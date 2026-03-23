Good morning!

I was sorry to see that the comments section on Friday degenerated into hostility.

The FTSE is down by 7% over the past month, which never helps, and the news has been rather bleak at times. But despite all of that, I think that the atmosphere here has generally remained very positive. Let's keep it that way.



Cheers,

Graham

Monday market open: over the weekend, Trump threatened to blow up Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz does not reopen tonight (by 7.44pm New York time, to be precise). Meanwhile, Iran has said that it will close the Strait "completely" if its power plants are attacked. The Speaker of Iran's Parliament has also threatened financial entities that buy US treasury bonds ("Purchase them, and you purchase a strike on your HQ and assets").

With this frightening rhetoric as backdrop, the FTSE is set to open lower by another 130 points, at 9780.

Today's Agenda is complete.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Up 6% to 176.9p (£10m) - Final Results - Graham - AMBER/GREEN =

The Board of Tandem Group plc (AIM: TND), designers, developers, distributors and retailers of sports, leisure and mobility equipment, announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY25").

On a day when most shares are down, this Birmingham-based business is doing very well.

We already had a trading update from the company last month, which indicated there would be 6.2% revenue growth and adjusted PBT “slightly ahead of market expectations”. I looked at it here.

Even after today’s gains, the share price is lower now than it was after that February trading update - which says to me that the attitude of investors here remains fairly cautious. Of course, at this sort of market cap, only one determined buyer or seller is needed to change things!

Let’s figure out the key messages from these results. Some highlights:

Bike revenue growth 37.5% to £10.2m (notoriously volatile demand here)

Toys, Sports & Leisure revenue down 17.5% to £10.2m, “reflecting softer demand across certain discretionary categories, changes in retailer purchasing patterns and the timing of product ranging and promotional activity”.

There was good growth in the two smaller categories: Golf (+8.6%), and Home & Leisure (+30.1%), with “record heatwaves that boosted demand across key sales periods”.

Gross margin: up by over 100 basis points to 31.1%.

Underlying PBT: £692k (previous year: £510k).

Reported PBT: £568k (previous year: £30k) - a nice clean conversion from underlying to actual PBT.

Dividend: 3p proposed. This is the first dividend since 2023 and I’d say it’s a pretty big statement of confidence.

The dividend proposal is “in light of the Company's improved financial performance and strengthened cash flow position”.

Outlook

Notwithstanding continued market volatility, trading momentum entering 2026 has been positive, with early sales performance tracking in line with the Board's expectations and providing a constructive start to the new financial year.

In Toys, Sports & Leisure, 2026 will see them producing goods branded with Toy Story, Dora (the Explorer?) and Marvel Avengers. Sounds good. They’ll even have a “K-Pop Demon Hunters” wheeled product - I hope I can keep it out of my house.

Existing intellectual properties they use include Disney's Stitch, Bluey and Hot Wheels.

It’s impressive stuff and should be very profitable - but the shareholder returns never quite seem to match the promise.

Graham’s view

My view is pretty clear: I feel this business should have achieved more for shareholders over the years. For a business that has been publicly listed for over 30 years, a £10m market cap is a verdict in itself on what has been achieved.

I personally owned this one for a long time, before eventually moving on.

Having said that, I do think this latest set of results is pretty decent.

I’m very impressed by the lack of exceptional costs: only £87k in 2025 (previous year: over £400k).

And while I do feel that the company has failed to “compound” profits like it should have over the years, it has at least managed to convert its intermittent profitability into a gradually improving balance sheet.

Today’s balance sheet has been boosted by the “revaluation of property plant and equipment” (an irregular item that shows up on the statement of comprehensive income, not the P&L).

The result is the balance sheet equity has increased year-on-year from £24m to £26m.

Tangible net assets are £20.6m, or twice the current market cap.

Net debt is £1.9m but with this sort of asset backing, it shouldn’t be a concern.

The real difficulty is unlocking the £20m+ value for shareholders. If this value sits inside a mediocre business long-term, what’s it really worth?

