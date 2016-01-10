SIF November review: +44% from Morgan Sindall, Sirius and Air Partner

Market conditions seem to be changing. The number of stocks qualifying for my Stock in Focus screen has fallen steadily recently and is now down to just 14. Several of these are already in the portfolio, or would be ruled out due to duplication issues.

If this continues, then the SIF portfolio may move steadily into cash until more attractive opportunities emerge. I’m not overly concerned about this, as I don’t believe you need to be fully invested all the time. Indeed, I think that’s one of the advantages private investors have over most fund managers, who have little choice but to deploy cash when it’s made available to them.

In any case, I’m not looking to add any new stocks to the portfolio this week. It’s the end of another month, which means it’s time to take a look at stocks which have been in the SIF portfolio for nine months or more.

Do they still qualify for my screen, or is it time to jettison these shares and free up some virtual cash for new opportunities?

The situation is quite interesting. But before I get started, I’d like to flag up my article from last week. I’ve launched a new international version of the SIF portfolio, which uses a modified version of my screen to select stocks from all the countries covered by Stockopedia.

I’ll be including monthly updates to the International SIF from now on, so I’d be interested to hear more about your experiences investing overseas. We had some interesting comments last week regarding the impact of dealing costs and foreign exchange.

A 44% total return

Here’s a summary of the three stocks up for review this month, and their performance to date:

A quick look at the Fantasy Fund page suggests these stocks have delivered a cracking performance for the portfolio, especially Morgan Sindall:

5a1e6e4128a46S1.png

Including dividends, the average total return from these three holdings has been 44%.

Notwithstanding this, all of these stocks will have to be sold this week unless they continue to qualify for the Stock in Focus screen.

Morgan Sindall

Construction and services group Morgan Sindall has proved to…

Morgan Sindall Group plc is a construction and regeneration company. The Company operates through various divisions, including construction and infrastructure, fit out, property services, partnership housing, urban regeneration and investments. The Company's construction and infrastructure division provides specialist construction and infrastructure design and build services on projects, frameworks and alliances. The Company's property services division provides strategic asset management and responsive, planned and cyclical maintenance to social housing providers; facilities management services to public buildings, and claims and reinstatement repairs for insurance providers. The Company's partnership housing division focuses on the delivery of mixed tenure regeneration partnership housing schemes, design and build of homes and planned maintenance and refurbishment. The Company's urban regeneration division works with landowners and public sector partners. more »

LSE Price
1372p
Change
-0.6%
Mkt Cap (£m)
617.1
P/E (fwd)
11.2
Yield (fwd)
3.4
StockRank
Analyze LON:MGNS's Stock Report
Morgan Sindall (LON:MGNS LON:MGNS)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Sirius Real Estate Limited (Sirius) is a real estate holding company. The Company is engaged in the investment in and operation and development of commercial property to provide workspace in Germany. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 business parks across Germany. The Company offers a range of products, including Smartspace and FlexiLager. The Company invests in mixed-use commercial real estate assets in Germany, which can be sub-divided into workspaces, offering a range of managed properties. Its SmartSpace has approximately 79,320 square meters of the total lettable space. Its SmartSpace includes office, storage and workbox. The Company's properties include Sirius Business Park Wuppertal, Sirius Business Park Solingen, Sirius Business Park Rostock, Sirius Business Park Mainz, Sirius Business Park Pfungstadt, Sirius Business Park Offenbach Carl Legien Strasse, Sirius Business Park Offenbach, Sirius Business Park Nuremberg and Sirius Business Park Markgroningen. more »

LSE Price
63.75p
Change
 
Mkt Cap (£m)
588.1
P/E (fwd)
14.7
Yield (fwd)
4.6
StockRank
Analyze LON:SRE's Stock Report
Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE LON:SRE)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Air Partner plc is a United Kingdom-based aviation services company. The Company provides aviation services and solutions in air charter, specialist travel management, crisis and emergency planning, aircraft remarketing and aviation safety consultancy. The Company's segments include Commercial Jets Broking, Private Jets Broking, Freight Broking and Baines Simmons. Its commercial jets services include charter of large aircraft for over 20 people for governments, corporates and tour operators, among others. Its private jets services include charter of small aircraft and jets for approximately 20 people, for business and leisure by corporates, high net worth individuals and governments. Its freight services include charter of cargo transport aircraft and part-charter for regular and bespoke requirements. Its subsidiaries include Cabot Aviation Services Limited, which offers aircraft remarketing services, and Baines Simmons Limited, which offers aviation safety consultancy services. more »

LSE Price
141.5p
Change
 
Mkt Cap (£m)
72.8
P/E (fwd)
16.3
Yield (fwd)
4.0
StockRank
Analyze LON:AIR's Stock Report
Air Partner (LON:AIR LON:AIR)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is Morgan Sindall fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More


About Roland Head

Roland Head

Private investor & writer on stock markets with a particular fondness for free cash flow, dividends and value, plus an interest in resource stocks.In earlier life, I worked as an engineer in telecoms and IT. The quantitative, rule-based mindset required for this type of work is probably reflected in my investment style. Another factor that affects my investment choices is my experience working for a large telecoms company at the turn of the century, when tech stocks were booming. Watching this bubble inflate and then implode from the inside was very educational. more »

