concept to understand. Many of the greats: Dow, Elliott, Gann, Wilder etc have all put in their pennies worth. If though, you can understand by looking at a chart where we are in the trading cycle using whatever technical tools are at your disposal, then this can seriously improve your trading! In simplistic terms, the hypothetical chart below illustrates this point. For example if you know the market is in a stage of ‘desperation’ why would you go long!!5a12ba17533a9T2.png

Other…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
4 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends



(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad is the founder of The Stop Hunter and the resident Technical Strategist at Stockopedia.com. He has worked in the City of London for nearly twenty years at some of the top Investment Banks and Trading Houses. His career that has taken him from global risk management (front office, market, quantitative), to successful commodities options trader, to own account proprietary trader. His professional experience in the world of trading and risk management is vast and he has extensive knowledge of financial markets, especially in the fields of Commodities, FX and Equities. He has a strong quantitative background and is a qualified Technical Analyst. He also holds an MSc in Financial Markets & Derivatives and a BA (Hons) in Business & Economics. His career has taken him worldwide and he has lectured in London, the Far East and at Princeton, USA. He is an expert in technical analysis, systematic/automated trading, derivatives products, financial and quantitative theory, risk management and regulatory practices. He also has experience of dealing and trading with China. He is currently a member of GARP, PRMIA and the STA. Now trading from his offices in Canterbury, Kent, he undertakes consultancy work in the City and is a part-time University lecture teaching at Queen Mary, Kings College, LSE. Author of the book: #Trading Thought: Mind Medicine for Traders and Investors more »

Follow

71
Followers
0
Following

Stock Picking Tutorial Centre



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis