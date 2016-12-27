Small Cap Value Report (Tue 25 Apr 2017) - BLTG, CPR, ABDP
Good morning! It's Paul here, I'll be doing today's report.
For those who couldn't attend the UK Investor Show this year, the video of my session has now been published. I was asked to interview Nigel Wray & Paul Mumford, which was a real honour, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. As you can see, the format didn't work perfectly this time, so we'll tweak it for next year. Although lots of interesting points were covered, so it was well worth doing.
Also, I wrote a section on Mporium (LON:MPM) results yesterday, emailed it to Graham, but forgot to attach the file. Doh! Anyway, I've re-sent it today, so Graham has kindly added my section to his report yesterday, which is here.
Back to today's RNSs, there's lots for me to cover, so this article will be gradually updated throughout the rest of the day.
Let's start with a profit warning.
Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG)
Share price: 158p (down 26.9% today)
No. shares: 58.2m
Market cap: £92.0m
Q3 Trading Update, Cash Flow Review and Funding - an ominous-sounding title for an RNS.
This is a very unusual announcement. The first paragraph, surprisingly, says that everything is looking fine as regards the P&L;
Blancco announces that trading for the third quarter to 31 March 2017 ("Q3 2017") has been strong.
Group sales in the period were up 48% year-on-year on a constant currency basis, comprising 36% growth in erasure and 189% pro forma growth in diagnostics.
In the first nine months of the year, Group sales increased 34% year-on-year in constant currencies, with erasure growth now at 26% and pro forma diagnostics growth at 137%.
The outlook for full year 2017 sales and adjusted operating profit remains in line with market expectations.
So why has the share price tanked then? It seems to be down to a shortfall in cashflow, as explained in paragraph 2;
Since the interim results on 14 March 2017, the Company has undertaken a review of its cash flow forecasts.
The Company has identified that costs associated with past acquisition activity, including earn-outs and advisors' fees, the later arrival of a large government contract and the slipping of larger contract deals to later in this current quarter will all build pressure on the forecasted cash available to the Company during…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company's segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products. The Diagnostic segment includes Xcaliber Technologies, a smartphone diagnostics software business. Its secure data erasure solutions include Blancco Management Console, Blancco Cloud, Blancco File, Blancco 5, Blancco Mobile Solutions, Enterprise Erase E800, Enterprise Erase E2400, Enterprise Erase Mobile and Ontrack Eraser Degausser. Its mobile diagnostics solutions include fault diagnostics, repair and program enablement. It serves manufacturers, financial institutions, healthcare providers and government organizations across the world. more »
Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland. The Company offers free home estimating services. The Company's product range includes carpets, mattresses, headboards, laminate flooring, engineered wood flooring, rugs, vinyl flooring, luxury vinyl tiles and flooring accessories. Its luxury vinyl tiles are available in a range of designs, including tile, oak, pine and stone. It offers a range of beds and bed products, including divan beds, roll up mattresses, bed frames and others. It offers a range of options from memory foam mattresses to open coil and pocket spring mattresses. Its brands include Kosset, Essential Value, Storeys, Carpetright Clearance and Carpetright. more »
NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company's segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women's fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties. Lipsy also sells directly through its own stores and Website, to wholesale customers and to franchise partners. The Company's franchise partners operate approximately 180 stores in over 30 countries. more »
42 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Just a further thought about Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG). They have a very heavy institutional ownership %, around 60%+. Would have thought that some of those would be supportive, if only out of self interest?
In reply to herbie47, post #19
Not sure but remember apart from London where the savings can be thousands then fixed fee wouldn't be too different to a percentage based route anyway. I don't think ea have the high overheads people think. Another three have opened on my high street this year alone which I think makes over 10 in a reasonably smallish town. I know of only one closing in 10 years. Their rent is probably less than Purplebricks marketing budget £ for £ which ea's don't have apart from paying for a few leaflets once a month. A lot are doing both and will push people down their 'online' route who they don't think they can con for the 1%+.
