Small Cap Value Report (Tue 14 Nov 2017) - ITQ, TRI, SRT, ESCH, CAR

Good morning it's Paul here.
I'm multi-tasking this week, being a NED for a small restaurant/pub chain in which I invested - setting budgets, KPIs, reviewing accounting procedures, etc. So my apologies, but the SCVRs will have to be a little briefer than usual.
Interquest (LON:ITQ)
I was asked the other day to nominate the small company which seems to worst treat its outside shareholders. Interquest was the obvious choice. Our archive here contains the details of shareholder value destruction by management who seem incompetent, and not to be trusted. They seem hell-bent on taking the company private by whatever means they can, after their lowball takeover bid was not accepted by enough shareholders to push it through. Then they sacked their NOMAD, and took so long to find another one that the shares were suspended.
Today's latest wheeze is that they're trying to dilute existing shareholders, presumably to make it easier for them to have another go at taking it private. Or it might be in order to raise monies for an acquisition possibly?
The purpose of the meeting is to extend the director's authority to allot shares from one third of the issued share capital of the Company as currently authorised pursuant to the Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2017 to 75 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.
The purpose of which is to authorise the directors so that they may have flexibility to issue shares in the case that these are required as part of any future acquisitions or other dealings.
Clearly the last thing outside shareholders would want, is to give authority to issue shares to Directors who have repeatedly acted against the interests of minority shareholders (something which can actually be challenged in court).
Anyway, it's an awful company, with awful Directors. I have little doubt that they will succeed with their grubby plans to take the company private. I've made a mental note never to invest in anything these people bring to the stock market in future. Leopards don't change their spots.
Trifast (LON:TRI)
Share price: 238.25p (down 3.9% today)
No. shares:…
Paul,
With it being your specialist sector, I was wondering what you thought about the recent falls from ATH in Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) and £G4M? I see on BMUS you've topped up Boohoo in the past week.
Cheers, LW
Trifast, like a lot of fastener companies, has a rolling programme of machine rebuilding. The need to buy new machines is low as the technology seldom changes year to year. Hence capital use is relatively low
Carclo are an odd blend of companies with the LED element sort of bolted on the side. It feels like a cash cow and a ? bolted together and the ? is yet to become a proper business (Porter analysis). It feels like a solid business because the core business is just that (and a bit dull). If it had skilled strategic management it would recognise that it needs to change.
Hi Paul,
Thanks for your and Graham's daily Reviews, most useful.
Any chance you would take a look at B&M (BME), I appreciate that at a MC of almost £4b it's maybe rather large for you but it still has considerable growth wind in it's sails, and I think that consumers are going to be increasingly stretched and need their "value" offering. Also has some operational gearing to help it along.
In reply to Ramridge, post #19
Ram
There's what seems to be a related RNS today at 11.46.
The idea of a cheap growth company at this stage of the cycle makes me suspicious that it is either not cheap or not regarded as a growth company,or both. That is the only thing keeping me out of Carclo which I also like the look of!! Does someone know something we don't?
In reply to FREng, post #24
I think the important RNS was released at 12:00.
The RNS at 11:46 says the CEO has been released from bail without charge. The investigations are continuing. STM hav requested a review of the police actions.
The more important one at 12:00 says that inspectors have been appointed at some of their Gibraltar subsidiaries. They have appealed but if that is unsuccessful the cost could be material.
In reply to IR35, post #26
Thanks IR35 and FREng - re. STM (LON:STM)
It now seems that the investigations are additional to and independent of the allegations against Mr Kentish
"
The GFSC advised the Subsidiaries at the time of issuing the notices of Appointment that the Appointments are not connected to the recent allegations against Alan Kentish disclosed in the Company's announcement of 30 October 2017.
"
A proper can of worms.
In reply to bobo, post #22
Hi Bobo
Re Carclo (LON:CAR) I think you might have missed the fact that the LED bit now makes more money than the technical plastic biz, mainly because its margins are so much higher, it’s also by far the fastest growing bit of the business. What attracts me re Wipac is that they secure multi year supply deals pre launch by being heavily involved with the OEM design & engineering teams , indeed their pre production tooling costs are paid for by the OEM, in the past they’ve been solely supercar oriented but now they’re moving into higher volume premium sectors (think Porsche 911 v McLaren) where they believe they can maintain or improve margins whilst significantly increasing turnover. These mid volume programmes kick in from 2018 onwards,
Cheers
In reply to rhomboid1, post #28
Thanks rhomboid, no I'd not missed the margin issue at all. In fact a quiet like the business but the point I was trying to make (and clearly failing) i that the two bits of the business do not really sit together strategically. One is a cash cow and one one a ? The ? in this case is by far the more interesting business but by having the two within the same group structure gives management an "out", which they have used time and time again over the years. A jaguar strapped to a donkey will never pull a cart straight.....
In reply to rhomboid1, post #18
Ah yes webinar Thursday - whoops I had misread that!
I don't know which shares some of the above comments are referring to, could you please try to put the ticker with a £ in front on each comment, it makes it so much easier to read.
Hi Paul
Please could you comment on the price drop on CAKE?
Thanks.
Soyab
In reply to bobo, post #29
Re Carclo (LON:CAR) thx bobo , I agree totally but mgt see it slightly differently , they see the aeronautical biz as the cash cow whose earnings broadly offset the pension liability in a similar way to an annuity as their committed airframe lifecycle is similar in length to the pension tail liability. They regard the TP business as high growth but middling margin, Wipac they see as the future driver of the business with v bright (boom tish..)prospects, it would attract a far higher rating on a standalone basis but the pension issue keeps the whole lot welded together for now.
ITQ - Thanks Paul for confirming my suspicions as to the likely intentions of the ITQ directorate! I suspect that they have misplaced their apostrophe and do, indeed, mean more than one director - maybe I am being very pedantic now, but this firm makes me read stuff very carefully.
I take it that even as an electronic shareholder I may somehow signal an objection from this minority shareholder without being present at this GM?
Cheers for all you do.
Liam
Hi Paul, like tightfist, I would like to see your views on B&M (BME)
RBG revolution bars tanking away I see. Now just 153p after the failed bid at 200p.
Would be interested in views....is this a long / short and is this going down to nearer 100p? The price suggests the next results will be dire.
Many thanks to all who commented on the STM price drop
Can of worms indeed!?
Fellow posters,
1. Please put a £sign before the ticker. Out of 37 posts today, 15 don't do this.
2. Paul said he was done for the day when he posted this morning so there is no point making requests after that for stocks he hasn't covered.
3. There is little point filling this board with vacuous commentary or questions of stocks not covered by Paul and Graham today unless the RNS has arrived late. The place for such hypothesising about current or future price falls/rises is not here. Posts about Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE), Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) are examples.
4. Paul and Graham cover small caps (mostly) with occasional reviews of large caps that illuminate the investing landscape. I don't recall them ever talking about B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) in that vein.
Less noise and more intelligent discussion makes this place worthwhile.
Francis
In reply to Geronimo9999, post #34
If you hold shares in uncertificated form, you should still be able to vote them. Check with your broker. Some charge money.
By way of example, Halifax send me a photocopy of the resolutions, a form to indicate how I want to vote (or if I want to attend) and a free reply envelope for all AGMs and EGMs. They do this automatically "in accordance with my instructions." I can't imagine that's economical for them.