Small Cap Value Report (Mon 20 Nov 2017) - ACRL, BON, DPLM, QFI
Good afternoon!
Quite a lot to get through today. I'm provisionally going to cover the following stocks, and will revise based on the comments:
- Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)
- Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON)
- Diploma (LON:DPLM)
- Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)
- Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) (new listing)
Best,
Graham
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)
- Share price: 43.5p (-67%)
- No. of shares: 93 million (pre-Placing)
- Market cap: £40 million (pre-Placing)
Proposed Placing of £18m and Lifting of Suspension
This loo roll cutter makes a return to the market after suspension over its debt problems.
It listed in June 2016. Yet another reminder of the danger of IPOs. It's amazing how often that something goes wrong in the first year or two. It's almost as if the sellers tend to be better at timing their trade than the buyers!
Covering this back in July, when everything was still rosy, I failed to forecast that things would fall apart here as quickly as they did. Indeed, I thought the debt multiples looked "very safe". Net debt was at £19 million, or less than twice EBIT for the past two years. But since the company was still only a year on the market, I added:
[It] will probably get more interesting when something goes wrong and the shares can be bought for a recovery!
Well, today is our chance to do that!
I recall some readers thinking that I was a bit generous when I speculated that the existing equity might be worth c. 40% of the level it was at pre-suspension. The money is being raised today at 38% of the pre-suspension price, so perhaps I was indeed too generous!
The price action on the exchange adds a further discount, putting the existing equity at 33% of its pre-suspension price.
Accrol's Chairman tells us today the company "believes it is through the worst".
The proposal is for 36 million new shares at 50p each, raising £18 million.
Trading Update
As you would hope and expect, we get some news about what is going on with the company's business in the last couple of months.
Accrol's major input, hardwood pulp,…
In reply to gl196, post #15
Those Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) results do look good and the company looks pretty cheap at the current price.
However that's not enough for me personally to allay my reluctance to touch retailers at this time.
Notable points :
Q1 LFL : +4.2% / +6.8% (Store / Store + Online)
Q2 LFL -1.2% / +1.6%
"not immune" to the fact that October was a poor month for retailers.
"continue to face considerable uncertainty as to future market conditions, particularly in the near term,"
Which is about as concrete as the outlook statement gets until the conclusion :
"PBT for the 52 week period ending 31 March 2018 is anticipated be in line with the Board's expectations." Hard to really form a view though from what they have said as to confidence levels around that anticipation.
The fact that they target the older demographic might suggest their sales hold up better than the market in general. (for eg. pensioners are not generally seeing the same buying power squeeze as others).
Even though if that is the case any turn for the worse on sentiment, would probably drive the whole sector down.
An interesting candidate for the watchlist though.
All imho. etc. etc.
Daniel Thwaites have had quite good interims . The shares stand at a large discount to NAV. Market cap £91m to NAV of £167 after pension deficit. The shares would be a beneficiary of rising interest rates.
Xaar, I worked in the inkjet industry for a long time and most of the British have been bought up now with only Xaar still holding out in its unique position which is completely dependant on the Chinese china and tile market and any local copying. My experience in the chinese market for this sort of thing is unless they are bunging staff and local party a shed load of cash then they are doomed.
Hope that helps and i wish it were not so but...
In reply to Graham Fraser, post #25
Daniel Thwaites (OFEX:THW) - Strange, how did I miss their results this morning? Perhaps because it was issued at 9am!
They do look superficially interesting and I would be interested in Graham N's (or indeed anyone's) comments.
Note that they are properly unquoted (ISDX not AIM). I'm not sure what the advantages / disadvantages of this are - perhaps if there is a change to the AIM IHT rules then OFEX would escape? It seems unlikely that the regulation could be less effective on OFEX than AIM. I was unable to buy online with iDealing, but got quoted 156p to buy 1000 by SelfTrade.
One difference with ISDX seems to be that the accounts don't contain the normal level of detail. For example, I have been unable to discover the overall size of the pension, pension assumptions or the term of the swaps.
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) wouldn't buy but worth considering as a short even after today's precipitous fall.
The late excellent Alastair Ross Goobey was my friend and sadly he died some time ago. If he had funds invested in Accrol he would have instructed his solicitor to sue the brokers/bankers, solicitors/directors to this crock of crap just to alert all of these greedy fee-hungry, short-cutting parasites that they can't get away with sort of thing unscathed.
But brave and excellent people like Alastair were as common as hen's teeth.
In reply to DavidWithers, post #14
Thanks for the reply about Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI). Where did you get the information from?
I'm also long and I absolutely agree that it's very hard to know what the shares are worth. Note there is not only the Saudi potential but also the prospect of providing their fuel technology to the shipping sector if they could find someone interested. Actually, I don't know how to calculate what its profits would be under either of these scenarios. Does Graham or anyone else? I did see some broker notes a while ago but from memory it wasn't so clear how they got to their figures.I have to say though that superficially a market cap of about £35m doesn't seem that high.
I know that Paul isn't really interested in the natural resources sector - not sure about Graham. But we are always encouraged to have our own discussion about shares even if Paul and Graham don't write about them. So perhaps someone should clarify if it's OK for people to discuss here stocks like Quadrise.
In reply to leoleo73, post #21
I purchased Accrol after seeing a presentation not picking up they were a one product company or what it was. I sold shortly after realising my mistake. . My hat off to them for duping me on that .
Daniel Thwaites (OFEX:THW). Found some swap details in the 2013 Annual Report - they have approx 18 years to run. Reading between various reports they no longer seem to exceed the level of floating rate debt and therefore I think the immediate benefit from rising interest rates (beyond the presentational) would likely be to the pension deficit. Of course if they wanted to reduce gearing in future then higher interest rates would help them.
