Small Cap Value Report (Wed 11 Oct 2017) - CCT, QUIZ, VTU, PHD, CRPR
Good morning, it's Paul here.
It's not been a good start to the day. The council are cutting down a huge tree nearby, so I have the loud buzzing of chainsaws to contend with, making it difficult to concentrate. Plus there's been a profit warning from something in my portfolio - £CCT So let's start with that. I've put the tickers of companies of interest (which I intend reporting on here) today into the article header. I've got plenty of time available today, so there's probably also scope for 1 or 2 reader requests, within the sectors that I cover.
Profit warnings just come with the territory for small caps. Hence why I don't let them bother me too much. It's a straightforward decision - is the company in a downward spiral (which would make an immediate selling of the shares the most sensible decision)? Or, are the problems being reported limited, and fixable? (in which case I would hold, or buy more). Plenty of companies do recover from profit warnings, hence why I think the concept of automatically selling after a profit warning is far too simplistic. Each situation is unique, so there will never be a one-size-fits-all strategy that is guaranteed to work.
The fact that a lot of people do sell instantly on profit warnings (often due to stop losses on spread bet accounts) can create some nice buying opportunities, when fundamentally sound companies are sold off far too aggressively on a profit warning which might have no bearing on the long-term prospects of the company.
Character (LON:CCT)
Share price: 357p (down 19.8% today)
No. shares: 21.1m
Market cap: £75.3m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update (profit warning) - I'm quite surprised that the market has reacted so negatively this morning to the latest update. The company had already told us here on 19 Sep 2017 that market conditions were challenging, and that a major customer (c.8% of total sales, estimated by one broker) Toys R Us, had filed for bankruptcy protection in USA & Canada.
Results for y/e 08/2017 - the company had already reported that results would be in line with expectations. This is reiterated today, as follows;
As reported in September, the business has had a solid finish to the 2017…
The Character Group plc is a toy company. The Company is engaged in the design, development and international distribution of toys, games and gifts. Its geographical segments include other EU, UK and Far East. It designs and manufactures toys based on television, film and digital characters, and distributes these products in the United Kingdom and overseas. It also distributes finished products in the United Kingdom developed by overseas-based toy producers. Its diverse product range includes products for pre-school, boys, activity and girls. The Company's brands include Peppa Pig, Little Live Pets, Teletubbies, Minecraft, Scooby Doo, Mashems, Fireman Sam and Ben & Holly. Its customer list includes the United Kingdom toy retailers, the United Kingdom independent toy stores and a selection of overseas distributors. It operates approximately two distribution warehouses located near Oldham, Greater Manchester. It primarily distributes products sourced from overseas third parties. more »
QUIZ plc is United Kingdom-based global women's wear brand company. The Company is focused on providing occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds and offers clothing, footwear and accessories. The Company’s occasion wear provides maxi and mini dresses, matching tops and bottoms, and footwear, bags and other accessories that are designed to complement a particular outfit. The Company’s dressy casual is designed to provide the latest on-trend clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that have a glamorous edge. In addition, the Company’s products includes denim, playsuits, shirts, tops and skirts. The Company also provides a range of outerwear such as faux fur jackets, parkas and biker jackets. Footwear offers dune River Island, missguided and ASOS. The Company’s brand operates in 19 countries through 65 international franchise stores, concessions and wholesale partners. more »
Vertu Motors plc is an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The principal activity of the Company is the sale of new cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles and used vehicles, together with related aftersales services. The Company is engaged in the provision of management services to all subsidiary statutory entities. The Company operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sale, servicing, parts and bodyshop facilities for new and used car and commercial vehicles. The Company also operates various franchise dealerships, such as Volvo, Volkswagen, Land Rover, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar, and operates Honda dealerships in the United Kingdom. The Company operates approximately 120 franchised and over three non-franchised operations across England and Scotland. The Company's subsidiaries include Bristol Street First Investments Limited, Bristol Street Fourth Investments Limited, Vertu Motors (VMC) Limited and Grantham Motor Company Limited. more »
I generally subscribe to the school of thought that tends to ignore price movements though the more I witness in the small cap market, the more it seems that there's a little more signalling here than in other markets. in saying all that, I had put the recent sell off in CCT down to PIs circling back on the FD story after reading across from the shenanigans at Accrol. So, to my naive eye, this looks like a dip to buy and I've been doing so this morning. I own Accrol too so maybe the jokes on me but unless there's something seriously underhand this stock is 'buy-with-both-hands' cheap...
