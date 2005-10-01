France has been added to the list if UK quarantined countries. Airliners took a hit on the news today, with Dart, easyJet (although there was an RNS this morning about leases), and IAG down.

I was surprised that Greencore also didn’t respond to the Coronavirus headlines of workers being infected. I shorted some on the bell and closed within minutes as it was clear there would be no quick reaction. However, I have since heard that the news was out before the close yesterday so this makes sense. I did a quick Google and the headlines were showing 12 and 13 hours ago at 7am this morning, however I realise now that is probably when the article was last updated.

Therefore, if trading from news articles, it makes sense to check when the story first broke and not when it was updated.

There is a lot of positivity around the Eat Out to Help Out 50% off scheme. I like eating out anyway, and I like to think of myself as a good person and so have tried to take advantage of this and support the local economy. ‘Tried’ being the key word – it is almost impossible unless you pre-book a table beforehand.

This is all good news for the month of August, and great for businesses getting bums on seats (although I am surprised that many seem not to have opted in. Why? Sharing too much information with the government?) – but here’s the problem with discounts: people generally don’t like paying more for the same product/experience once they’ve had it.

In this instance, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages will double in September on Mondays to Wednesdays. So, people who have enjoyed a month of 50% off or saving £20 will now see the prices dramatically rise for the same food and experiences. I would be willing to bet the Monday to Wednesday trade will take a hit.

How many businesses have suffered from discounting? Hornby (LON:HRN) , Restaurant (LON:RTN) , Superdry (LON:SDRY) ... There are likely to be many more, because discounting creates addicts.

I haven’t checked the charts of hospitality and pubs recently, but there may a trade in them.

Purplebricks

Purplebricks is an online estate agent, which…