I have been unable to find a figure for the total pension scheme size, assumptions used in coming to the deficit or sensitivity to long term interest rates / asset makeup. I think this information would have been made available for current members, so it may be just a matter of asking for it.
They do not publish like-for-like sales, margins or or cash flow details.
Overall, I think that a significant discount is justified due to the lack of information in today's and previous reports.
While I have reasonable confidence about the net asset values, I find it difficult to be sure how much free cash they are generating. Ultimately the low and static dividend puts me off.
In reply to FREng, post #20
Very interesting FREng, Liberty own Virginmedia. I've often toyed with the idea of Vm's network expanding into providing various cloud offerings such as Infrastructure as a service etc. Plenty of opportunity for growing their business into a competitor to rival present cloud providors, they already have their own independent national network infrastructure.
Re MXC Capital (LON:MXCP)
I thought so too, Samsgrandad. Liberty is huge compared with MXC, so there's no shortage of resources for the JV. I wonder why they chose MXC - the announcement refers to "MXC's knowledge and understanding of the market". A business the size of Liberty isn't going to enter a JV with a loss-making micro-cap without some reasonable investigations.
The JV will be a buy-and-build operation, using Liberty's money and MXC's alleged market knowledge.
I'm considering a punt at 1.5p offer.
In reply to leoleo73, post #27
Daniel Thwaites results were released last week. I cannot get overly excited about their short-term potential. They have exited the volume brewing business (sold to Marstons) and are now a mid-sized pubs, hotels and general hospitality company with some nice Shire horses. The recovery in profits in the latest period is all to do with the changing valuation of interest rate swaps which have been a millstone around the company’s finances for several years. Strip this out and pre-tax profits rose by 1.7% on a 9.1% increase in revenues in the latest six months. The company, which is controlled by the Yerburgh family, has no interest in investor relations (it refuses to post the slides from its AGM on its website ) and its chairman Anne Yerburgh has been on the board for 43 years whilst her son-in-law is chief executive. It has been years since it last raised its dividend. It has been expanding its portfolio of regional hotels with the recent acquisition of Middleton’s Hotel in York and the Langdale Chase on Lake Windermere. Both are elderly hotels, and would seem in need of quite a bit of money spending on them, and are in stark contrast with the group’s existing portfolio of modern regional hotels on the outskirts of Manchester, Leeds, Southampton and Bristol. The acquisition of the new hotels helps explain why net debt has almost doubled over the last couple of years, to £60.9m, which takes it back to where it was before the sale of the beer business. According to Stockopedia the shares look very cheap, compared to the likes of well managed family rivals like Fullers Smith and Young’s, trading on an enterprise value to Ebitda multiple of 7 compared with 12.3 times for Young’s and 11.2 times for Fullers. The big attraction is the 47 per cent discount between Thwaites’ 150p share price and its net asset price of 285p a share. By contrast Young’s and Fullers are trading on 1.4 times and 2 times NAV per share. If Thwaites was not controlled by the Yerburgh family it would have been snapped up years ago. However, the family shows no interest in relinquishing control. Indeed directors, who own 44.6%, have been increasing their stake.
Just bought 50k at 1.41p
MXC approached Liberty I'm guessing. A few years ago I got involved with a company called Pinnacle (PINN)
They were connected with MXC in a roundabout way and the new CEO at Pinn came from Virginmedia. So I'm guessing the proposition was some mutually beneficial cloud business using Virgin fibre network.
Worth a punt to get back what they owe me.
In reply to FREng, post #34
FREng. Your assessment that Liberty will provide the money must be the only plausible route - as the press release says that the company will "initially" undertake a series of acquisitions in order to create an enterprise of size and scale. But how this ties in with the last paragraph that says that the JV will be owned by both parties equally and each party will appoint two directors to the board of the company, I do not understand. Even, if the above is only initially, why would Liberty allow a non-capital-providing manager of the JV half the board seats?
In reply to Samsgrandad, post #36
I bought a few MXC Capital (LON:MXCP) at the same price, to get in before the market closed. They are Guernsey based, and it's an island with an interlinked business community.
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #37
Re MXC Capital (LON:MXCP)
A very good question, Wimbledonsprinter. Maybe Liberty have the right to buy out the JV?
Whatever the reason, it should inject some interest into "Sucker Stock" MXC, so it seemed worth a small stake.
In reply to bobo, post #26
According to the 2016 Annual Report (Page 20), group sales were represented as follows:-
EMEA - 43%
Asia - 38%
Americas - 19%
Xaar's exposure to industrials (mostly ceramics) is reducing, but still at 55%. Is this a good buy in opportunity. I don't know, but hopefully!
In reply to dgold, post #30
Just a suggestion - Start your own discussion (it's really easy to do) and assuming it's interesting and others are interested you will I am sure get your discussion - Or not!
Had a look at Bonmarche earlier today and I think the shares could return to their IPO price.
The other thing I noticed is that most of their receivables are made up of prepayments. Credit sales amount to 1% of group sales or £1.8m (2017). Although it constraints cash, the company has zero debt.
But the true winner is Sun Partners who took over the firm back in 2012 for £10m. After restructuring which resulted in the closure of 160 stores and over 1,000 jobs it floated Bonmarche for £2 per share valuing it between £100m+ in 2014. And Sun Partners sold 40% stake in the market for £40m-£50m.
In reply to dgold, post #30
Thanks for the reply about Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI). Where did you get the information from?
The information was posted on one of the other bulletin boards where discussions are generally of very poor quality.
Quadrise has been a jam tomorrow company for years and will run out of cash within a few months unless something dramatic happens. They will struggle to raise funds without the Saudi contract, so I suspect this will resolve one way or the other by early in the new year.