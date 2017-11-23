Small Cap Value Report (Thu 23 Nov 2017) - MTC, NET, TCM, WINE, MNZS
Good morning, it's Paul here.
I updated yesterday's article in the evening with new sections. Here is the link.
There is very limited time available today, but I'll do what I can.
Mothercare (LON:MTC)
Share price: 70p (down 16.2% today)
No. shares: 170.9m
Market cap: £119.6m
Half year results - for the 28 weeks to 7 Oct 2017.
The company calls itself;
the leading global retailer for parents and young children
I don't like the PR spin at the start of the announcement, which trumpets;
Continued transformation of the brand, converting into positive UK like-for-likes set against a challenging consumer backdrop
That's just meaningless, as it tries to sound positive, when the figures are actually poor. I'd rather not have a heading, if it's just an attempt to gloss over poor results. People aren't fooled anyway, as you can see from the 16% drop in share price, so what's the point?
UK LFL sales are indeed positive, at +2.5%, but that doesn't seem to have been enough to absorb cost pressures. The adjusted UK loss was -£9.6m, a deterioration from -£8.8m in H1 of last year.
International (the only decent part of the business, in terms of profitability), saw a sharp fall in LFL sales, of -7.7% in local currency. That's not good at all. Adjusted profit fell from £20.8m in H1 last year, to £14.9m in H1 this year.
Overall, the group couldn't even reach breakeven on an adjusted (i.e. favourable method of calculation) basis, with an adjusted loss of -£0.7m. There were £16.1m of adjustments (i.e. ignored costs) in reaching that figure. The list of things they have classified as adjustments look very aggressive to me - many are just normal costs of running a business, in my opinion (e.g. restructuring warehouses & retail sites, refinancing costs, etc). So in reality, the business is loss-making.
Recent trading - the UK market is softening, which to be fair, lots of retailers are saying at the moment, and this is also confirmed by poor recent economic statistics;
"Towards the end of the reporting period, and in subsequent weeks, we have seen a softening in the UK market with lower footfall and spend which is consistent with recent industry reports. Not-withstanding this uncertain consumer backdrop, the Mothercare brand, whilst not immune, is in…
In case anyone isn't familiar with the red flags with Telit Communications (LON:TCM):
1. Former CEO wanted for fraud in the US:
https://www.investegate.co.uk/telit-communications--tcm-/rns/resignation-of-ceo-and-board-to-be-reinforced/201708140700058792N/
2. CFO now CEO sold shares while bank covenant breach unreported to market.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/telit-communications--tcm-/rns/director-s-dealing/201707041525021035K/
https://www.investegate.co.uk/telit-communications--tcm-/rns/interim-results/201708070700042176N/
3. Increasing Days Sales Receivables
4. Significant difference between PAT & FCF
5. Significant Capitilised Development Costs
6. Continuous stream of acquisitions
7. Banking covenants breached 56 days after raising $39m in fresh equity.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/telit-communications--tcm-/rns/placing-of-new-shares-raising-gbp-39-million/201705050700082619E/
https://www.investegate.co.uk/telit-communications--tcm-/rns/interim-results/201708070700042176N/
8 Low tax rate
9. Increasing days sales inventory
10. Some distributors listed on the Telit Communications (LON:TCM) website appear to be very small businesses or list out of date components.
https://www.shareprophets.com/views/30925/telit-bombshell-part-2-its-distributors-are-oft-on-a-par-with-those-of-globo
I wrote about why some of these things are red flags here:
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/red-flag-pink-flag-240123/?comment=8#8
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #9
Interesting Company £DS Smith, but they have generated quite a lot of growth by acquisition, and have had a recent tail wind of positive currency movements. Looks like they have good organic growth beneath the acquisition uplifts, and good/excellent cash conversion. So quite a few positives. Divi circa 3%
Could be a good 'boring' bellweather stock to have in the portfolio.
Burnley football fan here. Regards to Clarke Carlisle at your lunch today. He was a fantastic player for our club.
Has anyone heard anything about Sportech which seems to have dropped out of bed on no news today?
In reply to hollingrove, post #13
Hi Hollingrove,
Burnley football fan here. Regards to Clarke Carlisle at your lunch today. He was a fantastic player for our club.
Great stuff! I shall mention your comment to Clarke today!
Regards, Paul.
Hi Paul,
Many thanks.
In reply to Camtab, post #14
"The 29.0 pence per share distribution follows the gaming firm's sale of its Football Pools business for GBP83.0 million in June."
It's ex-dividend day for this large cashoff to Investors.
In reply to JamesrWilson1989, post #17
Thanks James totally missed that.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #9
I made about 20% on SMDS a year or two ago... and they have risen a lot since then (drat). Personally I feel the price is well up with events - strip out the effects of currency-assistance and turnover, profit, and eps are all up only 6-7%; ROACE and return on sales are also down.
You may indeed be correct that the price will get an uplift from inclusion in the FTSE, and they also have a good record overall, but I prefer to buy on fundamentals that I am happy with, including good organic growth that is not excessively currency-flattered.
Hello Dangersimpson, BlueFrew, Paul,
I bought TCM in April 16 and I still hold now.
I hear what you say about the accounting red flags and trustworthyness of the directors but I think there is another side to tcm that doesn't get mentioned much on Stockopedia.