In reply to Jax, post #22
Sorry I thought fitting fees would be included in "They sell cheapness and install it cheaply and badly."
By the way whether its carpets or sofas or curtains this is the way it works.
You dont get what you think you are getting.
We will use a sofa as a guide but its the same for cpts or curtains.
A big company will go to a sofa/carpet manufacturer they will say we like that sofa.
We want 1000 of them.
We will not pay you £500 each for them though.
We will pay you £100 quid each and only after we have sold them.
The sofa company will say well we cant make them at that price .
Yes you can just do it and send us 1000.
We dont care what you do we want that sofa and we will pay 100 quid and thats it.
Well we could use a cheaper material and less springs I suppose and a softwood frame .
WE DONT CARE just make it look like this and we have a deal , we dont care less if its made of cheese and wishes just make it for £100 quid and we will take 1000 of them.
So they do.
And they do.
You the customer ends up with a sofa that is a tenth of the quality of one you will see on sale in a decent shop.
But it looks the same.
Cpts will have less fibres per sq inch cheaper backing etc less colors and dyes.
Fitting fees are discussed but thats where a lot of the scams begin so it gets very complicated.
You will be told what you have to pay the fitter.
The fitter only works for a CPR because a proper flooring business would not have him in general.
A proper fitter will earn about £5 and above per sqm for fitting.
A CPR one will work for what he can get usually pennies.
A properly fitted stair carpet will take 1 man most of the day to fit ok.
A CPR fitter will do your stair in less than 1 hour and when I say do its you that gets done.
Look I dont want to fill this place up with this so had better leave it at that.
Go to a proper flooring business for all your needs though never ever go to a shed.
I ran and owned a proper flooring business and we were by appointment to HRH.
We had the Royal warrant and were allowed to use the seal.
I'm retired.
A proper flooring business will see your job through from start to finish and be there for you if there is a problem.You will deal only with that shop and the people employed by it.
You will not have to argue the toss on a mobile phone to a self employed fitter who couldnt care less.
Sheds try to take no responsibility once it has left the store (fully paid for or it doesnt leave)
They try and pass the buck to the self employed fitter.
Not all these fitters will be cowboys but they will have to work in such a way and with such poor materials that they have no option but to leave a rough job.
Also on Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP), what's going on with the gross profit margin? It fell to 24.5% this time compared to 30.1% last time round, and is now as low as it has ever been since it listed.
It can't be FX moving against them as they cited a favourable FX movement in support of improved operating margins.
Hi Paul,
Just wanted to add my appreciation of your commentaries. You are one of the few commentators who can hold two opposing views at the same time and who is still interested in the arguments after a wrong call. I think it's called learning!
I wouldn't have looked at BOO for a moment (allergic to shops) if it wasn't for your analysis and now my holding is worth more than I paid for my house. I didn't follow a tip, I followed an argument :-)
No need to respond to this compliment, just bask in a warm glow.
apad
In reply to herbie47, post #19
"Or are they closing down their shops and going online based? If so that could be the answer and will be a threat to Purplebricks (LON:PURP)"
I disagree because it seems to me that online is a winner takes it all situation. Traditional estate agents will not be able to compete with PURP's marketing spend.
Re Purplebricks (LON:PURP), I have been a holder but took my profit from the spike after they announced their US expansion.
My daughter just exchanged on a house after having had the original offer accepted just before Christmas. I won't go into the details, but it has been a demonstration of how difficult the whole house buying and selling process can be in this country. I don't think it would have happened at all and the chain would have collapsed without the dogged determination of the agents to pull everything together, and I doubt that effort would have been there without the large carrot of their sale commission.
So that's made me reconsider whether I would use Purplebricks myself in future.
I wish Purplebricks (LON:PURP) well as I think it is high time the estate agency market was shaken up. However, I missed getting in when the share price was significantly lower. So, I am wondering if it is too late to get in now.
