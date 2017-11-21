Small Cap Value Report (Tue 21 Nov 2017) - ACRL, EMR, SRT, TUNE, SFR, XLM, JWNG, AO.

Tuesday, Nov 21 2017 by
37 comments
47

Good morning! It's Paul here. Drat - just remembered that I didn't put up a placeholder article last night. I went to bed at 9:30pm, and my alarm to put up a placeholder article goes off at 10pm. Sorry about that.

Please note that Graham added some more sections to yesterday's report, which you might have missed. Here is the link to yesterday's report. I was particularly interested in the situation with disastrous toilet roll processor, Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) . What worries me is whether the placing is likely to go ahead at 50p? Since the share price has now fallen to 40p in the market, the key question is whether placees have signed anything binding to put in fresh equity at 50p? What's to stop placees pulling out, or demanding a reduced price? Normally with deeply discounted fundraisings, the share price stabilises a bit above the placing price. In this case though, the market price is now itself at a 20% discount to the originally deeply discounted placing price of 50p. It makes me wonder why the company/broker lifted the suspension on the shares? Surely it would have been better to leave the shares suspended, until the fundraising had been completed?

I was tempted to have a nibble at these shares yesterday, in the hope that the price would be pushed back above the 50p placing price. However, reading Graham's article on it yesterday, I decided to avoid Accrol. As Graham pointed out, the £18m placing doesn't seem to be enough to solve the company's financing issues. Plus, the fact that net debt will only be slightly reduced, implies that the company has been trading at enormous losses recently.

I think Accrol's business model just looks bad. In fact all these issues were flagged up in its admission document, which I reported on here, in Nov 2016. The company even flagged up that pulp reels were unusually cheap, due to over-supply (thus boosting Accrol's profits at the time it floated);

Parent Reel price volatility

The Group considers that, due to an oversupply of Parent Reels and pulp at presentParent Reel prices are currently comparatively low.

However, if Parent Reel prices were to rise above the Group’s expectations and the Group was unable to offset such increases through cost savings or price increases, that could…

Empresaria (LON:EMR LON:EMR)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

37 Comments on this Article show/hide all

alterego 3:13pm
1

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) one of the things that really appeals to me is the drive to innovate with 6-7% of revenue spent on R&D. Last year that produced 10 new products. This doesn't appear to be a business content to rest on its laurels while the competition makes inroads. If you produce the best products with more features, customers will pay more in general. Competing on price alone is a race to the bottom so product development is key. I've added today although, annoyingly, the price dropped as soon as I bought some. Rats!
| Link | Share
tomps3 3:23pm
1

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) H1 results today, with EBITDA up 36%

Here's a video of the analyst presentation (25 mins):

http://www.piworld.co.uk/2017/11/21/entertainment-one-eto-h1-results-presentation-november-2017/

Entertainment One (ETO) CEO Darren Throop and CFO Joe Sparacio present the company’s 2017 interim results.

Darren Throop, CEO
Highlights – 00:38:00
Strategy and divisions – 02:44

Joseph Sparacio
Financial review – 18:12
Summary: 24:27
| Link | Share
herbie47 3:51pm
2

In reply to Ramridge, post #17

But about 1/3 of rise of Focusrite (LON:TUNE) is due to currency, they only just beat the market forecasts.
| Link | Share
Paul Scott 3:53pm
1

I'm taking a break now, but will update the article more this evening, and will try to cover most of the reader requests above. No more requests now please!! :-)

P.
| Link | Share
doublelutz 4:02pm
4

Not a request for a comment Paul but XL Media which has been discussed on her in the past issued an unscheduled trading update to say they were materially ahead of expectations resulting in a 14% rise in price. New activities away from their original gambling sites have apparently traded better than expected. It could be one to go much further in the future although I will certainly be watching for possible setbacks.
| Link | Share
vik2001 4:06pm 23 of 37

Creightons (LON:CRL) interim results tomorrow, im expecting they will rise and go generally well.

also got back into Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) at 147 today

im starting to see quite a few bargains out in the market at the moment, mainly due to recent price drops
| Link | Share
dgold 4:11pm
1

Re Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Panmure are forecasting eps of 15.2p for 2018 and 16.6p for 2019, on this basis the shares don't seem cheap as they are on a pe of more than 20 and forecast profit growth is not that much. Also, what if the exchange rate gains reverse? So on that basis where is the value?
| Link | Share | 1 reply
ricky65 4:21pm 25 of 37

In reply to Ramridge, post #17

Re Focusrite (LON:TUNE) The chart shows overhead up to 360p which is probably causing a drag on the sp.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
Ramridge 5:01pm
4

In reply to ricky65, post #25

Hi ricky - re. Focusrite (LON:TUNE) I am sure it means a lot but could you put it in simpler terms for the non-chartists?
| Link | Share
gajri 5:57pm 27 of 37

Hi Paul - any views on GYG’s trading statement? This was also recently floated by Zeus with the attraction of a significant dividend yield. The SP has risen off this morning’s lows.

Thanks
MG
| Link | Share
ricky65 5:58pm
2

Hi Ram re. Focusrite (LON:TUNE).I'm happy to go into more detail.

On the chart I see that it made a 52 week (actually all time high) of 336.5p on 20th July 2017. On that day I see a top wick on the candle chart around 360p (the intraday high). What I mean by overhead supply is that there are likely people who bought all the way up to ~360 who are currently sitting on a loss but are looking to sell at breakeven. Consequently, this selling has a negative impact on the upward movement of the share price.

Just something to consider.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
handy 6:03pm 29 of 37

SRT Interview. I haven't accessed interviews before. I can get to the page showing ST signing the latest enormous contract but the toolbar below is blank. I don't have Facebook, Twitter etc etc. How can I listen?
| Link | Share | 1 reply
Samsgrandad 6:12pm 30 of 37

In reply to handy, post #29

Handy, does the toolbar below the picture have a > triangle on the left side, click that.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
sharw 6:33pm
1

As part of the Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) statement yesterday: "In view of this, the Board will not be proposing a final dividend for the current year". Another warning to us all not to be tempted by seemingly good dividend yields from IPOs and well done to Paul for flagging that when he reviewed this one on 8/11/16:

"Planned 6% dividend yield - Zeus has used this method several times, to get new issues away. They promise a generous yield, but as we saw with Entu (UK) (LON:ENTU) the enticing yield can be a mirage. If performance falls away, then the divis will be curtailed or disappear altogether".
| Link | Share
Brackendale 6:37pm 32 of 37

In reply to dgold, post #24

Good points! Thanks
| Link | Share
Brackendale 6:39pm 33 of 37

In reply to ricky65, post #28

Hadn't seen that top wick, explains a lot, thanks
| Link | Share
shine66 6:56pm
2

I hold a few XLM and would be very grateful if Paul didn't comment : )
| Link | Share
goodapple 7:10pm

Listened to the SRT interview with Simon Tucker. Very interesting and perhaps tomorrow (as in 'Jam tomorrow') may well be drawing nigh.
| Link | Share
Ramridge 8:18pm

Paul - the epic code for Severfield is Severfield (LON:SFR)
| Link | Share
handy 8:57pm

In reply to Samsgrandad, post #30

Yes, I feel stupid! Many thanks.
| Link | Share

