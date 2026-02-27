Good morning - it's the last trading day of the week, and the month!

Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Up 5% to 448.9p (£3.42bn) - Annual Financial Report - Graham - GREEN ↑

(At the time of writing, Graham has a long position in RMV.)

Rightmove plc, the UK's largest property portal, today announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2025

Rightmove has been under pressure for most of the past year, as the market digests the potential impact of AI. The share price is down by 45% from the peak last summer:

Thankfully, these results read well.

The highlights table:



If you didn’t know that sentiment around this stock was so poor, it would be hard to guess it from these numbers.



Market share: this stands out to me.

Record share of time spent on Rightmove at year-end (89% Comscore; 75% SimilarWeb/data.ai/Sensor Tower)(1) with over 85% of traffic direct and organic(2); strong usage of a range of new consumer features, with several powered by AI

My reason for involvement in Rightmove - and the reason it’s such a controversial company at times - is the natural monopoly (or duopoly with Zoopla) which it appears to enjoy.

And with its share of time now apparently at a record, this monopoly is as strong as ever.

The fact that 85% of traffic is “direct and organic” is also key: everybody who is interested in property knows that Rightmove is there and will visit it without any need for an ad to prompt them. This is a serious competitive advantage.

Onthemarket, now owned by Costar Group, does not appear to be having any detectable impact on Rightmove’s market share.

AI: the market has been concerned by the threat of AI to existing internet platforms, and was also spooked by Rightmove’s intention to spend big on its own AI tools. Here is the latest on that topic.

Let’s quote extensively from Rightmove’s comment on its data and AI tools, as I think this is key to the story. I’ve highlighted some snippets that strike me as important:

Rightmove benefits from 4 petabytes (PB) of historic and live data - all stored on its unified and cloud enabled data platform - with over 90% proprietary to Rightmove. This data is processed by c.200 proprietary models to create differentiated outcomes to both consumers and partners

o Highest ever delivery of technology releases from our product teams - more than 6,000 during the year - leveraging Rightmove's data and technology, along with insights from c.20,000 minutes of user testing, over 85,000 surveys, and c.500,000 recorded web and app sessions

o Examples of new products for partners included Online Agent Valuation and AI-enhanced Opportunity Manager for Estate Agents, Direct Appointment Booking for New Homes, a new data API and property details pages for Commercial partners, and upgrades to Rightmove Plus and the Rightmove Hub

o Examples of new features for consumers included MyPlaces, Style with AI, AI Keywords within the app, a global-first Property Checker within Mortgages, and a Renters Checklist within MyRightmove

o A multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud enables Rightmove to lead digital innovation in the property ecosystem, leveraging its extensive datasets and accelerate products that deliver value to consumers and partners



Personally, I think it makes sense for Rightmove to spend big on innovation during a period in which there is a lot of change in how business is being done online.

There is no question in my mind that they can afford it, given their profit margins:

Of course it’s hard to say in advance if all of this AI/product spending is going to generate an attractive return, but I have no problem with them taking that risk.

My main priority is that Rightmove remains the #1 place to research properties, and anything that ensures this happens is fine with me. I am happy for profits to not be maximised for a couple of years, if that’s what it takes. For me, the bigger risk is that they don't spend enough, and then lose out to superior products at other platforms.

Average revenue per advertiser

The number of estate agent/developer customers is very stable (only up 1%), but they continue to spend more each year. The key ARPA metric just keeps rising:





End-market trends: the property market is “supportive” for Rightmove’s customers, with more Bank of England rate cuts expected in 2026 and mortgage rates down year-on-year.

Current trading: Rightmove has entered 2026 “with strong momentum”. The outlook sounds strong although it does have an H2 weighting.



In line with our guidance set in November, we continue to expect 2026 revenue growth of 8-10%...

We expect year-on-year growth in the second half of 2026 to be stronger than the first half. First half growth is impacted by fewer developments coming into the year and the strong mortgage comparator last year.

We anticipate c.1% growth in membership and ARPA growth of £110-120 across Agency and New Homes.



CEO comment: contained within his very confident statement, he says “we will introduce a Rightmove app-in-GPT on OpenAI in the near future.” Interesting!

Dividend: the final dividend increases from 6.1p to 6.59p. There is also going to be a £90m share buyback (reduces the share count by less than 3% at the current market cap).

Graham’s view

Without wishing to get too philosophical on you, I do think the share price movement here over the past year is consistent with the Mr. Market metaphor: the one where he is an emotional neighbour, shouting house prices at you every day.

Rightmove hasn’t changed all that much over the past year, and yet the share price has been cut nearly in half.

The P/E multiple has often been in the mid-20s and high 30s:

And then it fell to less than 14x:

If you didn’t know any better, you’d assume that the earnings outlook had dramatically changed. And maybe it has in the long-term, if AI disrupts it. But that’s not reflected in short-term forecasts:

The cut to the FY26 EPS forecast was from 32.7p to 31.5p. That does not seem of great significance to me.



I’m going to upgrade this back to GREEN today, on the grounds that this is a very strong results statement, with a confident outlook, and the market has reacted positively to it (potentially signalling a positive change in sentiment).

Granted that as a shareholder, I may be biased.

I also acknowledge that the StockRanks don’t like it yet:

I don’t like to disagree with the StockRanks very often, but in this case the main area of disagreement is Momentum - the StockRanks are wary of momentum, and I'm willing to look past that.

However, with the share price rising on the back of today’s results, I think we have a genuine piece of evidence that momentum and sentiment might be about to change.

I also note that the other area of StockRank weakness, the ValueRank, has been increasing. This is a stock that has rarely offered much fundamental "value".

So I’m taking a contrarian stance here by upgrading this back to GREEN, and I may be in a smill minority with this view. But I hope you can understand my reasons, whether or not they prove to be valid.

Finally, checking shorttracker.co.uk to see how active the short-sellers are here, I see that disclosed short interest is about 2% of total shares outstanding. That’s a meaningful figure, but not too alarming. For context, there are 70 other UK companies where the disclosed short interest is higher than 2%.

Rightmove is 3% of my personal portfolio and if I didn’t have any other good ideas, I’d even consider topping up my position here!



