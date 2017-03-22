SIF Portfolio: Why Coats Group could beat the market in 2017

For Stockopedia junkies like me, one of the interesting aspects of corporate results season is seeing how each company’s results affect its StockRank. The effects of a fresh set of figures can be dramatic.

By ignoring whether a stock is cyclical or defensive, the StockRank system often highlights value in areas where market sentiment and broker forecasts suggest that stocks might be fully valued. Housebuilders are one example, mining stocks and big retailers are two other which currently score highly for value.

I recently added FTSE 250 miner South32 and housebuilder Redrow to the SIF Portfolio after these firms’ interim results boosted their StockRank metrics. These same figures also caused them to qualify for the Stock in Focus screen.

However, although my screen results are sorted by StockRank, stocks qualify for the screen based on my own set of fundamental criteria. StockRanks are not used for stock selection and companies which qualify may not have rising StockRanks.

One example is today’s stock, thread manufacturing company Coats Group. This 250-year old group has recently qualified for my screen.

Coats reported full-year sales of $1.5bn last year. It’s the global market leader in industrial thread for the clothing and footwear industry. Customers include Adidas, Burberry and Next. The group is also a big player in the US craft market and makes various other types of industrial yarn.

When Graham Neary reviewed the firm’s 2016 results on 24 February, Coats had a StockRank of 97. Now that last year’s accounts have been added to the Stockopedia database, Coat’s StockRank has fallen 20 places to 77. That’s still a decent score, but isn’t outstanding.

However, I am attracted to Coats’ market-leading business, which would add useful retail exposure to the SIF portfolio. Sentiment towards the company has also improved markedly since December, when Coats agreed a deal with the UK Pensions Regulator to resolve its pension deficit. This has enabled Coats to restart dividend payments. I believe it should also drive strong growth in free cash flow from 2018.

Although Coats’ share price has doubled over the last six months, I think there’s a good chance of further gains. I believe this stock is definitely worth considering for the SIF portfolio.

Value: serious potential

Coats’ ValueRank of 55 isn’t obviously attractive. But in my view, a closer look…