Small Cap Value Report (Wed 22 Nov 2017) - BOTB, CAMB, SCS, VANL, CRL, QUIZ, GFIN
Good morning! It's Paul here. This should be a busy & interesting day, with lots of RNSs to report on, then the Budget from Philip Hammond around lunchtime. (12:20, according to the ITV listings)
Please note that I added lots more to yesterday's report, which now covers results or trading updates from;
Accrol, Empresaria, SRT Marine Systems (CEO interview), FocusRite, Severfield, XL Media, Jaywing, AO World.
All attention will be on the Budget today, which I think will be televised just after PMQs in Parliament. My broker reckons that some investors are worried that the Chancellor might tamper with AIM IHT relief - which he thinks has caused some selling in AIM shares recently. Let's hope that's not the case.
Charity Investor Lunch - TOMORROW!
Stop press! Renowned small caps investor, David Stredder (aka Carmensfella) has just been on the phone, to alert me that there are a small number of spare places for a charity lunch in London tomorrow. David has organised this lunch to celebrate our own Ed Page-Croft's phenomenal achievement earlier this year, when he cycled from London to Paris in 24 hours.
So the aim of the lunch is for investors to meet up & chat about shares, over a nice lunch on a moored boat on the Thames. Between each course there will be some interesting speakers, including Clarke Carlisle, the footballer who has been very open about his battle with depression & addiction, and speaks very movingly about mental health issues.
On the shares front, I think David wants me, Leon Boros, and Lord Lee, to host tables of other investors. It should be great fun, with lots of interesting chats with other investors, plus the aim is for us to raise as much money as we can for the featured charities (minimum suggested donation £100 per person).
So if people would like to come along, please contact either David Stredder or Ed Page-Croft, using either a message through Stockopedia's messaging system, or David's Mello website has details on how to contact him.
Sorry it's such late notice, but a few places unexpectedly arose at the last minute. So I thought it would be good to throw it over to SCVR readers, just in case anyone is around tomorrow in London & fancies joining us.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Best of the Best Plc runs car competitions. The Company displays luxury cars as competition prizes in rented retail space within airport terminals, at shopping centers and online. The Company is engaged in selling tickets to passing airport passengers, as well as from online customers through its Website. The Company operates from approximately eight United Kingdom and over two international airport sites, as well as approximately from three shopping centers. The Company operates from various airport sites located at Gatwick North, Gatwick South, Birmingham, Manchester Terminal 1, Edinburgh, Dublin's Terminal 2 and Westfield shopping center located in London's Shepherds Bush. The Company's Indian franchise trades under the BOTB brand from Hyderabad airport. The Company carries out its principal operations in the United Kingdom. The Company's subsidiary is Best of the Best ApS. more »
Cambria Automobiles plc is a motor dealer, which is engaged in the sale and servicing of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged in the provision of car vehicle sales, vehicle servicing and related services. It is a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes. It operates on a dealership-by-dealership basis. It operates from approximately 30 sites with a total of over 50 dealer franchises. It operates dealerships across England, from the North West through the Midlands, down to Kent in the Southeast and across Exeter in the South West, trading under local brand names, such as Dees, Doves, Grange, Invicta, Motorparks and Pure Triumph. Its brand portfolio comprises Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Dacia, Ford, Fiat, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Mazda, Nissan, Renault, Seat, Triumph, Vauxhall and Volvo. It also provides ancillary services. It offers finance and insurance for the execution of the transaction along with service plans to maintain the vehicle. more »
Pendragon PLC is an automotive online retailer. The Company's principal market activities are the retailing of used and new vehicles and the service and repair of vehicles (aftersales). Its segments are Stratstone, which consists of its vehicles, truck and commercial vans brand, including the sale of new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks and vans, together with associated aftersales activities; Evans Halshaw, which consists of its volume brand, including the sale of new and used motor vehicles and commercial vans; US Motor Group, which consists of its retail operations in California in the United States, including the sale of new and used motor cars; Pinewood, which consists of its activities as a dealer management systems provider; Leasing, which consists of its contract hire and leasing activities; Quickco, which consists of its wholesale parts distribution businesses, and Central, which represents its head office function and includes all central activities. more »
23 Comments on this Article show/hide all
My morning smallcap tweet:
Super quiet, with in-line trading statements which I don't comment on.
dotDigital (LON:DOTD)
Dotdigital Group (DOTD) buys Comapi, a fast-growing business focused on the omni-channel messaging and cloud communication market, for £11m plus up to £1.2m in share options to the management team over 2 years. Comapi revenue £7.8m and EBITDA of £1.2m.
Ignore. Duplicate post.
Morning Paul,
Could you have a look at Gfinity (LON:GFIN) please?
Cheers
Paul
Any thoughts on:
* Dotdigital (DOTD) - based on the limited information provided in the RNS, the acquisition looks very relevant, extending DOTD beyond (old hat) email into a variety of more modern communications media
* Creightons (CRL) - decent if unspectacular growth. CRL is a favourite with a lot of small cap investors. I was very impressed by the management team when they presented at a recent Blackthorn investor event
Many thanks in advance
Hi Paul,
Creightons (LON:CRL), market cap now £24M, interims-
Revenue increased by 7% £16.7m. (2016: £15.6m).
Operating profit margin of 5.8% (2016 5.1%).
Profit before tax increased by 21% to £956,000 (2016: £790,000).
· Diluted EPS 1.09p (2016: 1.00p)
ROCE 10.7% (2016: 9.5%)
Paid final dividend of 0.23p per ordinary share in August 2017 (2016: No dividend).
Interim dividend of 0.15p per ordinary share to be paid in December 2017
Most interesting is that revenue up 7% but during the period the order book up 13.5%. They will have a short lead in time for orders so a lot of the book should come through in H2 which combined with the increased operating margin bodes well.
I hold.
Dave
Good morning!
Thanks for your requests. So far, this is what I'm intending to report on today;
BOTB - in line trading update
CAMB - preliminary results
SCS - AGM update
VANL - various announcements
CRL - interim results
QUIZ - Interim results
Gfinity - final results
That's plenty to be going on with, as remember it's the 2017 Budget after PMQs today, so lunchtime-ish.
Regards, Paul.
If you get a chance to add one more then any thoughts on latest figures today from Triad Triad (LON:TRD) would be appreciated. Thanks!
In reply to BIACS, post #10
Triad (LON:TRD)
It doesn't look like Paul will have time to comment on this,
My thoughts were that it looked a positive update, the plan to switch to higher margin business seems to be executing well. I think the troubles they allude to over the period caused the sell off from the last earnings report.
They seem to be continuing to win government contracts but seem to have a very concentrated customer base. I think the key for this stock to re rate will be to see growth in customer numbers in the higher margin business outside their traditional customer base.
They look to have a bulletproof balance sheet with a very small number of intangibles listed and a decent cash position (20% of market cap). Love to here others opinion on this!
Oh also does anyone knows if the overhang of that large shareholder who went bust and was a forced seller has cleared yet?
Disclosure - I hold.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #8
Yes Dave, I noted the improving results for Creightons (LON:CRL), but, as I try to avoid companies with net debt and negative cash flow, I was somewhat concerned with the following:
"Working capital and loans
Net cash on hand (cash and cash equivalents less short term borrowings and loans) is a net borrowing of £246,000 (2016: £43,000). The main reason for the decrease in net cash on hand is the higher working capital requirement to support the sales growth during the period."
That may have been the reason for the drop in the SP this morning, so I would be interested in Paul's thoughts on this.
Nick
Morning Paul,
"Also the supercar competition is very well structured, and very enjoyable to play - I participate most weeks, and really enjoy it. Last week I was only about 8 pixels away from the winning co-ordinates"
The marketing campaign must be really effective to keep someone playing that says they don't want the hassle of owning a car again
Are any other readers holders of Versarien (LON:VRS) ? No RNS today but I have been doing very well out of it and am worried the SP has run up out of control. It's blue sky ultra-thin graphene plus existing heat-sinks business and fancied expert opinion as it's all a bit hyper-positive on ADVFN. Sold 10% at about 88% profit. Am sure it will do well long-term but scared of getting impaled on a short-term spike.
Re. Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) Can someone please explain the following.
Reading Paul's commentary I can see a lot of attraction in buying these shares for the reasons he states.
