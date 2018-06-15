The StockRanks - five years of market beating returns and ten essential insights
In 2013, a year after we launched the subscription service on the Stockopedia website we had an idea. Having read through hundreds of academic papers, quantitative research notes and books on the subject of stock selection we realised there were some common threads. Why not bring those threads together into a simple, intuitive and effective rating system for stocks?
So were born the StockRanks, which we launched in April 2013 for UK stocks. The system was extended across Europe and other global markets over the next several years. This academically inspired, but intuitive system that ranks stocks for their quality, value and momentum has become the most loved feature of the service. 73% of subscribers tell us it’s had more impact on their results than any other site feature.
Reviewing half a decade of insights…
Last month marked the five year anniversary of their birth and led to some reflection. Over this period, the top 10% of UK stocks by StockRank have generated annualsed capital gains of almost 20%. Significant wealth has been generated through their use. Across more than a hundred years stock market history, five years is not long, but the differential returns between high and low ranking stocks do suggest that our approach has merit.
Since 2013 I’ve published dozens of blogs, videos and webinars about the StockRanks and their use in portfolios which have generated vigorous discussion. Having to respond to such an intelligent community of investors has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my role. It’s helped considerably to deepen my thinking on all aspects of investing - especially with regards behavioural biases, factor investing, diversification and rebalancing.
Last week I conducted an extensive but accessible 2 hour webinar covering the construction, history and usage of the StockRanks. It’s a deep dive into the foundations of factor investing, ranking systems and their use. Any investor using the StockRanks to help in their own stock selections will benefit from the lessons within. Thanks to Ian for the following compliment on the material:
A lot of ground covered in your latest webinar – Its instant investment expert stuff!
You can watch in your own time at this StockRanks Webinar Link and download the accompanying 125 page StockRanks Slide Deck.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
5 Comments on this Article show/hide all
The biggest change for me in my investing inspired by the stock ranks was to pay much more attention to momentum. Previously I was classically fearful of buying when a stock is soaring, feeling I have missed the boat. I preferred a value investing, bottom fishing style. Unfortunately I lost much of my active equity investing performance data after google finance decided to downgrade and is something I desperately need to look at, but my overall portfolio continues to outperform a multi asset index tracker with similar asset weightings - circa 12% annualized performance over 3 years vs 10% for the Vanguard Life Strategy 80% since using stockopedia as my main resource for investing.
Congrats Ed & The Stocko team for the 5 year anniversary. A great job!
I've been reflecting on point 10 and the example you cited using Dart Group & Synety. I think ego is playing a huge part in this. A look at those two charts in late March (Dart breaking out and Synety plummeting)
Do I chose to buy into Dart?
Ego says ...
"I don't want to over pay."
"The ship has already sailed"
"You're late to the party"
"It won't last"
"buy low, sell high"
Do I chose to buy into Synety?
Ego says ...
"It can't go any lower"
"It can go only go up"
"I've spotted the bottom"
"It's a bargain"
"I can't lose"
I think the shift in thinking for me was recognising that I have to be prepared to take losses on some selections. That is so freeing.
I can manage the anxiety in choosing that path by cutting losses quickly. Once I freed myself from 100% winner mentality I could challenge the ego commentary on stocks such as Dart. For example, ego might say "that ship has sailed" my response is "perhaps the party has just started, let's make a more informed judgement when I come to sell"
I think the experience of using this strategy emboldens and increases confidence in the approach. But the caveat is that the market has been generous to strategies that involve momentum and that might/will change at some stage in the future.
Best of luck to all
Phil
In reply to PhilH, post #2
It's known as loss aversion, there's a ton of research out there detailing the impacts. A lot of Tversky and Kahnemann's original work on prospect theory was based around it back in the 1980's. They showed that people dislike losing so they sell winners to lock in the gains and run losers in the hope of making their money back. Given the persistence of momentum effects that's usually the exact opposite of what investors should be doing.
Learning to cut your losses and move on is a key investment skill. I think it was Soros who said that he had twice as many losers as winners, but when he lost he lost small and when he won he won big.
timarr
Ed and Stocko team
Stockopedia has been a life changer for me.
I also have a suspicion Stockopedia has been a significant helper to many, many great micro, small and medium sized companies across the UK.
Through your efforts and the platform you have provided a great resource through the use of which many of us can direct investment funds towards such companies.
This I believe is very important, because, after all such businesses are the absolute foundation stone of our economy.
I thank you for what Stockopedia has done for me, but more so I truly hope you gain wider recognition for what you are doing to contribute to the development of the economy of the UK.
Regards
Howard
Hi Ed
This is a really good clear overview of the performance of your ranking system. I was also at your recent marathon webinar.
But when I looked at the Value Rank plot in point (2) it triggered my spidey senses. The Q and M plot show the returns passing through zero near the 40%-50% rank - that is close to the median value. This makes intuitive sense given the way that the rank is computed.
For the Value plot it passes through zero at the 10%-20% mark which seems "curious". However, even more curious is that the Value Rank when I analyse it does not behave the same way as in your data. In particular high Value Rank stocks do not out-perform strongly in my data.
So what is going on? Fortunately Stockopedia provides options to customise the performance graphs and after a bit of playing with the options there seem to be two key factors at play.
Firstly, I usually only look at stocks with a market cap > £100M. The out-performance of high Value Rank stocks seems to be most strongly present in the range below £100M and weaker above that level. Perhaps because larger MCAP stocks are more efficiently priced in the market.
Secondly, a large part of the out-performance of high-Value Rank stocks comes from 2014. If you look at periods shorter than 5 years it disappears. But if you include 2014 it re-appears. And in fact you can see quite clearly on the Stock Rank plots how much better high Value performed in 2014 than low Value. (See https://www.stockopedia.com/st... and play with date range and Min Mkt Cap)
If I plot the market indices for 2012-2018 (see below) it becomes clear that 2014 is the only prolonged bear period in the last five years and it is here that Value has proved its worth to the point where it can pay back for any under-performance in other years. An interesting and cautionary lesson perhaps - about markets and about data analysis!