Small Cap Value Report (Tue 10 Oct 2017) - ITQ, RBG, FREE, SRT, REDS
Good afternoon! It's Paul here. I've got the whole afternoon free, so will be updating this article gradually until teatime.
Interquest (LON:ITQ)
Share price: 28p (down 1.8% - back from temporary suspension)
No. shares: 38.7m
Market cap: £10.8m
Appointment of NOMAD and broker - this announcement is particularly important, because Interquest's shares had been suspended due to the company firing its NOMAD. Moreover, management (through a vehicle called Chisbridge Ltd) had attempted to buy out the company's minority shareholders through an offer at 42p. The offer failed to secure enough acceptances to allow the company to delist.
Yet Interquest then announced here on 6 Sep 2017 that it had given 1 month notice to sack its NOMAD on 10 Aug 2017! So this vital information was withheld from the market until just a few days before the 1 month notice was due to expire. This issue has arisen before, with other companies. It seems to me that giving notice to sack your NOMAD is very clearly price sensitive information under AIM rule 11;
So there's no question that the sacking of a company's NOMAD, leading to the suspension of its shares, is very significantly price sensitive. So a breach of AIM rule 11 has obviously happened, in my view. What will happen - nothing of course, there are rarely any consequences for breaching AIM rules. It only has a very thin veneer of regulation, which are often flouted, unfortunately.
It very much looked as if Interquest was deliberately trying to de-list by the back door, by firing its NOMAD. However, rather suprisingly the company has today announced the appointment of a new NOMAD, Allenby. The shares have therefore come back from suspension, and can be traded once again, as from noon today.
Today's announcement is worth reading, and covers the following points;
A relationship agreement has been enterered into between Interquest & Chisbridge, in order to ensure that Interquest is managed in the interests of all shareholders. I imagine that the NOMAD and broker probably insisted on this before taking on the roles.
A further NED (independent of Chisbridge) is to be appointed. Remember that during the attempted takeover, the only independent Director opposed the deal. I can't help feeling that having to put independent…
Disclaimer:
In reply to andrea34l, post #2
Yes Andrea. I'll look at FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE) trading update next.
P.
Time to buy back in Paul?
Another Xero in the making?
https://finance.google.co.uk/finance?q=NZE%3AXRO&ei=M5_cWaj1GsbKUYeOu8AN
Xero 2017 Annual Report - https://nzx.com/files/attachments/257957.pdf
Paul, yours views on FREE would be useful. I believe FREE only missed broker targets by a small amount and the share price dropped by more than 10% at one point.
Is the margin for error in this market so small?
Holders need to hold their nerve surely, even in this market?
In reply to bwakem, post #1
Hi bwakem,
Good point, I probably should have highlighted that bit in the main report, that Chisbridge is free to continue buying in the market. My main worry is that I think Chisbridge has already shown that they're happy to trash the share price - presumably so that they can continue buying cheaply in the market? I'm not sure that's enough to make me want to buy shares in the company. Would they not just continue doing more of the same, and eventually buy your shares at 20p, or less?
Regards, Paul.
Personally, I've top-sliced about 20% of my holding, and am sitting tight on the rest, to await developments. An exit at 203p wouldn't be a disaster. Yet there could be scope for a much more attractively priced bid. Stonegate is being far from generous at 203p, which Deltic emphasised in their announcements.
Hi Paul,
Similarly, I sold 40% of my Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) holding. It's been very easy to sell at 210p for a while now. Given the paucity of the Deltic/Ranimul proposal and the fact they don't appear able to make a worthwhile counter offer, it seemed silly not to offload some. They seem to be long on opinions and waffle but short on cash!
I'll hold the rest for the denouement because the recent Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) results were not too bad all things considered, so the worst-case scenario is Stonegate walk away, the share price drops back 20-25%, and we all carry on as before. I don't expect this to happen by the way!
All the best, Si
RE: $ITQ
I feel we're not being told the full story here. If the Directors don't want the company to be listed, then why have they appointed a new NOMAD? I wonder if minority shareholders might have either shamed, or threatened legal action against the company?
I wrote to both AIM and the FCA about this situation as did many other minority shareholders. Perhaps they were investigated and as you say shamed into appointing a new NOMAD. I wouldn't ever invest in a company with the following members on the board and i'd also urge fellow investors to avoid them at all costs.
