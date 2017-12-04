Small Cap Value Report (Mon 4 Dec 2017) - MCLS, MYSL, Toys
McColl's Retail (LON:MCLS)
- Share price: 280p (-3%)
- No. of shares: 115 million
- Market cap: £323 million
Q4 and Full Year Trading Update
This is a chain of newspaper and convenience stores which has been listed since 2014.
I've tended to be a bit sceptical of it, because it screams "no economic moat" to me.
The PE multiple afforded to it by investors has generally been on the lower end of the scale, and that remains the case today. But to be honest, this PE ratio still looks possibly on the generous side to me:
This year, it has been integrating 298 stores acquired from the Co-op, which bring the total estate to over 1,600 now, most of these being convenience stores rather than newsagents.
Because of that acquisition, the headline growth numbers aren't too important here. What matters is like-for-like sales, which are up 0.1% for the full-year, i.e. effectively unchanged.
Q4 LFLs were down 0.4% due to category mix and unfavourable weather. Weather had been a positive factor earlier in the year, so maybe the full-year result is neutral weather-wise?
Either way, it adds up to an in line with expectations update for the full year.
And the plan for next year is to continue refreshing its convenience stores with the goal of selling more of the higher-margin categories (food rather than newspapers and cigarettes).
My opinion
I'm not sure why this has re-rated so strongly this year, but clearly investors approve of the Co-op acquisition, and it has been executed well so far.
That deal was mostly financed by debt, which stood at £111 million (net) at the interim results.
With the company being significantly more leveraged than it was before, I would have put it on lower valuation multiples than it enjoyed before, to take into account the increased risk.
This is a fiercely competitive sector. Indeed, McColl's announces today that one of its main suppliers has gone bust as of last week.
I don't know the specific circumstances of that company, but if a huge supplier has been squeezed to the point where it can no longer continue, it's a bad omen in terms of McColl's being able to defend its own thin margins for the long-term. Alternative arrangements will have to be made, with a supplier who gets paid…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
McColl's Retail Group plc is a neighborhood retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,375 convenience stores and newsagents. The Company also operates over 1,00 McColl's branded United Kingdom convenience stores, as well as over 370 newsagents branded Martin's, except in Scotland where it operates under its heritage brand, RS McColl. In addition, there are also the operators of Post Offices in the United Kingdom with approximately 560 in its stores. Its convenience stores provide a range of everyday products and local services ranging from a pint of milk in the morning to an evening meal, from an open-all-hours Post Office to a selection of fresh fruit and vegetables and food-to-go, from the newspapers delivered to the door to online collections. With over 370 newsagents across the, the Company also operates as specialist confectioner, tobacconist and newsagent. It has operations in Scotland, North East, Yorkshire and Humber, East Midlands, South East, Wales and London. more »
MySale Group plc is engaged in operating online shopping outlets for consumer goods, such as women, men and children's fashion clothing, accessories, beauty and homeware items. The Company's segments include Australia and New Zealand, South-East Asia and Rest of the world. It operates with flash sales Websites in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), South-East Asia (SEA) and the United Kingdom. Its Websites host time limited flash sales in each of its territories. These flash sales are focused on fashion, apparel, health, beauty and homeware categories and are undertaken on a consignment inventory basis. Its retail Websites also focuses on these product categories using drop-shipped inventory. Its flash sales brands include OzSale and BuyInvite in Australia, NzSale in New Zealand, SingSale in Singapore, and MySale in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. more »
The Character Group plc is a toy company. The Company is engaged in the design, development and international distribution of toys, games and gifts. Its geographical segments include other EU, UK and Far East. It designs and manufactures toys based on television, film and digital characters, and distributes these products in the United Kingdom and overseas. It also distributes finished products in the United Kingdom developed by overseas-based toy producers. Its diverse product range includes products for pre-school, boys, activity and girls. The Company's brands include Peppa Pig, Little Live Pets, Teletubbies, Minecraft, Scooby Doo, Mashems, Fireman Sam and Ben & Holly. Its customer list includes the United Kingdom toy retailers, the United Kingdom independent toy stores and a selection of overseas distributors. It operates approximately two distribution warehouses located near Oldham, Greater Manchester. It primarily distributes products sourced from overseas third parties. more »
20 Comments on this Article show/hide all
My morning smallcap tweet:
TyraTech Inc (LON:TYR), Elegant Hotels (LON:EHG), £BATM, McColl's Retail (LON:MCLS), Communisis (LON:CMS), WANdisco (LON:WAND), Alliance Pharma (LON:APH), STM (LON:STM), Palace Capital (LON:PCA)
TyraTech (TYR) has agreed the sale of its human lice products brand Vamousse to Alliance Pharma for $13m plus $4.5m earn out. Will make $8.5m tender offer at 3p - 118% premium for restricted Shares and an 85% premium for unrestricted Shares. New forcus is animal health.
