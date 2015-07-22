Small Cap Value Report (Mon 6 Feb 2017) - ACSO, PEB, PUB, BOO
Good morning!
Friday's late report is here - apologies for the delay in posting it.
In it, I had a look at;
NetDimensions Holdings (LON:NETD) - 100p cash takeover bid
Zamano (LON:ZMNO) - business being shut down, turning into a cash shell
Johnston Press (LON:JPR) - trading update
On to today's trading updates then.
accesso Technology (LON:ACSO)
Share price: 1545p (pre-open, so likely to change later)
No. shares: 22.3m
Market cap: £344.5m
Trading update - this update for calendar year 2016 reads positively. Key points;
- 2016 revenues to be in line with expectations.
- 2016 profit ahead of expectations.
- "The Board is also pleased to report a strong start to 2017 where all accesso business lines are reporting good momentum."
Forecasts - one broker has put out a note this morning, saying that it is increasing its profit forecasts by 2-3%.
Valuation - the Stockopedia rolling 12 month forecast PER is currently showing 36. That's a warm rating, but this market loves growth stocks, so it's not outlandishly expensive relative to other growth companies.
Mind you, to maintain that rich PER, the company will need to keep growing at a fair old clip.
My opinion - Accesso does seem to have sewn up a decent niche market, globally, largely to itself. It has recurring revenues, and high quality customers, so I can see the attraction of the shares, and indeed it's one I held for a while after the blockbuster deal with Merlin was announced.
Overall, I think it's a high quality company, with a price which reflects that. I'm not convinced that there's enough growth on the table to justify re-entering at the moment, at the current price.
Pebble Beach Systems (LON:PEB)
Share price: 12.25p (down 29.5% today)
No. shares: 124.6m (estimated from recent holding in company RNS)
Market cap: £15.3m
Trading update (profit warning) - this company only adopted its new name on Friday last week, so it's a pretty inauspicious start to the newly-named company to put out a profit warning on day 2.
This company is what's left of Vislink, with the original core business being pending a disposal, which itself is looking decidedly risky & uncertain. In my report here of 16 Jan 2017,…
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
accesso Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and e-commerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. The Company's solutions include accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, accesso Siriusware and accesso ShoWare. accesso LoQueue is a queuing solution that includes Qsmart, Qbot and Qband. The accesso Passport ticketing suite is built where its customers shop. accesso Siriusware provides clients with ticketing and admission solutions, and includes various modules, such as OnSite Ticketing, OnLine eCommerce, Point-of-Sale and Guest Management. accesso ShoWare offers a range of ticketing software solutions for theaters, fairs, arenas and tours. The Company's products and services support attractions in the world, including a range of paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks and zoos to cultural attractions and sporting events. more »
Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, formerly Vislink plc, is a software and technology company. The Company is engaged in the collection and delivery of video and data from scene to screen. The Company's Pebble Beach Systems division is a developer and supplier of automation, Channel-in-a-Box and content management software solutions for television broadcasters, cable and satellite operators. For the broadcast markets, the Company provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment. The Company's products include Marina, which is an enterprise level playout automation platform for multi-channel applications; Orca, which is an Internet Protocol (IP)-enabled cloud-based integrated channel delivery solution; Dolphin, which provides multi-format integrated channel delivery solutions based on information technology (IT) hardware, and Stingray, which is a self-contained Channel-in a-Box. more »
Punch Taverns plc is a United Kingdom-based pub company. The Company is engaged in the operation of public houses under the leased and tenanted model, which involves the granting of leases to tenants operating the pub as their own business, paying rent to the Company, and purchasing beer and other drinks from the Company. The Company's segments include Core and Mercury. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,580 pubs in the Core division and over 690 pubs in the Mercury division. The Company also operates public houses under the retail operating model. The Company has approximately 110 pubs trading under retail contracts. The Company's pub categories include Community Pubs, High Street Pubs and Destination Pubs. Its pubs include Arkwrights, Black Horse, Coach and Horses, Bulls Head, Cedar Inn, Cross Keys, Castle Inn, Saracens Head, Stanley Arms, Travellers Inn, Travellers Rest, Bronte and Blacksmiths Arms, among others. The Company has a portfolio of over 3,500 pubs across the nation. more »
17 Comments on this Article show/hide all
I sold my holding in accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) last September when the company announced the LTIP shares they had awarded. I don't like companies that appear to be run for the benefit of the managers rather than the owners.
Pebble Beach Systems / Vislink.
Looks a disaster. And it strikes me as a bit odd that the pompous & self important Executive Chairman is no longer signing off RNS announcements. This being left to a Non Exec - I've not seen this in anything other than contentious situations.
Good news for Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), but one thing made me hesitate.
On announcing the bid on 28 December they said "The proposed transaction will be financed through boohoo's existing cash resources." (footnote 2)
Today they are saying "The transaction will be financed through a combination of boohoo's existing cash resources and a new bank debt facility of up to US$20 million." (last paragraph)
What's changed in the space of six weeks that they now need a $20m debt facility to finance this acquisition? Furthermore if the acquisition is only costing $20m, they may now be using no cash and the whole thing is debt funded. Why would they do that when they reported only a month ago that they had $69m of net cash?
In reply to bestace, post #3
Bestace, yes the debt funding by BooHoo leaped out at me as well. Why say it would be cash funded and then a month later say it is debt funded - looks like that was unnecessary info first time around and the change causes questions ? Best argument would be that they have seen, after a further months looksee, that the opportunity in US with Nasty Gal to be much bigger than they originally thought and they need this extra resources. Wonder if Paul has a view on this with his trade experience ?
