Small Cap Value Report (Wed 22 Nov 2017) - BOTB, CAMB, SCS, VANL, CRL, QUIZ, GFIN

Good morning! It's Paul here. This should be a busy & interesting day, with lots of RNSs to report on, then the Budget from Philip Hammond around lunchtime. (12:20, according to the ITV listings)

Please note that I added lots more to yesterday's report, which now covers results or trading updates from;

Accrol, Empresaria, SRT Marine Systems (CEO interview), FocusRite, Severfield, XL Media, Jaywing, AO World.

All attention will be on the Budget today, which I think will be televised just after PMQs in Parliament. My broker reckons that some investors are worried that the Chancellor might tamper with AIM IHT relief - which he thinks has caused some selling in AIM shares recently. Let's hope that's not the case.

Charity Investor Lunch - TOMORROW!

Stop press! Renowned small caps investor, David Stredder (aka Carmensfella) has just been on the phone, to alert me that there are a small number of spare places for a charity lunch in London tomorrow. David has organised this lunch to celebrate our own Ed Page-Croft's phenomenal achievement earlier this year, when he cycled from London to Paris in 24 hours.

So the aim of the lunch is for investors to meet up & chat about shares, over a nice lunch on a moored boat on the Thames. Between each course there will be some interesting speakers, including Clarke Carlisle, the footballer who has been very open about his battle with depression & addiction, and speaks very movingly about mental health issues.

On the shares front, I think David wants me, Leon Boros, and Lord Lee, to host tables of other investors. It should be great fun, with lots of interesting chats with other investors, plus the aim is for us to raise as much money as we can for the featured charities (minimum suggested donation £100 per person).

So if people would like to come along, please contact either David Stredder or Ed Page-Croft, using either a message through Stockopedia's messaging system, or David's Mello website has details on how to contact him.

Sorry it's such late notice, but a few places unexpectedly arose at the last minute. So I thought it would be good to throw it over to SCVR readers, just in case anyone is around tomorrow in London & fancies joining us.