Elegant Hotels (EHG) confirms press rpt that there was a bid approach but talks now terminated.
BATM Advanced Communications (BATM) sale and leaseback raises $9.7m, a profit of $6m on book. Cash will be used for growth.
McColl's Retail Group (MCLS) LFL sales down 1.1% due to declining traditional categories and unfavourable weather. Exp FY in line. Will mitigate disruption caused by a supplier, Palmer and Harvey, going bust. Contingency plan to ensure continuity of supply to ~700 newsagents and smaller convenience stores out of 1,611.
Communisis (CMS) FD has resigned. He steps down from the Board today but will work to facilitate an orderly handover. Steve Rawlins (external appointment) is new FD. Why didn't they RNS his resignation? Trading expectations for 2017 remain unchanged.
WANdisco (WAND) bookbuild to raise at least $10m at 550p. In addition, certain existing shareholders intend to sell 1m shares total. Organic revenue growth still strong.
Alliance Pharma (APH) Proposed acquisition of Vamousse from TyraTech - see TYR news.
STM Group (STM) confirmation of the date of appeal against Gibraltar regulator for 22 Jan. The Privacy order is lifted so that the hearing will be public. Could be some more dirt aired!
Palace Capital (PCA) H1 NAV 451p/sh (but now diluted by October placing). Adj EPS 12.8p up 18.5%. DIv 9.5p (9p).
MXC in their results give an update on their joint venture with Liberty Global the owner of Virgin Media.
On 20 November 2017 we announced the formation of a joint venture with Liberty Global Europe 2 Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with a view to building an IT services provider focused on small and medium sized business customers within the UK. We shall be a 50% shareholder in the joint venture to be known as MXLG Acquisitions Limited. My long-standing business partner and co-founder of MXC, Tony Weaver, will focus on this joint venture with Liberty Global. Tony is already identifying investment opportunities in the managed services sector.
Would like to chat about Versarien (LON:VRS) - up 41% on an agreement with, they think on ADVFN, DowDuPont. lock in some profit or is this 'the new IQE'.
Also WANdisco (LON:WAND) fund-raise at 550p explains why the SP's gone down 1/3 in last two months - why the heck didn't they raise at 800p+? Management might be tech geniuses but seem to be financial dummies.
There's a positive but "in-line" AGM update from MySale (LON:MYSL) this morning.
I know you don't normally cover property companies in SCVR but if you can be tempted I would welcome your thoughts on Palace Capital (LON:PCA). I hold and think this is undervalued against NAV although it's a bit difficult to tell what it's NAV per share is following the recent equity raising. The company executes well, particularly focusing on properties around city train stations (excluding London). Pays a decent dividend too.
EDIT: I see Edison recently said the expected NAV per share should be 392p next March. It trades at 337p this morning. (There may be a further broker note today which may revise this figure).
In reply to paraic84, post #5
paraic,
Do you know the significance of this statement "Application to join the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange expected in 2018" in Palace Capital (LON:PCA) 's half year report?
EDIT:
The Half Year Report says: NAV per share - up 1.8% to 451p (March 2017: 443p)- I wonder why Edison disagrees.
In reply to FREng, post #6
They (£PCA) have trailed that as an ambition for a while - I think they only recently put a year on it. I have always assumed it means they just want to move out of AIM to increase their exposure to more institutional investors. It might be worth considering if there are significant costs associated with that. I imagine the other significance is it means they are looking to make larger acquisitions to increase the market cap.
This share will never create fireworks but it's been a steady riser and pays a good dividend.
In reply to FREng, post #6
Also the Edison estimate reflects the recent acqusition and dilution. The half year results don't as the acquistion happened after the half year.
In reply to FREng, post #6
Thanks, that all makes sense. I agree that Palace Capital (LON:PCA) looks undervalued compred with (for example) MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE).
Hi Graham,
I hope you don't mind but, in response to reader requests, I've set up a further poll into platform providers to gauge investor satisfaction with their services. My post about this is here
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/quick-n-dirty-investor-research-trading-platform-experiences-and-relative-satisfaction-248823/
The survey form is here: https://voxpops.typeform.com/to/Weiydx
Findings will be published once 100+ response have been received
cheers
Francis
In reply to fwyburd, post #10
Hi Francis, that's no problem at all, thanks for sharing! G
Re: McColl's Retail (LON:MCLS)
I'm guessing the supplier who went bust last week is Palmer and Harvey, the wholesale supplier to independent/convenience store outlets.