However looking at the share price chart, the sp has been on a downward slide since june this year, and as at last night it was at the lowest over a 12-month period.
The share price today is currently up around 3% , which is hardly an endorsement of solid growth to come.
Why does the market not believe in this share?
In reply to runthejoules, post #14
Re. Versarien (LON:VRS) Yes I have held VRS for about a month, This morning I sold my entire holding for a total gain of 45%.
The graphene story has kept this share rising almost on a daily basis.
The reason for selling is twofold. Results are due next week and as a committed Minervini follower, I am selling ahead of the news and cashing in good gains. Secondly, a glance at the sp chart (near vertical climb) suggests a pullback is due very shortly. No doubt I may be leaving money on the table.
I am ready to buy back next week after the RNS announcement, if the situation is still attractive.
In reply to Ramridge, post #15
Well the spread may put investors off. The EPS forecasts are not very inspiring -5% and +5% for the next 2 years.
In reply to Ramridge, post #15
Ramridge, sounds sensible, just got a fill/kill in for half my holding with HL right now. At a profit of 106% in about a month I just had to. Will do the same as you and buy back after results or on any significant pullback. May well regret it if there's a t/o but this way you can say 'at least I was half right!' And sticking to investment rules is the way to improved performance over the long run. Remove the choice architecture that gets you into trouble. I am near enough my year-end target to remove risk/greed/dreaming. EDIT: Someone doesn't like this post, sorry if it's o/t, but if you don't like my selling I hope you bought my shares!
Re Car dealerships and property assets.
I wonder if anyone can offer any insight on this, but I imagine the property assets are pretty inflexible for any purpose other than car dealerships. So if the market crashes, or goes online, or into supermarkets or whatever, the value of the properties resides in the land, minus the the cost of demolition. Not like a warehouse, where you just find another tenant.
Just musing, no position.
Jon
Re Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB), as a holder I was a bit disappointed but perhaps not surprised by the neutral and very short (!!) update that trading 'has been solid'.
BOTB having finally seen the light in the last 2 years and i) focused on online vs airport sales and ii) upped marketing spend I had hoped a more aggressive growth path would ensue. I think the potential for this business is great, especially internationally.
However, in my view (25yrs FMCG Marketing) the extra marketing money has not been spent well. Rather than go on dull but profitable expansion of social media/affinity marketing/paid for PR closely targetting car buffs it has been spend on expensive UK TV advertising featuring helicopters dropping cars. Arguably creative execution is weak with a lack of cut through on what is already an a poor brand name (even Best of the Best would be better than BOTB) and using in house actors. This is the sort of thing that 20-something brand managers want to do but get counselled out of by grey beard Marketing Directors.
I wish I had had the wit and the drive to set up as profitable a lifestyle business as the owner has with Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB). He seems a nice guy and I think he will treat shareholders fairly. However, I am increasingly coming to the view that this is a great lifestyle business for the owner and his family/friends but will never gear up or sell out to a big buyer as Paul suggests and give me the return I want as an investor. I am not even sure if the business were not on AIM whether it would now list. Maybe it should go private again.
The owner obviously loves what he does; why therefore should he change what he does !!
Reluctantly therefore, I am going to hope for a spike in the shares and sell out.
In reply to Ramridge, post #16
Re. Versarien (LON:VRS):
There have been almost vertical ~100% spikes in both Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) and Wey Education (LON:WEY) recently. In these cases there wasn't a clean relationship with announcements and the best strategy would have been to buy back once they'd given back ~50% of the gain. I happened to sell some of both at their recent peaks but was/am too cautious to buy back in having lost all my gains this way in the past. These kind of extreme movements worry me as they remind me of the dot-com bubble.
In reply to runthejoules, post #18
Which company are you on about?
In reply to herbie47, post #22
Versarien (LON:VRS) Herbie. Yep I was in Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) and Wey Education (LON:WEY) too and should have sold the spikes. I am now buying the dips which is the next best thing. I don't think it's anything like as bad as the .com bubble as these are very small caps which have spiked before, and now the internet is actually able to do what it only promised in 2001. More competition though. Keeping positions small to make it easier to sell & holding hedges in £RMD and Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG). Bitcoin crash, as Paul says, is a real danger. If China sneezes...