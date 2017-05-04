Small Cap Value Report (Thu 4 May 2017) - TUNE, TNI, BLTG
Webinar at 1pm today (4 May)
Last call for Ed's webinar today at 1pm. It should be very interesting, as Ed will be unveiling some new features on Stockopedia. As mentioned yesterday, I've had a preview, and very much like the new classifications system. It will be fun to see how the site rates my shareholdings. I think this feature will be much talked-about, and is set to ruffle some feathers too!
So do sign up - here is the link.
Focusrite (LON:TUNE)
I covered this share in yesterday's report. I see it has risen by a further 7% today, on top of yesterday's rise. This reminded me of a term in the excellent Mark Minervini book, which he called something like "post announcement drift".
This is where a company puts out a highly significant piece of news (e.g. strong out-performance, or a big profit warning). What often happens is that the initial first day move is just the beginning of a much bigger move.
This is particularly the case with small caps - because lack of liquidity means that buyers & sellers cannot be immediately satisfied. Therefore buyers/sellers tend to continue buying or selling, often over a long period of time, as they have no other choice. Whereas large caps are so liquid, that most buyers & sellers can get filled quite quickly.
Also, I think a lot of traders use momentum-based strategies (which have worked very well since 2009 - buying the dips, riding the up-trend, then selling once the up-trend breaks). This reinforces the tendency of shares to continue drifting up or down after major positive or negative news.
The obvious conclusion from this tendency of prices to continue drifting after major news, is to buy or sell aggressively on the day of the big news. That's what I've been tending to do lately, and it's working a Treatt (LON:TET) ! (which is a great example of post announcement drift)!
I flagged up the great news from Treatt here on 23 Feb 2017, when the share was up about 21% on the day. Here we are just over 2 months later, and it's risen a further 29%.
A similar thing may be happening at Focusrite (LON:TUNE) although it's early days.
Therefore I am flagging to…
Paul, re Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) the other sectoral decline that comes to mind is tobacco, although the key difference there is that volume decline has been offset with price increases to mitigate revenue impact. Also litigation issues similar to Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) ! However it has proved to be a very profitable sector for investors.
The key dynamic to me is that cash generation should run ahead of earnings as business volume declines. It's the opposite effect of overtrading for a growing company as working capital unwinds and new capex runs substantially below historic depreciation. Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) should be debt free soon (my main beef with today's update is that there was no comment on net debt, maybe they have recently settled the previously provisioned claims?) so it's not going bust. There is massive cash generation even after pension contributions, something like a 33% FCF yield. So even if you think it's a cigar butt investment, I think there is still plenty left to smoke.
Interesting update from Purplebricks (LON:PURP) today. The reported YOY 83% growth rate for H2 16/17 in instruction growth - which I am regarding as mostly synonymous with revenue given sellers have to pay a fixed fee regardless of whether the property is sold - is superb. Particularly when you consider it was already the third largest estate agent last year and is now probably the second or maybe first by revenue.
Broker targets were for revenue of 43.4m. I thought they were missed but having just done another back of an envelope calculation I think it should be in the region of 40m so not far off and my calculation does not reflect any increases in revenue per customer. The Australia business sounds like it is also going well and they vastly beat their own targets for number of local estate agents.
I also noticed that they now seem to be exploring the lettings market. To date the business has almost solely focused on sales not lettings. This could be another growth area although I would have thought they'd be less well placed while their agents cover a wider geographic footprint than traditional agents. https://www.lettingagenttoday.co.uk/breaking-news/2017/4/purplebricks-has-mystery-shopped-over-280-letting-agencies-across-uk
(I hold in case you're under any illusion otherwise)
Paul - any views on the Next trading update and reaction? Not a small cap I know but it is one you've commented on frequently before.
Re Focusrite (LON:TUNE), I wonder if there is a Post Paul Scott Positive Comment Drift effect at work, given the low liquidity?
Paul, Have you launched a fund?
Interesting point regarding "post announcement drift". I've revisited my extensive Minervini notes and he mentions that earnings surprises linger and create positive/negative momentum for future earnings. I think that's an important consideration. It also brings to mind the Stockopedia study where it was shown that buying immediately on a profit warning is a bad idea most of the time.