I can understand that they are having great success so far in the UK and Australia is looking promising. However, as has been pointed out one thing differentiating them from copycats is their large marketing spend. To me that's an advantage but also a potential weakness. Many companies have tried to crack different markets in the US and found that they've struggled (e.g. Tesco). The danger when you put so much into marketing spend is that if the growth is too slow the solution would appear to be even more marketing spend and perhaps the model no longer works. A huge amount of dollars may have gone down the drain by the time that realisation dawns.
I note that the brokers are not too positive at the moment.
So, I've decided that I need to wait to see if the model works in the USA or not. If it does, then hopefully there will be sufficient upside to get in then. If it doesn't, hopefully there will be a dramatic pull back in the share price and an opportunity to get in on a much better valuation if it is still a worthwhile investment overall.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #32
Hi John,
That's a good point - post 32.
I think Purplebricks (LON:PURP) works very well for straightforward transactions. However, for more complex transactions, and as you say, ones with long chains, then I do think a good traditional estate agent might well be a better option.
A family member of mine is buying a flat through PURP right now, and it's worked out amazingly well. However, there's no chain, and PURP basically didn't have to do anything, other than list the property on Rightmove, and provide an App which allowed buyer & seller to make direct contact. From that point onwards the buyer & seller just sorted out everything directly with each other - which is all you need for a simple transaction.
Higher value, or more complex transactions - then I've heard that PURP are useless - because their local property experts are actually nothing of the sort - they have to cover such enormous geographical patches, that they have little to no local knowledge!
So, horses for course. I think online estate agents could hoover up maybe 50% of the market, over say the next decade, but there will still be a need for conventional estate agents for the higher value & more complex transactions.
If things do play out like that, then it will be carnage for the bog-standard estate agents, many, perhaps most of whom will have to shut down. Their heavy overheads just won't be viable any more. The lower fixed fees probably won't be enough to pay for all those staff, and offices. Also, what happens to all those smaller retail units that estate agents currently occupy? It could lead to empty town centres, or could be the stimulus for smaller town centres to rejuvenate, with small, independent businesses at last able to afford shop units on much cheaper rents by then?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Santawani, post #20
Very disappointed with the interims from ABDP this morning which caused me to sell first thing to provide some thinking time about the results and the way things were presented.
Having reflected on the situation during the day I'm a little confused re the position going forward with future share based payments. If this was a one off I could jump back in again, however I have my doubts as to whether that is the case. From looking at the last share options RNS (12th July 2016), the company have committed to 1,337,122 share options at 395p spread over 3 years. One third are vested each year. If we assume a share price of 595p, ie £2 higher than the option, it means the company will have to pay out 1,337,122 * £2 over 3 years if the share price stays at the same level.
That equates to £2.674m, of which £802K was accounted for in these interims.
So it seems to me that we still have 2 more debits of at least 900K to go over the next 2 years.
If the share price appreciates this will no doubt increase accordingly.
Please correct me if I am wrong here or have misunderstood, but until I know one way or the other, see this as definitely holding me back from buying back in.
Cheers Lee
In reply to JohnEustace, post #32
agree purplebricks and other online agents are great if theres no onward chain, but you need the agents involvement if there is a chain which makes it complicated. I had tenants in my property when selling and I needed the agents involvement to handle the tenants, arrange viewings with their permission etc etc. then also the agents were needed to remove the tenants when serving notice and get them rehoused. without them working with the tenants, then tenants could have caused me issues if they wanted.
but still there is room and so much potential yet for purplebricks if it can innovate the markets.
The problem how do you know if there is going to be a chain before you even put it on the market?
Yes if you have tenants then it will not be so straight forward.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #8
Thanks for your kind words Paul.
Just to clarify one point, the Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) share option scheme is not restricted to directors only. From the last annual report (my bold):
They issued 1.3m share options in the last financial year of which only 176k went to directors, so to be fair to them they are spreading most of the love around staff outside the boardroom.
