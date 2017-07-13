Small Cap Value Report (Thu 13 Jul 2017) - GMD, BWNG
Good afternoon, it's Paul here.
The good news is that I've now completed Tue & Weds reports, as follows;
Tuesday's report covers updates/accounts from:
- Begbies Traynor
- McBride
- Ilika
- Amino
- Bango
Wednesday's report covers:
- Fulham Shore
- CloudCall
- Eve Sleep
On to today's news.
Game Digital (LON:GMD)
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Sky news broke this story yesterday, and it's been confirmed in an RNS today. Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has bought a 25.75% stake in Game Digital. This is what GMD said about it today;
GAME Digital plc ("GAME" or the "Group") has been informed that Sports Direct International plc ("Sports Direct") has acquired 44 million shares, equivalent to 25.75% of the share capital of the Group.
GAME is aware that Sports Direct has taken significant strategic equity stakes in a number of retail and brand businesses across both the UK and USA, and is a leading retailer which partners with major global brands and suppliers.
GAME is pleased that the strategic value of the group has been recognised by Sports Direct through this acquisition of a 25.75% stake. The Group looks forward to working collaboratively with Sports Direct to explore the clear opportunities that a constructive partnership and collaboration can deliver for all stakeholders in the gaming, live events and rapidly growing esports markets in which it operates.
Windows 10 has just decided to do a major update, without warning me, and it took nearly 2 hours. Great, thanks Microsoft.
Getting back to GMD, I think this one is very interesting indeed. It's still profitable & cash generative, is priced well below its own net cash pile, has a sound balance sheet (unlike when it went bust in 2012), and has an average lease length of only just over 1 year. So this one could get interesting, especially now that Mr Ashley has got involved.
We had a very interesting discussion about the company, here on 30 Jun 2017, prompted by Graham spotting the potential special situation opportunity.
N Brown (LON:BWNG)
Share price: 287.9p (down 5.4% today)
No. shares: 283.4m
Market cap: £815.9m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Historic Insurance Products - Customer Redress - here is the text in full;
N…
GAME Digital plc is a retailer of video games. The Company operates approximately 580 stores across the United Kingdom and Spain. The Company's segments include UK, Spain, and Events, Esports & Digital. Its UK and Spain segments are engaged in the sale of hardware, software, accessories and digital. Its Events, Esports & Digital businesses include SocialNAT and Ads Reality Limited (Ads Reality). The Company's activities include multichannel retailing and merchandising; supply chain management and distribution; software and technology development; marketing and customer relationship management (CRM); sourcing and procurement from suppliers, as well as range of individual customers; event management and production, and training, development and employee engagement. The Company's subsidiary undertakings include Game Retail Limited, Game Stores Iberia SLU, Multiplay (UK) Limited, Game Esports and Events Limited, and Game Digital Solutions Limited. more »
N Brown Group plc is a digital specialist fit fashion retailer. The Company offers customers a range of products in clothing, footwear and home wares. The Company is a multichannel retailer. It operates through the Home Shopping segment. Its power brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo. JD Williams is a department store concept offering style for 50-plus customers and their families. Simply Be is a women's clothing retailer, which offers a fashion collection regardless of the size. Jacamo offers in-house ranges, such as Label J and Black Label, alongside international brands. Its brands also include Ambrose Wilson, Julipa, Premier Man, House of Bath, Marisota, Fashion World, High and Mighty, and Figleaves. It offers financial services that focus on credit customer base and cash customers. It offers womenswear from sizes ranging from 10 to 32 and menswear from sizes ranging from small to 5XL. It operates a store estate in the United Kingdom that focuses on key shopping areas. more »
Game Digital (LON:GMD) is a very interesting situation - The Market Cap is £34 million and the cash in the bank is £69 million. So for each £1 invested you are gaining around £2 cash. Is this correct or am I being over-simplistic?
I thought this recent headline was a classic:
Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley 'vomited into a fireplace after drinking 12 pints plus chasers at a meeting'
If true I hope Mike Ashley will attend the next Game Digital (LON:GMD) general meeting - It could be very interesting!
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #1
A shareholder has no automatic right to be a Director unless the company's Articles of Association include such a provision.
A 25% shareholding does facilitate the ability to block a Special Resolution, though.
a good call Paul, nice trade and potential (speculative) investment.
a striking example of DYOR, be greedy when others are fearful and whole host of other aphorisms that are much used but rarely so well illustrated. Chapeau.
In reply to bsharman, post #2
bsharman
The net cash of £69m end Jan-17 was post the Xmas trading period & not representative of average annual net cash
End-July 16 Current Assets were £146m compared with £102m Total Liabilities
i.e. Net Current Assets of £44m
This is a conservative Ben Graham style Asset Value & reveals there is still a margin of safety, especially given that there appears to be a profitable business hidden behind those assets.
