SIF Portfolio July review: Profits from Miton, McColl’s and Wincanton
As I flagged up in my year-end review, I’m shifting the portfolio’s minimum holding period from six months to nine months. To avoid too long a time without adding new stocks, I’m making this change gradually.
In May I looked at seven-month old stocks. This month it’s time to review the portfolio holdings that are eight months old. Three stocks qualify:
Small-cap fund manager Miton Group
Convenience store chain McColl’s Retail
Logistics firm Wincanton
A quick look at the SIF portfolio suggests that it’s been a successful eight months for all three firms, with an average total return of 29.6% on each stock. Let’s take a closer look.
Miton Group
Miton’s fund management business is headed by small-cap expert Gervais Williams, who also has a 6.9% stake in the firm. Our own Ben Hobson interviewed Williams last year. If you haven’t read the interview, I’d recommend it.
Miton’s share price has risen by 43% since I added it to the portfolio in November. One reason for this is the above-average investment performance of the firm’s funds. Management say that 12 out of the company’s 15 funds have been first or second quartile performers from when their current managers took over, until 30 June 2016.
One of the reasons why I decided to extend the minimum holding period for each stock was to make sure that all companies published at least one set of accounts during their time in the portfolio.
In the case of Miton, this has worked to my advantage. The group’s 2016 results showed that average assets under management rose by 20% to £2,783m last year. Fee margins were maintained, and the group’s adjusted pre-tax profit rose by 70% to £5.1m. Strong cash generation allowed the board to increase the dividend by 49% to 1p per share.
Miton’s 12 July H1 trading statement was also well received by the market. The first half of the year saw average AuM rise by 13.4%, to £3,157m. Net cash was £18.2m at the end of June, despite a £2.6m share buyback.
Although Miton’s management don’t seem to have explicitly updated their guidance for the year, consensus forecasts for 2017 and 2018 have risen recently:
Miton now rates as a Super Stock under the StockRank Style system and has…
Miton Group plc, formerly MAM Funds plc, is an investment management company. The Company provides fund management services. Its funds are invested in a range of asset classes under various investment mandates, including multi-asset, equity and portfolios of collective investment schemes. Its product range includes equities, such as CF Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund and FP Miton Income Fund; multi-assets, such as CF Miton Cautious Multi Asset Fund and PFS Miton Cautious Monthly Income Fund; fund of investment trusts, such as CF Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund, and closed-end funds, such as The Diverse Income Trust plc and Miton Global Opportunities plc. Its subsidiaries include Miton Group Service Company Limited, which is a holding company and central services provider; PSigma Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is an intermediate holding company; Miton (Hong Kong) Limited, which is a marketing company, and Miton ESOP Trustee Limited, which is a trustee company. more »
McColl's Retail Group plc is a neighborhood retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,375 convenience stores and newsagents. The Company also operates over 1,00 McColl's branded United Kingdom convenience stores, as well as over 370 newsagents branded Martin's, except in Scotland where it operates under its heritage brand, RS McColl. In addition, there are also the operators of Post Offices in the United Kingdom with approximately 560 in its stores. Its convenience stores provide a range of everyday products and local services ranging from a pint of milk in the morning to an evening meal, from an open-all-hours Post Office to a selection of fresh fruit and vegetables and food-to-go, from the newspapers delivered to the door to online collections. With over 370 newsagents across the, the Company also operates as specialist confectioner, tobacconist and newsagent. It has operations in Scotland, North East, Yorkshire and Humber, East Midlands, South East, Wales and London. more »
Wincanton plc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Retail & Consumer, and Industrial & Transport. Its Retail & Consumer segment focuses on consumer products business and brings to customers through the entire supply chain from producer to retailer, and Industrial & Transport segment focuses on an integrated and optimized transport operation, and includes Containers business and Pullman business. Its Pullman business provides transport and fleet services. The Company provides its services to a range of sectors, such as retail, which includes fashion logistics, e-commerce, food, health and beauty, leisure and lifestyle, consumer electronics and paper products, as well as manufacturing, which includes water, milk and bulk food, construction, consumer goods, energy and defense. The Company provides a range of services, including road transport, warehousing and value added services. Its value added services include packaging and consultancy. more »
Very good and very informative look forward to the next