In reply to martinthebrave, post #24
Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) gets a positive write up in today's daily email from TechMarketView. I'll probably buy when it looks as though the sellers have finished.
Character (LON:CCT)
Only 50,000 shares (0.24%) not as many as I expected but it's a start.
"Wednesday, 11 October 2017
The Character Group plc
Transaction in Own Shares
In continuing its stated objective to enhance shareholder value, Character Group (AIM: CCT.L) announces that it has today bought-back for cancellation 50,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in the market at a price of 380 pence per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares acquired for cancellation represent approximately 0.24 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company (excluding shares held in treasury)."
I think they mentioned further share buybacks in this morning;s RNS, have let the market settle somewhat (price indicates bought last hour or two) and have announced quickly in order that they cannot be accused of creating a buying opportunity.
Expect more, if not today, then over the next week or two.
Mark minervinis book is good and easy to read.
Im doing my best to work through all the books on stockopedia and currently reading. :-
Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Classic Edition: Beat the Market by Going Against the Crowd By David dreman
Fabulous book, amazing information around brokers and the inaccurracy of most broker estimates and why its a no no to recommend a sell.. Fascinating stuff. One of my favourites so far.
Combining minervinis strategy with others (ben graham) has given me modest profits without losing the intial amount invested
All this reading Im trading less and losing less on the spread and fees every time i sell.Just holding now my stocks and its boring but its growing.
Paul
I'd like to second Martin's request for your thoughts on Proactis (PHD). There is a lot that I like about the company but the volume of acquisitions worries me. I find it hard to make sense of where they are going given all the changes. And there are always execution risks in any acquisition.
Julian
Very interesting thread today. I am a holder of AGY and like the potential upside...anyone else a holder?
So far the shares I own are up 115%...so a promising start.
In reply to Redrichmond, post #31
redrichmond....it took me some time before I realised that boring and growing is good....most mistakes that are possible to make...I made....Always good to read someone else has the same thoughts as yourself...
In reply to Paul Scott, post #18
I'd also recommend Minervini's latest book 'Think & Trade Like a Champion: The Secrets, Rules & Blunt Truths of a Stock Market Wizard'. For me it's worth the price just for the chapter on selling.
Hi. Any chance of looking at TEF. Reads alright until you get to the 2nd from last para. H1 18 will be significantly lower than H2 2018 and also lower than corresponding period last year but will be in line with expectations. Is this a warning of things to come? Share price hardly moved. Thoughts on how to read this would be welcome.
In reply to Sunny350, post #20
Hi Sunny350,
Hi Paul, could you please comment on INSE / CEO resignation if you find the time. Thanks!
I've had a quick look at the announcement, but not really sure what I can add.
Obviously if I held the share, then it would be a concern that the founder/CEO had suddenly departed - it might be for personal reasons, it might not - who knows? I wouldn't want to speculate on that.
My main remit here is reviewing the day's most interesting small cap trading updates & interim/final results.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Christoph, post #27
Hi Christoph,
Hi Paul. You've mentioned your own portfolio vs BMUS a couple of times over the last few weeks or so. It would be really interesting to get a better understanding of how your approach to your own portfolio differs to that when compiling BMUS. I get the feeling it may be technically more complex (using spread bets and other instruments), greater turnover (?) and have more large caps, but I'm only reading between the lines!
Yes, you're pretty much nailed it!
BMUS is just a simplified version of my personal portfolio. So I include all my real money main positions in BMUS, in roughly the same size proportion. So take Character (LON:CCT) for example - I've held a smallish long position in it for some time now, but now I've increased my position size today, it might go into BMUS. There isn't room for everything in BMUS, so I have to want to sell something, to buy something else. Whereas in my personal portfolio, I have no such restrictions because I can use gearing in spread bet accounts, thus giving more flexibility.
It's also just yet another thing to remember to do. I just haven't got the time to keep BMUS meticulously updated, so it tends to be something I do from time to time, when there's a spare few minutes. It's only an example portfolio anyway, and was initially just set up by Ed as a fun thing for all the Stockopedia team. Although I think he also had an ulterior motive, in wanting me to actually prove, with hard statistics, that my stock-picking approach does actually work well (in bull markets anyway!)
