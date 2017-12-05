Small Cap Value Report (Tue 5 Dec 2017) - VNET, FREE, CCT, FCRM, PCIP
Vianet (LON:VNET)
Share price: 122.5p (down 9.9% today)
No. shares: 28.0m
Market cap: £34.3m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Vianet Group plc (AIM:VNET), the international provider of actionable data and business insight through devices connected to its Internet of Things platform ("IOT"), is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2017.
The core, cash generative business within Vianet is the Brulines business, which monitors & reports the flow of beer in tenanted pubs (to ensure the tenant doesn't cheat the system by selling cheaper beer, bought outside the brewery tie agreement). The second, up & coming division provides remote monitoring for vending machines. Its petrol station business has been disposed of.
Today's results look to have disappointed the market, with the share price down almost 10%. Although as with most small caps, there is little liquidity, hence it only takes a handful of small trades to move the price. So the initial price reaction is not necessarily anything to rely on.
Top marks to management for taking the time & trouble to produce a video & slides presentation for all investors, published this morning with the results. Why can't all companies do this? It levels the playing field, and gives retail investors similar additional information and understanding of the business that institutions & analysts get from meeting company management.
Talking of which, I'm meeting VNET management tomorrow, so if anyone has any specific questions, then by all means add a comment below, and I will endeavour to ask & report back. (please keep any questions brief, and to the point!)
Some key numbers for H1;
Revenues down 5.0% to £6.7m, although a very high proportion, 90% are recurring revenues - which are generally regarded as higher quality (as predictable & repeating) - hence deserving of a higher valuation of the shares.
Adjusted operating profit up 4% to £1.7m. It's always worth checking what items have been adjusted for, and in this case the adjustments…
I think Paul is looking overworked already today but this is a remarkably positive statement at first sight. The company appears to have had no previous discussion on Stockopedia.
PCI-PAL (PCIP) Wins major reseller contract and two new UK local Government contracts. Curr trading: recurring revenues up 50%. "The level of enquiries looks set to accelerate demand for our services faster than anticipated and the Company is evaluating the resourcing levels that may be required..."
Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) - Sorry, it's a miner!
Looks like it could be a busy day, with the requests piling in! I'm interested in your thoughts on APC Technology (LON:APC) (results today - turnaround ahoy?) and Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) (little acquisition) if you have the time.
Yes another Vianet (LON:VNET) request please, disappointing update but maybe a buying opportunity?
Agreed - I invest in Fulcrum.
When I looked through the last st of accounts they were the "Cleanest" set of books I have ever seen and invested on that basis + there's nice steady growth and income to boot.
Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) please Paul
OK, I'll look at the following;
Vianet (LON:VNET) interim results
FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE) interim results
Character (LON:CCT) results
Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) interim results
PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) trading update
It will probably take me all afternoon to go through that lot, so probably not time for anything else. PCF (LON:PCF) is a bank, and I don't cover the financials sector. If it's quiet on Friday, you could always ask Graham to give it the once-over.
I am much in agreement with the view that PCF (LON:PCF) is doing OK and has a good chance of future growth. But I also understand why the market has taken a slice off ts value today.
It is down to the extraordinary care that smaller companies, (generally AIM, with a limited daily trading volume), must take with their public announcements, and that goes double in spades if they raise everyone's hopes with an "ahead of market expectations" announcement, as PCF did in September.
The outcome could be seen as in line with raised expectations showing a PBT of £5.0 million, but the undoubtedly one-off costs of £1.4 milliion were either forgotten by management, or were not being considered by management that is looking past them ,or were underestimated as late as September, or in fact the earnings were actually expected to came in at a net £6.4 million. It is these last two possibilities that make people nervous.
A clear statement in September might have avoided today's backward slide. They did actually state numbers, which is a good step but make really sure that they are right and undercommit. Good stuff will come through eventually.
