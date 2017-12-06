Small Cap Value Report (Wed 6 Dec 2017) - IGE, EZH PLA, RHL, NUM, MAI
Good morning! It's Paul here.
I have to complete this report much earlier than usual today, because I'm heading up to London for a lunchtime meeting with the Directors of Vianet (LON:VNET)
Please note that I finished yesterday's report in the evening, so it now covers: Vianet, FreeAgent, Character, Fulcrum Utility Services, and PCI-PAL. Here is the link to yesterday's completed report.
Bitcoin
Firstly, as it's a quiet day for interesting news, I have to comment on Bitcoin - surely the hottest topic in the financial world at the moment. People ask me if it's a currency, or a speculative bubble? Actually, I think it's both!
Currency? - as a friend pointed out to me recently, literally anything can become a currency if enough people decide to use it as a currency. If enough of us decide to use seashells as a currency, then seashells become a currency!
Bitcoin does seem to be gaining traction as an acceptable currency, although it's still very much on the margins as a niche thing. Also, I think a lot of the press articles about so and so accepting bitcoin, look like publicity stunts.
Why would anyone use Bitcoin? Possibly for experimental reasons, but mainly I think it seems to be a mechanism to by-pass the conventional financial system. Hence it is apparently the currency of choice for criminals, drug dealers, etc, seeking to launder their money. It may be the case that many, even most bitcoin transactions are legitimate. However, just using common sense suggests that a main motivating factor to use bitcoin is to bypass laws & regulations. Apparently it's popular in China as a way of hiving off money overseas, thus avoiding exchange controls.
This to me seems the obvious catalyst for bitcoin's eventual, inevitable collapse - that Governments are likely to ban, or regulate its use. It seems almost ridiculous to expect Governments to sit back and do nothing, whilst their control over the financial system slips away.
Only last week the UK Government announced that it was intending to regulate use of bitcoin. The UK might be insignificant overall to bitcoin, but it can only be a matter of time before big Asian economies like China and Japan also introduce regulation or outright bans on the use of bitcoin. The Chinese shut down a bitcoin…
25 Comments on this Article show/hide all
+1 for Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) thanks!
RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) and Tricorn (LON:TCN) please
Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) - just released their TU late at about 8.12am and it's a bit disappointing. Still have a small holding I should have ditched, I know you did from BMUS anyway?
Good morning Paul,
I hope you don't mind me posting here but I have just written up my research report into Trading platform providers. The link is here:
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/quick-n-dirty-report-trading-platform-relative-satisfaction-249308/
Francis
1PM 1pm (LON:OPM) trading update today. It's a lender to SMEs and revenue and profit up about 75%. Is it turning a corner?
I would appreciate your thoughts on Numis Numis (LON:NUM) and add my voice to the Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) requests
In reply to Fishcake, post #10
1pm (LON:OPM) is growth by acquisition, so dilution will always be a problem. The figures look good though. For anyone in Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) there was a serious fire at their Loughborough paper works last night.
Would be interested in your thoughts on Maintel Holdings (LON:MAI) -ebitda hit and a couple of legacy contracts 'migrating away' earlier than expected, but very positive comments for next year. Thanks
+1 for 1pm (LON:OPM) & Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE). Although I guess you might have more to say about 1pm (LON:OPM) once the actual results come out in mid-Jan.
In reply to Beginner, post #12
Apparently it's Anstey's wallpaper machine that was on fire. Might not effect Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)
In reply to slopsjon, post #15
Anstey belongs to Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) :
http://www.anstey.uk.com/
Re bitcoin - tulip bulbs had at least a modicum of intrinsic value. Kindleberger's Manias, Panics and Crashes is also a good read on the same subject.
Richard
Re Bitcoin
There is a, what I thought, brilliant Amazon Prime drama series called StartUp which followed the inventor of an unregulated crypto currency. It showed the murky world of why she wanted to set it up and the criminality that soon followed.
It did take me a couple of episodes to get into it and it's a bit violent in places but if you can look past that it's well worth a watch.
James
Paul, thanks for sharing your Bitcoin thoughts. Very interesting.
Re bitcoins. Completely agree that bitcoins and cryptocurrencies are the modern form of tulip mania. It will end in tears.
But please don't throw the baby out with the bath water. The blockchain technology which enables cryptocurrencies is real and has tremendous potential. Its potential use is much wider than bitcoins. There are real challenges and obstacles at the moment (volume responsiveness and scalability being two), but they are not insurmountable.
Great thoughts on bitcoin & Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) Paul. Bit hard to short Bitcoin via spreadbet unless you're willing to risk a lot. But also I'd be interested in reading recommendations frm fellow Stockopediaphiles for deciding on whether something is a bubble or a genuine paradigm shift. I mean, the thing is bitcoin could be a bubble (like the dotcom bubble) while the underlying tech could egenuinely be about to change the world. I have an interest given my large (in % terms) investment in Versarien (LON:VRS). It's obviously the best graphene co out there but having tripled in recent months (from artificial lows, it could be argued) will graphene really change the world *as quickly* as its advfn bulls are advocating. It too exhibits some of the bubble qualities Paul describes but I'm sure early railway investors felt the same way as I do now. How can you tell the delivery from the hype phase? (I know you're all going to say 'profit' but say that to Jeff Bezos...)
Thank you, Paul, for your quality piece of writing on Bitcoin, So simply wrote and so effective in communicating so many of the pertinent issues. Worthy of a topic page on its own.
What do people think will happen to the markets 'when' cryptos crash? Would be interested to get peopls thoughts.
In reply to Edinburgh Investor, post #23
I imagine there will be some liquidation when the margin calls go out.
Paul,
A few points on Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin......
I don't hold any cryptocurrencies and I agree generally with your points about it being a poor investment and a hype bubble, I think you have it about right. However, on the one point about government regulation....
The point of Bitcoin's distributed nature is that no one government can stop it and in fact its arguable that even if every government regulated against it it could be stopped.
You know how we laugh now when some old duffer MP says that if there is a riot then the government will just "switch off the internet" or something similar? Well I think there is a good chance that in 10 years time we will laugh at the fact that people said they were going to shut down cryptocurrencies.
The thing with technology is that it can't be uninvented, you can't put the genie back in the bottle.
I think its inevitable that some type of CryptoAssets (FYI you can have Crypto commodities and other crypto assets rather than just currency) are here to stay. Maybe not Bitcoin but we shouldn't disregard the whole subject.
You mention Blockchain (the technology underneith Bitcoin) and that is the real gem in all this. Blockchain has the potential to change the world like the Internet has changed the world.
Its highly likely that many of our future investing sucesses will be made on buying companies at the forefront of blockchain.
I know this is an enlightened investment community and so I would like to recommend a Pod Cast series called "Invest Like the Best" by Patrick O Shagnessey. He does a mini series within that Podcast called "Hash Power".
Regardless of what you think about Bitcoin its well worth a listen.
cheers
Carey