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Redrichmond, post #31
Redrichmond
Where did you find the Contrarian Investment Strategies book? I can't see it on Stockopedia.
Thx
Ian
Hello Paul/all
I reckon all the comment on Character (LON:CCT) and none on Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) tells us that Vertu is quite deeply out of favour. No-one can find a reason to like this company and sector...so its going to be hard work to prove a case out meaning valuation is low. Management need to prove out their model and competence. I am quite bearish generally so I am only interesting in things that are quite out fashion at the moment (that's a warning for how to contextualise what I say!).
Vertu's general results are cracking in the situation of 15% decline in new car sales which is significantly worse than the industry average. The exception to the positive is the operating cash flow being weak due to working capital impact.
On working capital there seems to be a bit of management rinky dink going on which will either prove to be a buffer against further deterioration in market environment or source of upside cash flow surprise for FY results. That said more work needed by me to make sure there isn't something odd. They've actually tightened inventories a bit but it is payables and receivables that has gone against them with a net working capital impact of -£30m. They are still cash flow positive by about £3-4m for the HY due to sale of some of property portfolio raising £14m. There's cash going out to capital investment too in HY (>£8m) which has been relatively high in recent years. This business has been generating good ongoing cash which has been deployed into acquisitions and investments, as well as supporting dividend growth.
On new vehicle sales they have underperformed the industry averages due to their mix which is low on high end motors (apart from Jags and Land Rover where they are slightly above averagely exposed) to the tune of something like -16% relative to industry average (-16% on the premium BMW, Merc, Audi sort of motors and if Toyota and VW are thrown in as part of premium then -24%). They are very exposed to the lower end stuff with Ford and Vauxhall being their most significant overexposure. That's quite a headwind as premium names have held up really well.
My guess (but not a reason I hold the stock) is that sales will at least normalise and perhaps recover going forward as the issue looks to be price sensitive buyers wigged out by the diesel fiasco (if you are on a budget then you can't throw money away on cars). Diesel sales down 20% whereas petrol is flat...electric/hybrid vehicles up 40% in Sept YoY! More price sensitive buyers are sitting it out to see what happens in the whole diesel-electric fandango...they will be cautious to switch habits. This is not (at the moment anyway) a story about the UK consumer being exhausted.
My guess is that management are being super conservative in their guidance for the full year and that upside should emerge for year end as long as UK hasn't gone over the edge. Earning growth at Vertu has been good but IMO suppressed by its acquisitive approach. Revenues have nearly tripled in the last 5 years but that has been partially achieved through issuing shares to acquire (share issuance has nearly doubled no of shares in same period). Earnings have risen approx 150% over same period.
Acquisitions tend to deflate earnings near term and take a few years to feed through into robust earnings for the acquired dealers. There is a bias to acquiring things that can be boosted/turned around. Some that may be seen in the average sales price per unit acquired being well below Vertu averages - typically acquired business run at 2/3rds to 1/2 revenue per unit compared to established franchises. There could be something dodgy in the data I have derived there or a timing factor but it could indicate both poorer sales performance that they can pick up (there's more for me to understand there perhaps through management Qs).
I think that management should hold back on acquisitions at this point and prove out their portfolios ability to produce positive cash flow even in a tough environment. If they do that they can re-rate plus show earnings growth and that puts them in a much stronger position to go back on the acquisition trail and create a new value add cycle through acquisitive growth.
I hold as I think that 'idiosyncratic' earnings growth will prove out (round number of 50% assuming no retail armageddon) and so a re-rating. This stick has held 14x PER in past and in US auto retailers have recently been at that mark. I see a double to triple in price in something quite dull with bearishness in the price and quite protected downside.
Best wishes
Paul
On the guru screens.. im working my way through the screens ,reading the books (i have a small library now)..instead of buying another stock I buy a book. Im up 100k in a year in my SIPP.(38% up) Last year i must have bought 40 -50 stocks and lost about 40k on top of charges..
The dreman box k came from the US via amazon
I think in the benjamin graham book (hard reading) as was the tiny titans (what works on wall street) they did say stocks can be boring.. its like a itch.. i just dont scratch it..
