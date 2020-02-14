Thank you for the terrific response to my article last week, which took a fresh look at my SIF strategy and discussed possible areas of change.

One subscriber comment highlighted the sad state of my screen results at the moment. It’s true! At the time of writing, my Stock in Focus screen is currently only returning six stocks. Five out of these six stocks are already in the SIF portfolio (this link will only work on the old Stocko website). The remaining stock is a Russian fertiliser firm that’s outside my scope for this fund.

The SIF screen is not generating any new buys at the moment -- all of these shares are already in the portfolio:

All of which means that once more I am unable to add a new stock to the portfolio this week. However, following on from my recent coverage of the Redde-Northgate merger, I’ve found another recently-merged firm that almost satisfies my screening criteria.



A super stock in the making?

Premier Miton Group (LON: PMI) was formed in November 2019 from the merger of former small cap specialist Miton Group (MGR) and Premier Asset Management (PAM). The company has not yet published a combined set of accounts and share price performance since the merger has been lacklustre.

There’s not much enthusiasm for fund managers at the moment. In addition to this sector headwind, I suspect that some potential investors have held back from investing until a full set of figures are available.

Situations like this sometimes provide buying opportunities. The shares look quite modestly valued to me and offer a tempting 6.5% dividend yield. To find out more, I’m going to take a closer look at this newly-formed business.

Medica Group - a potential compounder?

Before I get started, I’d like to point you towards Jack Brumby’s recent piece on Medica Group (LON: MGP) - Medica - A high quality healthcare compounder?

This small cap healthcare stock joined the SIF portfolio in July last year and has performed well so far. However, it’s always useful to get a fresh perspective on a stock you own. Jack’s in-depth piece gives a great overview of this promising business.

Premier Miton Group - what’s the point?

Miton Group was a stock I owned a couple…