Remember these three names:
Hi Paul,
Can you look at Premier Asset Management's (PAM) Q4 trading update? It follows from Impax's strong Q4 AUM update on Monday that Graham wrote about.
Hi Paul, thanks for your thoughts on RBG this afternoon. I sold half my holding at 210p and await news. I expect a pull back on no cash bid from Deltic and the Stonegate offer being rebuffed. There may be an opportunity to rebuy at that point. Agree with you though that 203p would not be the end of the world in any event. Cheers, Foz
Not sure I understand why the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) share price would drop 20-25% (or more) in the event of Stonegate walking away.
Surely, if majority shareholders currently value the shares significantly greater than 203p, and recent results have been good, the lowest price the shares will fall back to will be...203p?
In reply to abtan, post #11
Surely, if majority shareholders currently value the shares significantly greater than 203p, and recent results have been good, the lowest price the shares will fall back to will be...203p?
On the basis that I don't recall the large shareholders backing up the truck when the share price cratered to 105p I thought I was being conservative with my 20-25% drop on Stonegate walking away. It's pretty clear there's no other game in town and I expect the Stonegate bid to win the day even if they have to up their offer slightly to get the deal over the line with Artemis at al.
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #12
Hi Si
It's an interesting one. No-one was backing up the truck when the shares tanked, and, as far as I know, no-one is jumping for joy (except the directors) with recent developments either.
I guess we'll know more soon.
Should have mentioned this before, if it wasn't obvious already, but I hold a long position in Revolution Bars (LON:RBG).
Cheers
In reply to Paul Scott, post #3
Thanks Paul... have dumped FREE; I don't have enough confidence in them based on the small numbers and economical information they provide; happy with my gains today in RWS and RWA :-)
With regard to Interquest (LON:ITQ) as Paul said:
"As usual, there's a sting in the tail - Directors making it clear that they won't give up trying to de-list, they just need to find a way to do it"
Underneath the bit he highlighted they say:
"Shareholders are reminded of the Resolutions approved at the Company's annual general meeting on 23 May 2017".
I can only assume that refers to the dis-application of pre-emption rights so they could issue an additional 5% of shares to Chisbridge without any comeback and thus move towards the 75% they need to delist.
In reply to bsharman, post #8
Re Interquest (LON:ITQ): Blacklisted directors duly noted with thanks. I'm not a shareholder (have no position) and have no intention of being, but I did complain to AIM Regulation about this outrage.
Regards,
Ed
Re Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
https://www.investegate.co.uk/...
"The Deltic Group Limited and its holding company Ranimul 1 Limited ("Ranimul or" and, together with Deltic Group Limited, "Deltic") confirm that they do not intend to make a cash offer or merger proposal for Revolution Bars Group plc ("Revolution")."
So with no other suitors on the scene, it looks like the only chance of an improved price is if the Stonegate proposal is rejected in the vote (or looks to be going that way beforehand), and they then come back with an improved offer.
Disclosure: I sold out yesterday, more by luck than judgement, after I re-evaluated the possible outcomes, but good luck to those still in. I want you to do well, as RBG is clearly worth more. If Stonegate fail & RBG remains independent, I hope to buy back in.
Re SRT:
Your comment is spot on. "The achilles hell (sic!) of this business is lack of revenue visibility". Was it a typo or intentional?
I think we can't Deltic as the dog that didn't bark. Hardly much credibility in their position of coming back if events change.
The only thing i can say in their favour was at least they put more pressure on Stongetate than RB's management seem to have done.
I do hope you get time to look at REDS. The issue for me is that it involved in an area ,that whilst I can understand reports of, I do not have a feel for...and I'm a shareholder !
Valid points about the uselessness of AIM regulation. It's all very well having rules but someone has to enforce them. How we ever ended up with Stuttard in charge beggars belief.
Paul, any thoughts on CCT?
TRU US is touted as 3% of sales, and 8% of the group as a whole, but little likelihood there is actually a sizeable impact from that in my opinion. CCT have also had their Peppa Pig licence extended again in recent days which was a risk (if only a small one) so that event has passed too.
We know CCT will post EPS of 54p ish in December for the year just gone, so its going to get to the point where if this stays where it is it is on less than 7x historic earnings with cash exd out with pokemon growth next year in for free. Special divi or acquisition in the distance?