Im also not checking my stocks 300 times in an hr.. :)
Once I get more confident I will buy in again, but it seems the trick is to hold for 2-5+ years
I was buying and selling every other day and holding for 4 months
Heres the link to the guru screen, the book was recommended on amazon via his other one which I have yet to read... his experience as an analyst really open your eyes
https://www.stockopedia.com/screens/guru/david-dreman-17/
I am also a holder of CCT. And take all Paul's points on board and agree with most of them. If there is a bear case then it's the structural shape of the toy market itself and CCT's over dependence on the UK market where inflation-adjusted consumer disposable spending is trending down 0.3% year in year.an NPD trade survey says that worldwide growth in toy sales is 3% with only the UK and Australia showing negative growth.
Apart from the loss of ToysRUs and the decline in UK consumer spending power, the other question marks over CCT might be demographics, and the possibility that CCT may not have the right products. (Bearish comments in the past have focused on the fact that Star Wars, a revived Disney franchise, may be eating into CCT's market share.)
It's also disappointing that CCT reports caution on sales in overseas markets when these are growing in terms of total sale volumes - source NPD. Or cd it be that Disney is taking the lions share of this growth with overseas distributors being cautious about the impact of Star Wars - the next Star Wars film is released December 15 and Disney is anticipated to release two a year for the next three years.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #18
"His crucial insight is that if you search for only low PER stocks, you will actually be screening out almost all the future biggest winners. That was a huge eye-opener to me, so I'm now much more prepared to pay a high price for a stock that meets my most rigorous criteria."
- William O'Neil makes the same point in How to Make Money in Stocks. (I can hear Ben Graham sucking through his teeth from beyond the grave!)
Regards,
Ed
In reply to Redrichmond, post #41
Thank you. I'd like to get away from being glued to the trading platform so an investment in education seems like a good idea.
In reply to lavinit, post #40
lavinit, I agree with you about Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) and bought some more first thing on what I thought were outstanding results in the circumstances. Just a few things to add:
The working capital situation is well explained later in their results. As Paul Scott said, they are lent new cars by the manufacturers. Even better still (from a cash situation) they can reclaim VAT on the new cars before they've either paid for them or owe VAT collected from selling them. This must create an enormous temptation to keep committing to new cars even in a slow market, especially if you're short of cash. It is a very good sign both that Vertu have not done this, and that this is a potential cause of reduced margins and delayed financial distress by their competitors.
The second main cause of cash outflow was a relative increase in second hand stocks in advance of the plate change in the expectation of lower trade ins. Again, if you were short of cash it would have been tempting not to do this (even if you had the management foresight) and so again this is a source of competitive advantage.
I agree that they need to take care not to stretch themselves with acquisitions, but there is no sign of them doing this so far, and for the reasons highlighted above (as well as the unpopularity of the sector) there could be some real bargains if they hold out.
Yes, the dealership mix is unfortunate at the moment, but hopefully more defensive in the medium term.
I actually think it is quite likely that the UK new car market has peaked forever, with near term exchange rate / diesel headwinds being replaced with rising interest rates and then changing ownership models. But I think the decline will be slow and Vertu can still make a excellent return by a) being a consolidator in a shrinking market, like Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) b) by selling off redundant freeholds above book price for housing (or at least, at prices inflated by the future possibility of such).
Finally as icing on the cake, they also have a small but significant pension surplus. This should act as a hedge against interest rate rises affecting new car sales.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #30
Character (LON:CCT)
As suggested in earlier post- "Expect more, if not today, then over the next week or two."
Another 70,000 shares bought in adding to the 50,000 earlier.
"In continuing its stated objective to enhance shareholder value, Character Group (AIM: CCT.L) announces that it has today bought-back for cancellation 70,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in the market at a price of 385 pence per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares acquired for cancellation represent approximately 0.33 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company (excluding shares held in treasury)."
The 120,000 total equates to around 0.6% excluding treasury.
Paul, I have a small holding in Proactis and wondered if you could expand a little on your comment that "I note that a highly-regarded tech analyst has raised question marks over the wisdom of the Perfect acquisition". Please could you reply as to who this is and what the question marks were - or at least give the analyst's name so that I can contact him/her myself? I haven't heard such comments myself so would like to know more.
Cheers.