Perhaps taking out a dollar loan is a way of playing the exchange rate, in the expectation of the pound strengthening?
I suspect that BooHoo management have gotten some advice from their bankers on the taking on some debt. In this instance, I don't think taking on a small amount of debt is anything to worry about. If anything, it's probably a smart move.
A $20M (£16M) credit facility is really nothing when you look at the big picture. Boohoo have done about £300M of revenue for the previous year, their operating margin will be about 10%, so that's an operating profit of £30M. Assuming they use the entire $20M credit facility, they are only borrowing about 8 months of previous years profits (more like to be 6 months of 2017 profits). I suspect that the tiny interest cost of the debt will be more than offset by the profit made on getting the Nasty Gal customer list.
Surely people should be more concerned about the projections that are required here to reach the current £1.6B valuation? To get to a more normal 20x multiple for Boohoo, I think they need to continue to grow revenue in 2017, 2018, and 2019 by 50% each and every year. Maybe they will do it, but there is a lot that can go wrong!
Hi Paul,
Hope you don't mind a general off topic spread betting question. You said in the past your downfall was being overleveraged on illiquid small caps. I am at the stage where financially it would make sense for me to trade through spread bets. The deposit factor for medium size trades seems to be about 60%, so if you don't mind me asking, how did you manage to achieve the sort of leverage that near wiped you out?
BW
Hederz
Hopefully someone with more in-depth knowledge on Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) than me knows just how much infrastructure Booho already has in the USA. They must think the NG aquisition is going to ramp up US sales. Do they already have the wharehousing/distribution centre to cope or could we see them next bidding for the big NG distribution centre in Kentucky?
In reply to tabhair, post #6
tabhair - it's not the affordability or otherwise of the debt facility that concerns me - clearly they can afford it.
What makes me pause for thought is that I find the communication rather shoddy. We shouldn't be left to speculate about the reasons for the debt when previously this was deemed unnecessary. If they need the debt because they now have more ambitious plans for expanding in the US (I don't find that wholly convincing) then they should have explained this to us. If they need to pay for warehousing and other logistics in the US then surely this was known at the time they announced the bid for NG?
At this stage of £BOO's development I'm actually less concerned about the punchy rating, mainly for the reasons Paul has set out previously. They have a small footprint in the US and elsewhere at present. It will only take a moderately larger footprint in their target markets to allow them to grow into their rating.
And surely getting advice from a banker about taking on some debt is akin to asking a barber whether you need a haircut?
Tabhair. Difficult to disagree with anything you have said. The debt take up was not a source of worry but rather that they said specifically that they were going to finance it by cash resources (of which they have a good chunk) but now have changed their mind. Yes I know 'when the facts change etc' but it just struck me as throwing up unnecessary questions and a bit sloppy.
As for the high valuation that has been a 'concern' for a while so is not new. If you believe that BOO has a lot of growth to go, some price retrace would be a short/medium term event and is coloured perhaps by the entry point. As you may imagine, long BOO !
(gotten ??)
hi paul
did you get the 32 red report finished that you said you started?
In reply to Laughton, post #8
I believe all BOO US sales are handled by the UK warehouse.
In reply to Glaws2, post #12
I wonder how practical that will be going forward. (a) Presumably they must be anticipating a v. big uplift in US turnover and (b) given President Trump's plans to hit importers.
In reply to Laughton, post #13
I also wonder how their 'fast fashion' approach will cope with multiple distribution centres in the future? Will it become 'not so fast fashion'?
Paul I'd love to hear more about your aforementioned MySale (LON:MYSL) visit - appreciate these things take time to write up though!
Congrats on some of your calls so far this year. Purplebricks (LON:PURP) for example is having an amazing ride of late.
In my view there's now something of a credibility issue with Advanced Oncotherapy's management. It sounds like they've completely rolled over in their disagreement with Sinophi and have even returned Sinophi's deposit. This suggests to me Sinophi must have had contractual grounds to break the deal perhaps over failure by Advanced Oncotherapy to meet certain developmental milestones. When Sinophi first announced their intention to terminate the deal Advanced Oncotherapy were still claiming that Sinophi were trying to place the machines elsewhere and when the discrepancy in statements was pointed out, through I think great work by Tom Winnifrith, Advanced claimed that the parties must have taken away different interpretations of what was discussed. That doesn't build confidence!
I also think they've been trying to spin the news flow somewhat rather than just being transparent. They put out an RNS about a non dilutive financing plan on 23 January which was essentially rehashing old news followed the next day by a Sinophi update acknowledging Sinophi's
intention to cancel. Even then they claimed Sinophi had no basis to do so and yet now they seem to have conceded that in fact they do.
However all that said, personally I wouldn't just write off the technology. You've got a lot of people and institutions who have invested large amounts of money in the Company and I think it unlikely they would have done so without large amounts of due diligence. Some of the directors have put in huge amounts of money and Thales will have put in a lot of time around their plans to manufacture.
More generally on your comment about 'laziness' investing in 'blue sky' companies I suspect a lot of people do invest in early stage companies without doing much work and there may not be many numbers to crunch. However I don't feel that will always be the case as there can be large amounts of qualitative research that can usefully be done and which will often take a very large amount of time.
I've learnt though that even if you believe a Company will make it through to profitability and great things, it often doesn't pay investing too early because the cost of finding marginal investment can be very high and therefore require heavy dilution.
Regards
Andrew
Hi Paul
Could we get your views on 32Red (TTR) ?. I know you had planned a write up prior to the weekend but took ill... (hope you are back at 100% now!).
Even a few lines on your views would be helpful ... and greatly appreciated.
Many thanks
Steve