I wonder what anyone thinks to the acquisition/update announcement from ACSO? ACSO seem to be paying quite a lot for TE2 which has mushrooming turnover but is loss-making - it was also only formed in 2013 so I'm sure their directors are rubbing their hands with glee. The trading update from both sides seems pretty positive though... but maybe this is already baked into the price.
Crikey, Mike Ashley really has become the King Canute of the retail world, holding back the tide of online almost single-handedly by taking stakes in Debenhams (LON:DEB) French Connection (LON:FCCN) £JD and now Game Digital (LON:GMD) What's next, Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) ?
just made a quick filter, there are 75 LSE shares where closing cash balance is currently higher than market cap. Although obviously in itself this is not sufficient to guarantee upside!
Paul, I must say your piece on FUL yesterday was brilliant, I used to subscribe to shares mag, and your analysis and coverage on FUL exceeded any article I have seen them produce. Thanks for your contributions, I, like many others, wait eagerly to read these each day!
In reply to tabhair, post #7
I wonder what this ongoing empire building is for... it's not like he is doing a splendid job at the helm of Sports Direct, where the performance IMHO is pretty mediocre compared to JD Sports - perhaps that's why SPD is suffering, because Mr Ashley is too busy shopping with SPD funds...
In reply to tic_tac_toe, post #8
"there are 75 LSE shares where closing cash balance is currently higher than market cap"
I'm guessing one of these is Johnston Press (LON:JPR) ?
Cash £16m, Market cap £14m.
It also has £143m of long term debt.
I hope the other 74 companies on your list are not as financially distressed?!
I suspect the problem with N Brown N Brown (LON:BWNG) is down to past mis-selling of insurance. FCA had a recent case with Express Gifts earlier in the year where this firm offered protection for damage to the goods being purchased which made them a lot of money and offered little value to the customer.
N Brown also used to sell PPI and so there could be a link to this also.
While it is good that the cost impact has been called out until we hear more from the company or the FCA we are left guessing as to what this is all about.
I'm guessing DTG might be a favourite on here. I sold up on opening today, expecting that the market would punish them for the results. So it's proved. Any views as to the proportionality of the reaction?
In reply to Howard Marx, post #10
Howard, I'm *not* making the point that they are potential investments, I am saying its an approach to begin looking for anomalies.
Is JPR on the list? no idea, I ran a quick 2 minute filter out of curiosity.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #5
What are the trading asset worth in the event of a firesale? I.e. a lot of computer games and consoles. Probably less than the balance sheet value.
In reply to rouleur1, post #12
The problem I have always has had with DTG is the Distribution & Logistics arm which has been a perpetual drag on the rest of the company. This year the main Leisure Travel business is also not doing so well, with load factor down (whereas Easyjet, Wizz, and Ryanair are up) a bit and there is a whopping forex charge! They say current trading is "in line with market expectations" which I suppose is good, though as usual it is not stated what these actually are...
I wonder if at some point OTB may announce similar mediocre trading...?
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #14
That's a fair point ratioinvestor, the Net Current Assets calculation assumes that inventory is worth it's Balance Sheet value.
On the other hand, the Net Current Assets is conservative as it ignores all Fixed Assets - the GMD Balance Sheet suggests total Fixed Assets of £83million.
I've been in gambling mode today and bought a tiny holding in GMD when the mid price dropped below 25p; what interests me as well as the cash is the growth potential in the new E-business.
While larking around I recalled FJET's recent update and I just thought I would check out their website and the customer experience in booking a flight on it. Oh deary me, what a disaster!!! Once I selected the route and pressed 'Go' it then came up with this robot-checking thing not once but twice where I had to not only click a button but also select pictures in a grid, some of which weren't that clear! Then when it came to the schedule for the applicable dates once I clicked on a flight a website error came up and took me back to the homepage. What a disaster!!!
Hmmm. N Brown. Tripped up again, and we are still waiting for the outcome of the dispute with the HMRC (could result in a charge of £43m or refund of £54m).
Net debt is rising, and more cost headwinds if Sterling devalues. Closing stores that were opened only a few years ago. USA still not profitable. And there is the additional risk that a consumer credit crunch may result in an increase in bad debt.
Profitability may return when CAPEX slows, but will sit this one out for now.
In reply to andrea34l, post #6
andrea,
" but maybe this is already baked into the price"
Is that not what was said about Microsoft in the 80's? Agreed, it seems like they are paying a bit less than £1m each for 69 employees. It is a small pond, they they are buying some pretty big fish, and Mr market values the employees of ACSO at just over £500k an employee.
Regards,
Seadoc
"Windows 10 has just decided to do a major update, without warning me, and it took nearly 2 hours. Great, thanks Microsoft."
I remember a couple of years ago someone was recommending to a government select committe that open source was the way to go. But then said expert got an offer of extremely well-paid employment from Microsoft and the proposal faded away.
https://www.linuxmint.com/about.php
In reply to shine66, post #20
I agree, Linux Mint is a great upgrade. A worthwhile performance boost and very much less hassle. Even my elderly mother-in-law likes it better.