Focusrite (LON:TUNE) was also a technical breakout to an all time high - usually very bullish. I recall Minervini stating that after a breakout the price often continues upwards in the hours/days afterwards with little or no pause. He mentions that some inexperienced investors make the mistake of looking to buy a pullback that rarely materializes during the initial breakout.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #4
I've often wondered that my self but have come to the conclusion that Paul doesn't move markets that much (Yet). To highlight the point I would draw your attention to the positive review of Focusrite (LON:TUNE) he wrote on 20th March, after which the share price did nothing much until yesterday. Nice thought though, would make for a rather simple trading plan if it were true.
I seem to recall Paul was involved in a private fund, and eventually tired of the pressure and worry associated with it. Think he said Boo Hoo just about made it breakeven.
But as we all should know that just as there is a small timing gap with Comedy and Tragedy, it is really similar to the issues of market timing. He probably would have hit a bull run if he had kept on with it, to date?
In reply to Trident, post #8
Have a look at his fantasy fund, it's up over 100% in the last year.
In reply to fahimc, post #5
fahimc,
Paul has a fantasy:
http://www.stockopedia.com/fantasy-funds/beam-me-up-scotty-4990/
Seadoc
PS: Herbie, you type faster than I can!
Hey paul, i found this bit of news on RBG off a site called hospitality and catering news. Weird it didnt come up in the RNS or new alliance. Personally i think this is great news as many feedback sites always say the food at revolution is pretty average so could get a shake up. Whats your opinion? The news is below
Revolution Bars Group plc, the 67-strong leading bar and restaurant group, has appointed Scott Macdonald as Director of Food under contract.
Scott will be responsible for reinforcing development of the food offering across the entire estate for both Revolution and Revolución de Cuba. He will also oversee concept innovation to support the next level of growth for the business.
Mark McQuater, CEO of Revolution Bars Group plc, comments, “Scott will be instrumental in further enhancing food innovation within the group. His wealth of experience and fresh approach will support Revolution’s continued growth as we move forward and further develop our food offering.”
Scott Macdonald said, “I’m delighted to be working with Revolution Bars Group. The company has a reputation for forward-thinking and I welcome the opportunity to work with them to help evolve the business further and be part of its continued success.”
Scott has an abundance of experience working within the hospitality sector, joining Revolution Bars Group from Bill’s, where he held the position as Managing Director. Whilst there, Scott managed the 74-strong estate and was the driving force behind the roll out of 68 restaurants over four years.
In reply to fahimc, post #5
He should make Beam Me Up a real one! I would so buy into it!
Paul, thanks for heads up about webinar, was very interesting. Today you wrote:
"This reinforces my conviction that the smallest, most illiquid shares are really best avoided - unless they are truly exceptional (which very few are)."
You kindly gave mention to "The Retreat of Globalisation" and I was so impressed that I have just read "The Future is Small". In "Future is small" Gervais suggests that the smaller the cap the bigger the gains, well in DMS UK micro-cap from 1955 to 2014 and even more so in the US over the same period. Also the less liquid the share (this time US only) 1972 - 2013 the greater the gains. Now I guess the smaller the share and the less liquid the more likely to go "pointy bits up". I have not been back to the original references but from the text it looks like this was taken onto account in the original works. It could well be that the last 10 or 15 years are different but that is also one of Gervais's thesis, that the last 30 years have been an aberration and now is the time to put (some) money into illiquid microcap shares.
Seadoc
In reply to seadoc, post #13
Hi Seadoc.
Thanks for mentioning "Future is small". It's something I'd like to read. I've often read that smaller caps outperform mid caps which in turn outperform large caps but haven't ready deeply about the subject.
I have to say that I disagree with Paul's statement that most small illiquid shares should be best avoided. My experience over the last year or so with microcaps has been positive for the most part. Perhaps I've just been lucky. I had winners with Creightons (LON:CRL), Arcontech (LON:ARC), Northern Bear (LON:NTBR), Elecosoft (LON:ELCO), Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI). I've noted that these are all profitable and generally have increasing revenue/profit/EPS. I had two big duds which I learned a lot from: Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT) - jam tomorrow cloud-based video technology company which hasn't made a profit. Zamano (LON:ZMNO) - mobile telecom company that had its questionable business model regulated away.
Consequently it appears to me that microcaps can be great but you need to be shrewd to sort the gems from the duds.
Ricky
Paul and Graham,
Is there a list of you fave shares at the moment? Haven't been tuned in for abit and value your opinions.
Cheers