Yup, P&H
Used to work there a lifetime ago ... wafer thin margins and weak management specializing in rolling over and wagging their tail at a suppliers behest ... writing has been on the wall for years but feel v sorry for unappreciated loyal work force
BUT
Would not see the loss of P&H as even a temporary issue as NISA etc are more than capable of filling the gap and if MMR had any sense they would of been spreading their business across a number of suppliers anyway.
Was surprised TSCO did not sniff around the debris of P&H as One Stop was a key customer IIRC, all should be worried about the behmoth that will arise from the loins of TSCO & Booker
In reply to Graham N, post #11
Thanks for the encouragement Graham. So far 44 readers have participated (what an amazingly responsive readership there is here) which indicates real interest in the findings. Thanks to everyone who has done this so far.
In reply to runthejoules, post #3
Response to runthejoules about VERSARIEN.
Firstly, thanks to those contributors who recently discussed Versarien as it drew my attention to the company before the recent share price rise. In answer to your question, I think Versarien's graphene technology is validated by its agreements with UK universities so I think it could be another IQE, although earlier stage and with plenty of volatility to come. Having seen the CEO in action, I also believe he knows how to handle corporate types and academics which is a major advantage. The nearest I can find to another Versarien is AIM-listed Ilika, but Ilika is a disappointing company owing to its slow progress so I am not positive about it. However, like Versarien it is a materials technology company exploiting UK academic research through global agreements with some major companies so, having seen what happens when this type of company captures the imagination of investors, I have taken a very small stake in Ilika and will monitor closely. Versarien is a long term holding for me.
Concerned to see the fall in Ramsdens Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) - down more than 7% this afternoon for no apparent reason.- lots of 'stop losses' being triggered perhaps.
PS - re the above - I hold.
MXC Capital (LON:MXCP) reported its full year results this morning. Lots of detail - I'm not sure whether or not it deserves the Sucker Stock label from Stockopedia's snooty computers.
In reply to FREng, post #18
Maybe Liberty Global don't read stocko FREng, I'm sure they must know what they're doing having a joint venture with MXC Capital (LON:MXCP).
Interesting point Graham about McColl's Retail (LON:MCLS) lack of economic moat.
In some sense this is clearly true, the are a number of chains essentially doing the same thing and countless independents and to set up as a independent is comparatively easy (not sure what the capital requirements are in terms of stock).
But for many of the individual stores have a significant moat - Location and Demographics.
I haven't researched them, so I do not know what there mix of stores is between town centre and "housing estates" but certainly the latter have a significant moat IMHO. In many cases there is a lack of suitable retail premises in the location to set up a competitive venture in the vicinity.
Closeness I think is absolutely key, on a council estate nearby me there is a thriving (I believe) McColls and despite there being a Morrisons within a 15 minute walk and recently an Aldi within 20 minutes there are a large number of people who seem to buy a significant proportion of their "groceries" from the McColls.
No doubt there is an opportunity there to comment about the money management skills of the less well off - whatever - the fact is that this can be an important driver for the store. There is a store run by one of the other chains in a nearby (more "well heeled") village and whilst I'm sure they rely much more on the "open all hours" (not really) convenience aspect, they still stock quite a range of groceries so clearly there must be some business.
Location is essentially the moat for both of these stores, both in terms of the limited availability of retail premises from which to launch a competitive venture but also from the market - it seems to me that the best business case a potential new entrant could come up with would be one that shows both themselves and the incumbent going bust (unless of course they have the capital to trade through a protracted loss making period or some other USP and I can't really think of one to be honest).
Certainly any stores that already have a viable competitor could be vulnerable. In fact the first store I mentioned previously had an independent for competition - plus a local off-license, but when the shopping parade moved as part of a redevelopment it was only the McColls that re-emerged and is probably now unchallengeable. In other instances of course they might be the loser in any "consolidation", but that I would expect remove the least profitable stores from their portfolio.
So actually I think there is a not insignificant moat and I don't even see the tech disruptors challenging it - far more likely that if my kids want to make cakes on a Sunday evening and I am out of eggs that I'll trip off down to "the corner shop" rather than ask Amazon to deliver a dozen eggs by drone! (Delivery by teleportation I'll grant would tip the balance, so I'll keep an eye on the tech research for that!)
Anyway, that's quite enough of that - no position in McColl's Retail (LON:MCLS) at the moment, but something I'll now put in the queue for further research.