The RNS from PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) (hat tip to MrC) prompted me to do a bit of digging. I like SAAS companies as they can combine fast growth with decent defensive qualities, and I hadn't come across this one previously.
Summary:
Bull case: Tiny, fast-growing software co. with large addressable market. Not a flaky start-up. Self-funded. 100% client retention.
Bear case: Loss-making, jam tomorrow tiddler who have just flagged they can't cope with the growth they are getting.
Until recently, this was a small listed co. called IPPlus plc. That name appears to have been a pun on the combination of Internet Protocol and their postcode, being based in Ipswich. Last year they disposed of their out-sourced call centre operation, giving them a cash base to attack what they saw as their most promising market of secure payments. At the time the Chief Exec said "This marks the beginning of our next phase of growth and is a very exciting time for the business. The opportunities to grow our secure payments operations are without doubt considerable. We have an excellent team in place and cash resources to pursue our strategy."
After apx six months of the new setup the half year report included:
· Transaction volumes through PCI-PAL services have increased 58% compared to July-December 2015, reflecting buoyant client activity.
· Contracts signed with total initial value of £1.8m (2015: £0.5m), of which £0.4m recognised in the period (2015: £0.1m).
· PCI-PAL revenue increased by £414k to £975k (+74%) (2015: £561k).
The end-June 2017 final results showed sales climbing but still only half covering costs:
70% increase in revenue from continuing operations to £1,879,000 (2016: £1,103,000)
· Recurring revenues increased to £1.228m representing 65% of total turnover (2016: £0.790m, 72%)
· Continuing activities loss of £1,699,000 (2016: £859,000), reflecting scale-up investment in operating expenditure to grow the secure payment solutions business
· Closing cash and cash equivalents balance at 30 June 2017 of £1,958,000
In today's announcement the Chief Exec said:
"I am extremely pleased with how the current financial year has started. The level of global enquiries we are receiving more than vindicates our strategy of focusing entirely on our PCI compliant contact centre payment solutions. . . . The level of enquiries looks set to accelerate demand for our services faster than anticipated and the Company is evaluating the resourcing levels that may be required to take full advantage of the commercial opportunities in a nascent but fast-growing international market."
Directors have bought into the vision at prices not far short of today's 55p.
Interesting. It would be very good to hear from anyone who knows of this outfit professionally.
Thank you Paul for comments on VNET.looks a solid business, my concern is there pts ratio of 2.67 is quite expensive on operating margins of 10%.
TechMarketView is positive but warns that the SaaS model will delay the growth in profits and cash, as will the percentage taken by the sales partners.
I bought some today.
Re Paul's comment: "I wonder if the boffins at Stockopedia HQ could conjur up charts which include dividends, to give total shareholder return, and make them comparable with other companies?"
I'd like to re-echo support - this is absolutely in line with learnings on importance of divis in overall return. Showing TSR (total shareholder return) over a period would be a fantastic addition to Stockopedia research possibilities.
Hi Paul,
I watched the results presentation from Vianet (LON:VNET) and got a niggling doubt that it’s largely old ideas recycled with IoT tag lines, if they used phrases like ‘actionable data’ and ‘business insights’ less and instead gave clear examples of how their products deliver a compelling financial result for customers I’d be more inclined to invest! The lack of top line growth suggests customers are not forming an orderly queue either. Revenues have been c£14m for 3 yrs and margins are slim. The way they’ve tried to spice things up is by buying a vending machine business that has embraced the cloud which they now describe as key to achieving business breakthrough...I hope they do well but it’s not a compelling vision as laid out today..at least not for me! So Q is can you talk through an actual new case study please
Spot on.
Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) looks good to me too - surprised shares haven't gone up more given that they have pressed the Electric Vehicle infrastructure 'button' as follows (though could have done without holistic!):
'After successfully providing electricity connections for a number of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging projects, the Company is now expanding its service offering to provide an end-to-end EV charging infrastructure solution. This holistic service includes the supply and installation of EV charging stations in addition to designing, constructing and owning the electricity infrastructure required to power them. The Company sees this as an evolution of its existing electricity infrastructure provision in an exciting and growing market, which will be further bolstered by the 2017 budget announcement of a 400m fund for a national charging network and subsidies for vehicle purchases'
Have been looking for way into EV infrastructure 'space' so given that most of players either currently privately owned or part of large conglomerates (Siemens, ABB, etc). Could this be the start of a major growth opportunity?
Yes I totally agree with Paul and Zipmanpeter that total shareholder return is the figure that really matters when comparing the histories of companies and its inclusion would make Stockopedia more useful.
Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) - Is this an indication of a decent "moat"...
Paul, Re Character (LON:CCT)
Below is my post from 3rd November-
"I have been invested in Character (LON:CCT) for a couple of years, have confidence in the medium term and picked up more stock at 370p following the recent pullback.
We know the results to YE August, to be announced in the first week of December, will be excellent but I am concerned that the effect of the ToysRus administration in the States, although expected to be temporary, could be greater than we expect. UK toy sales appear to also be affected by the general weakness in consumption.
I also invest in the worlds largest quoted toy retailer Hasbro having recently bought back in following the shares pulling back from $116 in July to $90 due, in my view, to the overblown ToysRus concerns. Hasbro has been granted critical supplier status under the administration so essentially securing it's position. I doubt if Character (LON:CCT) has been granted such status.
Extracts form the Q3 Hasbro conference call-
"...the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S and Canada negatively impacted our third quarter revenue and operating profit, including incremental bad debt expense associated with the bankruptcy.
"While the near-term impact of Toys "R" Us is disruptive, and we paused shipments for a short period as we gain clarity on the situation. We are working with them as we enter the holiday period. This doesn't impact our outlook for overall consumer takeaway, which has continued to be strong, but does introduce higher uncertainty as to the level of shipments to them in the fourth quarter."
"The challenges we saw emerging in the second quarter have continued in the U.K and Brazil, and we anticipate this will continue for the remainder of the year"
I fear that the outlook Character will announce for H1 could be even more dire than expected and have therefore sold around half my stock at 415p. I hope it is not as bad as I think it could be and expect to increase my holding again in the near future as I do see Character as a medium/long term position ."
The ToysRus Chapter 11 was around 11th September, after Character's YE and although in todays RNS they mention a sales drop of 5% in the USA they have not quantifed the post period loss caused by this bankruptcy. No doubt they were owed for goods supplied and quite possibly as a relatively minor supplier have been given no guarantee by the administrator and so may not be able to sell further product without insurance which even if available would be expensive. Without payment upfront I am not sure I would want to sell to the UK version of ToysRus bearing in mind their predicament and knowing what happens to struggling retailers post Christmas!
With surplus product and the move to online I think they may be somewhat dependent on their relationship with Amazon/Ebay and these platforms major retailers. Character retail from their own site but it is a bit basic frankly. They will need to improve their online offer pdq.
I sold my final tranche last week at 426p and will await the likely very poor interims next year when I expect a buying opportunity as I do like the company.
Dave
Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)
Think its a very good indication of a moat even though I hate the term.
Perversely its the operating margin of 17.2% that grabs my eye. Normal contracting tends to be 1-3% so if they can achieve this ......
If you read their accounts they have very large accrued income balances in creditors because their customers pay in advance of them doing the work.
They are then using the money generated to buy / retain ownership of the gas infrastructure they put in place and earn an on-going "royalty" from it for want of a better word. Plus recently they have been awarded a licence to do the same with electricity assets.
I'd say they're carving out quite a niche for themselves.
Lighthouse (LON:LGT) have been mentioned by Graham recently and on tonight's BBC news regarding incorrect advice on pensions they were named in the second case referred to, admitting resposibility. This could be a one off of course.