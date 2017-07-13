Small Cap Value Report (Thu 13 Jul 2017) - GMD, BWNG

Good afternoon, it's Paul here.

On to today's news.

(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)

Sky news broke this story yesterday, and it's been confirmed in an RNS today. Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has bought a 25.75% stake in Game Digital. This is what GMD said about it today;

GAME Digital plc ("GAME" or the "Group") has been informed that Sports Direct International plc ("Sports Direct") has acquired 44 million shares, equivalent to 25.75% of the share capital of the Group.

GAME is aware that Sports Direct has taken significant strategic equity stakes in a number of retail and brand businesses across both the UK and USA, and is a leading retailer which partners with major global brands and suppliers.

GAME is pleased that the strategic value of the group has been recognised by Sports Direct through this acquisition of a 25.75% stake. The Group looks forward to working collaboratively with Sports Direct to explore the clear opportunities that a constructive partnership and collaboration can deliver for all stakeholders in the gaming, live events and rapidly growing esports markets in which it operates.





Getting back to GMD, I think this one is very interesting indeed. It's still profitable & cash generative, is priced well below its own net cash pile, has a sound balance sheet (unlike when it went bust in 2012), and has an average lease length of only just over 1 year. So this one could get interesting, especially now that Mr Ashley has got involved.

We had a very interesting discussion about the company, here on 30 Jun 2017, prompted by Graham spotting the potential special situation opportunity.









(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)