I would make the following points :-
1) Most people agree that iot will be a vast market over the next 20 years
2) Most people acknowledge that TCM is a world leader in IOT. They have partnered with SAP, Cisco and countless others much larger than them. When these partnerships were announced it wasn't just tcm that trumpetted them, these massive global companies put up spokesmen to endorse tcm's products and technology. tcm also has world leading clients e.g. John Deere, Tesla
3) Contrary to what has been said here before, this world leading business has been skillfully assembled over a number of years with very few diluting share issues. Debt has also been at manageable levels until this year. Although tcm breached covenants the banks renegotiated willingly and tcm met it's covenants at 30th September. Frankly, I don't really care what tcm's ebitda or profit is, as long as revenue grows and debt stays stable
4) If I look around me it is apparent to me that iot is slow to take off so it's not surprising that tcms growth has glitched (with requisite increase in inventory, working capital etc). But few doubt that long term iot will be a massive market. According to tcm it's iot software platform is fairly unique and world leading. This should strengthen margins in years to come and could conceivably develop a quasi-monopoly position
5) Regarding the trustworthiness of the directors I do think that is a serious problem and a reason to sell. However I also think some of what has been written is slightly sanctimonious and irrelevant. On the face of it Oozi Cats's issues seem trivial to me and nothing whatsoever to do with tcm (don't get me wrong, I would never do the things of which he is accused but I know people that have done similar things and I conjecture most of us who were around in the early 90s property boom do). Yosi Fait's share sale is concerning, however Richard Kilsby seems to have a lot of experience and has unequivocally backed him today. Tcm has had ample opportunity to dump Yosi Fait at any point in the last 3 months but it hasn't, so I think it's unlikely that any further skeletons will emerge in the accounts or Fait's probity. Both Fait and Cats seem talented, credible and trustworthy in the presentations I have listened to. There are plenty of companies whose CEOs I wouldn't trust but that does not make them bad investments!
6) It will be interesting to see if the bid rumours come to anything. Part of me wants that to happen because it will vindicate my analysis above, but part of me doesn't because if tcm can regain it's poise, the long term opportunity should be huge. I think the possibility of a bid is one reason the SP won't stay down
As Paul has said it really is a fascinating and polarising share but that's how I see it - weak hold. Once this has all blown over (hopefully by the finals in March?), we are going to be left with a fast growing world leading business.
I had my Telit Communications (LON:TCM) short called-in last week unfortunately. I assume the owner wanted to sell them.
Mothercare should be avoided, no moat, no real focus on maximising customer loyalty from its core customer base.
How did it miss the opportunity for developing a mumsnet?
Majestic; good to see that inventory has gone up in value and intangibles (while large) have gone down roughly 10%.
The strategic decision to invest in the USA should make people nervous. How many British CEOs have left their sensitive parts hanging on American fences?
Was previously long Telit Communications (LON:TCM) but sold before the major tumble. While the technology is compelling, this company is far too accident prone to be credible irrespective of technical capability. The IoT space is enormous and many faceted, like everything in the hype cycle it has a maturity roadmap, Garter still positions much of it at the peak of inflated expectations. When I think we talked about the internet of things back in 2001 as part of the RFID "revolution" then I tend to agree on maturity timecycles.
I too was surprised by the relatively small drop today : Telit Communications (LON:TCM) is ninth most shorted share in the UK atm (over 10% net short) and has been Top 10 for a while...not an enviable position. Looks like net shorts are increasing not decreasing so the most probable direction would seem downward for now. The price action is screaming sell too . 100p seems more likely than 200p in the next while unless some major good news appears
Hi Paul,
You highly recommended a book on investment on your blog in the last three months or so. Please could you remind me what the title was. I'm sorry I've looked but can't find it, it might have been in the comment section.
Thanks,
Peter
In reply to PeterW, post #25
Peter, the book is by Mark Minervini and is called "Trade like a stock market wizard".
Francis
In reply to fwyburd, post #26
Thanks Francis
In reply to PeterW, post #27
He has a new book out now as well called "Think & Trade Like a Champion: The Secrets, Rules & Blunt Truths of a Stock Market Wizard"
Difficult to buy in UK, seems to be only available on kindle.
In reply to dscollard, post #24
I know what you mean about the Gartner hype cycle and I agree that IOT is in the hype cycle.
But Gartner also say that when an idea comes out of the hype cycle it can either fade away to nothing or re-gather momentum and at least partially live up to the original hype. For example online shopping is still gaining momentum years after the hype cycle and years after it became obvious that it would grow to a global industry.
At 150p tcm is on a PSR of less than 1 so if there really are bidders out there it shouldn't go much lower...... famous last words.......
Just posted a Creightons (LON:CRL) overview, with Pippa Clark Pippa Clark, Global Marketing Director and Paul Foster, Group Finance & Commercial Director talking about H1, and what they're up to.
http://www.piworld.co.uk/2017/11/23/creightons-crl-interim-results-interview-november-2017/
c. 7 mins
H1 highlights, Pippa Clark - 00:21
Financial performance, Paul Foster – 01:13
Managing growth, Paul Foster – 02:33
Future development, Pippa Clark – 04:10
Export growth – 05:38