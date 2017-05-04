Small Cap Value Report (Thu 4 May 2017) - TUNE, TNI, BLTG

Good morning!

Last call for Ed's webinar today at 1pm. It should be very interesting, as Ed will be unveiling some new features on Stockopedia. As mentioned yesterday, I've had a preview, and very much like the new classifications system. It will be fun to see how the site rates my shareholdings. I think this feature will be much talked-about, and is set to ruffle some feathers too!

I covered this share in yesterday's report. I see it has risen by a further 7% today, on top of yesterday's rise. This reminded me of a term in the excellent Mark Minervini book, which he called something like "post announcement drift".



This is where a company puts out a highly significant piece of news (e.g. strong out-performance, or a big profit warning). What often happens is that the initial first day move is just the beginning of a much bigger move.

This is particularly the case with small caps - because lack of liquidity means that buyers & sellers cannot be immediately satisfied. Therefore buyers/sellers tend to continue buying or selling, often over a long period of time, as they have no other choice. Whereas large caps are so liquid, that most buyers & sellers can get filled quite quickly.

Also, I think a lot of traders use momentum-based strategies (which have worked very well since 2009 - buying the dips, riding the up-trend, then selling once the up-trend breaks). This reinforces the tendency of shares to continue drifting up or down after major positive or negative news.

The obvious conclusion from this tendency of prices to continue drifting after major news, is to buy or sell aggressively on the day of the big news. That's what I've been tending to do lately, and it's working a Treatt (LON:TET) ! (which is a great example of post announcement drift)!

I flagged up the great news from Treatt here on 23 Feb 2017, when the share was up about 21% on the day. Here we are just over 2 months later, and it's risen a further 29%.

A similar thing may be happening at Focusrite (LON:TUNE) although it's early days.

Therefore I am flagging to…