SIF Portfolio: Up 19% and beating the market in year one
When I started the the Stock in Focus (SIF) portfolio a year ago, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But my fantasy fund has performed well. It’s delivered a 19.0% gain in its first year, versus a 13% increase for the benchmark FTSE All-Share index.
I don’t think that’s a bad start for my first year running this rules-based portfolio, which only takes a few hours a week to maintain. In this piece I’ll review what’s worked and what hasn’t. I’ll also consider whether to make any changes for the year ahead, when I’ll be investing my own cash in the SIF portfolio.
The story so far
I started the Stock in Focus Portfolio as a Stockopedia Fantasy Fund with the ticker SIF on 19 April 2016. You can see the current portfolio and full trading history here. My original article introducing the portfolio is here.
Stocks are selected for the fund from the Stock in Focus Screen results.
This screen is intended to capture good quality companies exhibiting the characteristics of affordable growth. Stocks are held for a minimum of six months and then sold if they no longer qualify for the screen. Target portfolio size is 15-20 stocks, with equally sized positions.
Stock selection is driven by the screen results, but I also apply some personal judgement and a basic set of diversification rules:
- Target an approximate 50:50 split between cyclical and defensive stocks (this has proved difficult)
- Ensure at least four of the 10 main stock sectors are represented
Has it worked?
Here’s how the portfolio has performed in its first year against its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share index:
- SIF Portfolio: +19.0%
- FTSE All-Share: +13.0%
- Outperformance: +6.0%
My six-month holding period has generated a fair amount of trading activity. Here’s a list of the stocks I’ve sold from the portfolio over the last six months, together with the total return achieved. Each company name is linked to my review of the stock at the time it was sold:
|Company
|Total return after six months
|Share price change since leaving portfolio
|Go-Ahead Group
|-22.6%
|-16%
|Persimmon
|-16.4%
|+32%
|GlaxoSmithKline
|+4.7%
|+5.6%
|Macfarlane
|-10%
|+4.7%
|Somero Enterprises
|+52%
|+40%
|Plus500
|-52.5% (sold early due to FCA announcement)
|+15%
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
4 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Roland
This has been an excellent process to follow. Your writeups have taught me a lot about investing as well as utilising the powerful toolset within Stockopedia. I have read and enjoyed each post, so many thanks for your regular and consistent postings.
I too adopted a rule-based approach, inspired by you and the SNAPS postings from Ed. I have also, pleasingly, beaten my bench mark the FTSE 100 and am currently running at a 9%+ premium to it on a rolling annualised basis after 20 months.
I hope you will keep posting.
Regards
Howard
In reply to Howard Adams, post #1
Thanks Howard, it's great to hear that rules-based investing is working for you too.
Regards,
Roland
Excellent write up Roland. The real test for any rules based portfolio is surely the performance in a flat or declining market - the next 6 months may be an interesting ride! Good luck.
In reply to Patxi, post #3
Hi Patxi,
Very true. I'm conscious that market conditions over the last year have been favourable, with a steady upwards trend. By simply filtering out most of the dross, it's not been too difficult to outperform. We'll have to see what happens next!
Regards, Roland