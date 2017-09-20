How to avoid momentum traps in high profile growth stocks
The long spell of strong momentum that swept a number of fast growing stocks to racy (and possibly stretched) valuations has eased off recently. Popular names that set the pace in the market have seen their prices slip back. Among them are companies like Hotel Chocolat, Purplebricks, Fevertree Drinks, Frontier Developments and Joules and even IQE to name a few. All this prompted our own Paul Scott this week to question whether the momentum trade was actually over.
Timing market trends is notoriously difficult, of course. What we’ve seen from prices could be the market blowing off steam, a change in trends or the start of a wider correction. But whatever it is, it’s likely that this momentum wobble in go-go growth stocks will be worrying some investors - especially those that have bought them recently.
So it’s worth taking a step back and exploring why some growth shares are so good at grabbing investor attention - and why that means it’s important to know what sort of investment profile they really have, and how it can change.
Resisting the temptation of high profile shares
Most investors get their ideas from a handful of sources. We’ve previously discussed the risks of some of them, such as internet bulletin boards and broker recommendations.
But arguably there’s a much broader behaviour-driven problem faced by investors when it comes to sifting through ideas. Essentially, there’s a risk of being attracted to buying shares that are high profile and in the news a lot.
Now that sounds terribly simplistic and it’s likely to be laughed off by a few readers ! But the evidence from research by some influential names in behavioural finance suggests that this is exactly what happens.
Back in 2007, Brad Barber and Terrance Odean wrote a paper on how individual investors tend to be net buyers of attention-grabbing shares. They classed these stocks as those that were in the news, experiencing abnormal trading volumes and experiencing extreme one-day returns. By looking at trading data from brokerages, they showed that investors were often net buyers of shares on ‘high-attention’ days.
Barber and Odean blamed this behaviour on the fact that, faced with potentially thousands of stocks, the average investor automatically slims down the list to those that have caught their…
This is a very good article because like many investors I have in the past fallen into this sort of trap with momentum stocks, however some have worked very well in my favour and I have managed to get out near to the top in all cases the key is knowledge and watching for warning signs , take a profit sell half on a double let the rest run for free or hold on for the 10 bagger white knuckle ride.
Hi, have only just joined Stockopedia in the last week, so am new to all of your systems. I have owned WANDISCO for some time. Looking it up on your StockRanks you classed it as a momentum trap, so I sold it at 652p using a stop loss, giving me approximately 40% profit. Its now gone up to 732.50. You could say I'v lost about 10% profit ? One needs a crystal ball to know what to do. Obviously there are many factors to take into account. I bought into the system to use as an aid to my investing. Hopefully using Stockopedia the numbers will stack up in my favour as this is very much a numbers game, one can only hope to end up on the plus side. But an interesting article, I will take note of it !
Now three years investing from a novice and on the plus side but need to improve my overall performance.
I agree that Purple Bricks is a momentum trap, and from my personal experience of the business, not one that I would buy at this time. In short, get lucky and sell quickly at a good price (my experience with a probate sale), but watch for service, both pre and post-sales (if you get a sale): my post-sales was so bad, I dropped them. Americans will not tolerate such admin. problems as on-line PurpleBricks dishes up, and they need America to get close to justifying the present (well overly high) share price, IMHO.
Generally, regarding momentum and high publicity shares, I only look at the type of business I'm au fait with, and won't jump in without waiting a while, and watching the price movement. Also, the fundamentals matter a lot too: hard with a new business not making profits, but revisiting over time gives a feel for what may happen, plus time to see how it's bedding down with real world business and commercial realities generally.
In short, don't get carried away. Take time and be patient: more hyped shares fall back than race away.
Well timed arcticle - has given me food for thought.
I do in fact use the Styles in my filtration phase...
I agree with the sentiments of the article, BUT, not with the Stockopedia system of stock rank based on Quality, Value and Momentum.
As I have commented previously, the overall framework for evaluating and documenting the rolling investability rank of a share needs to be based on fundamentals including the forecasts for dividends, company presentations and financial reports.
Investing on the basis of momentum and value is a mugs game.
Stockopedia need to develop a stock screener which is fully customisable by the user.
In reply to caymans911M, post #2
Hi caymans911M. Try not to dwell on lost profits or you will go mad, trust me. I made 50%+ returns on BooHoo last year and the share has continued to soar ever since!! 40% is an excellent return. Nobody will ever buy at the bottom and sell at the top, it just doesn't happen. Try not to mix up your investment strategy, be clear about whether you are investing quantitatively using the Stockopedia ranks and metrics because you can always find advice that supports your bias, e.g. run your winners. There is a lot of great advice on this site and so much to learn, but mostly you'll learn from your investing mistakes. I generally hold on to losers too long and convince myself they are value stocks. This is the hardest part of investing - when to sell. If you have system, stick to it and take the emotion out of it. Easier said than done, believe me. Good luck with your investing and well done with a 40% profit!!
Interesting article, using StockRanks Stylesis helpful in selecting stocks for entries to avoid Sucker Stocks etc. However as for all entries the important factor is the timing. The only way I know how to time entries as well as exits is to use technical analysis as well as fundamentals. Stockopedia is the most reliable site that I know in assessing the fundamentals of equities and it has a proven track record to confirm this.
However even very basic technical indicators are very rarely referred to in Stockopedia and in my experience not using both disciplines particularlry for timing of entries as well as exits has the effect of reducing investors to one legged men in a butt kicking contest with predictable consequences. This applies for both trading as well as long term investing.
I look forward to comments from other subscribers.
I am struck by the identity of the patterns in the chart - three-lined trigrams, with the strongest represented by three solid lines and the weakest by three broken lines - to the symbols in the chinese book of oracles, the I Ching, even down to the number of trigrams (8). As this set of symbols, devised over thousands of years of experience to symbolize the way everything changes into its opposite (and back again) is used to divine the future, it is oddly appropriate that it has a similar function here. Was the author influenced by the I Ching, or did he arrive at this pattern within the restrictions of stock analysis?