In reply to bicboy100, post #35
It's not that simple unfortunately. They use the Black Scholes formula for pricing their options, which in turn determines how much they charge to the P&L. There is a handy (and free) online calculator here which you can plug your assumptions into. From the last annual report (note 22), the company themselves assume a risk free rate of 1% and volatility of 40%. The time to maturity is 10 years from issue less time already elapsed, not the 3 year vesting period.
So plugging all of those numbers into the online calculator (including the 395p strike price and your assumed 595p current share price), we get to a fair value per option of around 354.2p, which multiplied by the 1.3m options issued gives a total cost of £4.74m.
This will be amortised over the 10 year period to maturity with adjustments made each period to account for changes in the share price, time elapsed and amounts previously charged to the P&L, so it looks there is still a lot more to come and it certainly won't be a one-off.
It may be different now but when I was there the Realtors did not piddle about with 11/2 - 2% commission but 10% or so and the marketing was a free for all , open to all affair, then once sold the spoils would often be shared with those who could show an interest; have Purp spelt out how they intend to tackle this market? I too will wait and see but I did like the slick Oz launch.
I'm selling chain-free place a place currently (in East London) and convinced my neighbour to also use the same local estate agent (in exchange for a better rate for both of us of course!). His property was previously listed on Purple Bricks for a month and he was just not getting the enquiries; a couple of time-wasters only whereas mine had an offer in two weeks.
He assumed that as everything is online these days, it would work just fine. It turns out there is more to selling properties than just a glossy website! I found the value add to be in the Estate Agent's existing marketing lists built up over time, professional photos really made a difference, knowledge of the area and development I'm selling in and managing the whole process once an offer comes in.
So, the jury is still out on this sales model and whether they can actually 'own' the market or not. My feeling is that a lot of the weaker Agents who can't add value will go out of business whilst those who innovate and really know how to market your property properly (to get a higher sales value) will thrive; albeit they will feel some pressure on margins.
I'd love to cut them out of the process but unfortunately if you have a deadline to hit, it still feels like the lower risk model (no sale, no fee!) in a market which is fraught with the danger of deals falling through, especially as in London it's now a buyers' market.
The shares though will be a great 'trading' play as the story has plenty of runway yet before running out of steam; the key will be to not get too greedy on the way up and lock in some profits as you go!
On Blancco, as posted elsewhere, it sounds like there is definitely a lack of trust around this share and the management team currently. I hope the slipping of contracts is not another veiled profit warning for lower earnings later this year. Hopefully institutional shareholders can shake things up. Assuming there are tangible profits once all of the adjustments are cut-through, and a decent underlying business, there should be support from stakeholders.
Here's my reading of what's happened:
- March '17: CFO resigns; he has been in the business 6 months but clearly didn't have a proper grasp on cash-flow. By the time he realised what was going to happen (maybe he was relying on the Mexican debtor to pay the earn-out!?), his position became untenable. The Company has an internal drains up to try to quantify the shortfall.
- Today: As the cash-crunch is imminent and there isn't time to get Banks to put a short-term facility in place (i.e. there is a risk the Company literally runs out of cash!), they are forced to qualify in a market announcement. I assume they are working behind the scenes to get this cash and are confident of doing so (otherwise this would be a rights issue announcement).
My thesis is that the £4m is a one-off (having gone to the trouble of quantifying, you'd imagine they are now all over the current liability requirements for next 6 months) and that once sorted, the share will gradually start its positive moves.
There is a risk however of further profit warnings and delays of contracts. Again, this is where the trust in the management team seems to be lacking.
Worth a small punt (in today at 158p) at imho as I believe the institutional investors will support and the fast growing top line in an attractive market makes it a compelling acquisition target for some far larger trade players if the EV slumps (acting as a floor on the share price).
I bought Purplebricks in December & exited recently, considering the high valuation & director sales. It looks like a promising growth business, but the market cap is about 20x expected SALES for the current financial year.
I'm not sure if they will grow into that valuation.