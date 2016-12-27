Small Cap Value Report (Tue 25 Apr 2017) - BLTG, CPR, ABDP

Good morning! It's Paul here, I'll be doing today's report.

For those who couldn't attend the UK Investor Show this year, the video of my session has now been published. I was asked to interview Nigel Wray & Paul Mumford, which was a real honour, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. As you can see, the format didn't work perfectly this time, so we'll tweak it for next year. Although lots of interesting points were covered, so it was well worth doing.





Also, I wrote a section on Mporium (LON:MPM) results yesterday, emailed it to Graham, but forgot to attach the file. Doh! Anyway, I've re-sent it today, so Graham has kindly added my section to his report yesterday, which is here.





Back to today's RNSs, there's lots for me to cover, so this article will be gradually updated throughout the rest of the day.

Let's start with a profit warning.

Share price: 158p (down 26.9% today)

No. shares: 58.2m

Market cap: £92.0m

Q3 Trading Update, Cash Flow Review and Funding - an ominous-sounding title for an RNS.



This is a very unusual announcement. The first paragraph, surprisingly, says that everything is looking fine as regards the P&L;

Blancco announces that trading for the third quarter to 31 March 2017 ("Q3 2017") has been strong.



Group sales in the period were up 48% year-on-year on a constant currency basis, comprising 36% growth in erasure and 189% pro forma growth in diagnostics.



In the first nine months of the year, Group sales increased 34% year-on-year in constant currencies, with erasure growth now at 26% and pro forma diagnostics growth at 137%.



The outlook for full year 2017 sales and adjusted operating profit remains in line with market expectations.





So why has the share price tanked then? It seems to be down to a shortfall in cashflow, as explained in paragraph 2;

Since the interim results on 14 March 2017, the Company has undertaken a review of its cash flow forecasts.



The Company has identified that costs associated with past acquisition activity, including earn-outs and advisors' fees, the later arrival of a large government contract and the slipping of larger contract deals to later in this current quarter will all build pressure on the forecasted cash available to the Company during…