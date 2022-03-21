Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Monday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Jack's section:

Sthree (LON:STEM) - strong Q1 trading and ongoing investment in headcount. Conditions are positive and that might not last forever, but there’s nothing in today’s update to seriously dent sentiment. In the meantime, STEM has a differentiated strategy, a good balance sheet, and opportunities to drive further growth.

Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) - strong full year results and multiple growth opportunities going forward. Given the group’s increasing earnings per share and dividend payments over the years, I think the share price probably deserves to be higher. The shares are illiquid and neglected, so perhaps a more engaged investor relations function would help.

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) - an interesting micro cap situation, but one with very poor share price liquidity and an ongoing lack of sustainable cash generation. The company has changed significantly over the past couple of years, so it could be that it’s now a different proposition but, given the lack of liquidity and poor track record over the past five years, I’d need to spend more time on it to really get comfortable with the outlook.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.





Jack’s section

Share price: 412.5p (pre-open)

Shares in issue: 133,632,112

Market cap: £551.2m

Q1 trading update for the three months to 28 February 2022

SThree is a global pure-play…