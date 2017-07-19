SIF Portfolio: easyJet could still be a high flyer

The price of a barrel of Brent Crude oil hit $80 last week, for the first time since 2014. So now may not be an obvious time to invest in airline stocks.
I’ve also only just got rid of one airline group from the SIF portfolio. Adding another one almost immediately might seem a little inefficient in terms of trading costs.
However, this sort of anomaly is an inevitable side-effect of rules-based investing. And this week’s stock, budget airline easyJet, is a very different business to the portfolio’s previous airline stock, British Airways owner IAG.
Still room for growth?
Happily we have the benefit of a very recent set of accounts from easyJet. The half-year report published on 15 May gave guidance for a headline full-year pre-tax profit of between £530m and £580m. That’s at least 30% above last year’s figure of £408m. It also seems to have prompted a round of broker upgrades:
The secret to the continuing growth and profitability of easyJet and other budget airlines seems to be strong demand. Once again, easyJet managed to increase both capacity and load factor during the first half:
easyJet admits that the failure of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia has created growth opportunities. It’s expanding to fill some of these gaps and also selectively acquiring routes and aircraft, such as parts of Air Berlin’s former operations at Berlin Tegel Airport. In April, management also indicated an interest in buying some Alitalia assets.
With weaker airlines dropping out of the market, it’s a little hard to be sure how much market-wide capacity growth is taking place without more research. But easyJet’s total revenue per seat rose by 10.9% to £54.10 during the first half (+8.3% at constant currency). This was well ahead of a 2.2% increase in non-fuel costs, suggesting to me that the group’s pricing power remains healthy.
Interestingly, despite rising fuel prices, the airline expects its comparable fuel costs to fall by £60m-£70m to about £1,120m this year, thanks to a strong hedging profile:
What could go wrong?
As with all businesses, there’s a risk that easyJet’s management will mess things up. But leaving this aside, the main risks I can see are cyclical.
At some point, rising…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts. The Company's total fleet of aircrafts is split between 156-seat Airbus A319s, 180-seat A320s and 186-seat A320s. It is also focused on operating its fleet of A320neo aircrafts. The Company's bases include the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, France (Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Lyon and Toulouse), Amsterdam, Venice, Oporto, Lisbon and Barcelona. It operates in airports, such as Gatwick, Edinburgh, Nice, Milan Malpensa, Venice Marco Polo, Naples, Basel and Geneva. The Company offers a mobile application-only proposition, targeting customers wishing to switch flights at short notice on the day of travel, and also offers pre-purchased in-flight vouchers. more »
1 Comment on this Article show/hide all
Just bought easyJet (LON:EZJ) myself as it's on a screen I've recently created. So interesting to read some very timely and rigorous research! - Thanks.
(I am trying very hard to just invest according to the factors)