On the other hand, the return of dividends suggests that value will start making its way back to shareholders now.

Indeed, there was a 12-year period when this company never missed a dividend payment. Culturally, under previous management, Tandem always thought the dividend was important.

I’m sorely tempted to upgrade this back to GREEN. The Tandem balance sheet has never been as strong as it is today. With net assets of £20m+, including freehold property, I personally struggle to see how the company could be undervalued at the current level.

However, there are some reasons why this is foolish:

Tandem has been consistently inconsistent, with periods of good performance almost inevitably followed by disappointment. Bad weather, fickle consumer tastes, Chinese logistics/shipping issues, and a wide variety of other unpredictable factors can ruin the party.

In general, a £10m market cap is a risk factor, due to the potential for a delisting.

The company in general hasn’t allocated capital well, and hasn’t earned attractive ROCE or ROE.

I’m therefore going to leave this on AMBER/GREEN. It really ought to be GREEN, but based on my experience I just can’t quite bring myself to give it an upgrade.

10-year chart:

The StockRank is 93; it’s a Super Stock.









Roland's Section

Down 20% at 156p (£626m) - Update on Strategic Review - Roland - AMBER/RED =

Private healthcare group Spire is the biggest faller in the FTSE 350 this morning, following news that takeover talks with private equity groups Bridgepoint and Triton Investments have both failed.

Newswire reports last week had suggested that Bridgepoint might be preparing a $1.3bn+ bid for Spire, while Triton was also said to be considering a bid. Both Triton and Bridgepoint subsequently issued statements on Friday confirming they do not intend to make an offer for Spire.

Bridgepoint noted that it was “grateful for the efforts of the Spire Healthcare Board” but said it had been unable to find a “transaction structure that would work for all stakeholders at this time”.

Update on Strategic Review: main points

Today’s update from Spire suggests the strategic review process remains ongoing, with a number of options still being considered:

The Board of Spire Healthcare remains in discussions with other parties in relation to a potential sale of the Company. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the Company nor as to the terms of any offer, if made.

The Board and Management are also continuing to actively evaluate other appropriate actions to drive long-term, sustainable shareholder value.

Roland’s view

In fairness, the current geopolitical environment may be making it harder for Spire to find a buyer for its business. But I can’t help feeling that the problem here might be related to the Board’s expectations on valuation, given the company's poor profitability and uncertain trading outlook.

As I’ve discussed previously, Spire’s board has complained that the value of the business is not being recognised by the market – in essence, that the share price is too low.

Property: one leg of the company’s argument is that the value of its freehold property estate is not being recognised by investors. Perhaps.

But Spire’s FY25 accounts showed debt and lease liabilities of £1,316m accounting for over 75% of the £1,692m reported value of the group’s property, plant and equipment. That may not leave much room for further leverage, although a buyer might be able to refinance at lower cost and perhaps revalue some older freeholds.

Operating business - uncertain outlook: it’s not clear to me that the group’s operating business deserves a high valuation, either. As I’ve commented previously, the evidence from recent years is that Spire’s healthcare business isn’t very profitable:

While the StockReport suggests a low price/free cash flow multiple, my sums suggest 2025 free cash flow to equity was just c.£23m, much lower than the value implied by the normalised figure calculated by Stockopedia’s data supplier. That’s equivalent to a price/free cash flow ratio of around 26x.

NHS changes? A further concern for me is that 30% of the group’s hospital revenue comes from NHS commissioning. This statement from the FY25 results makes it clear that there is a significant uncertainty about the outlook for this source of activity:

At the time of the Company's Trading Update released on 3 December 2025 (the "December Trading Update"), we indicated NHS volumes to be a material uncertainty across the sector as a result of Integrated Care Board budgetary restrictions and a resultant slowdown in commissioning activity with the independent sector. Since then, there has been increased cessation of NHS activity at some of our sites through the imposition of Activity Management Plans to the end of March 2026. As a result, we expect Q1 NHS revenue to decline c.(25)% y/y.

While April marks the start of a new financial year for the NHS, Spire doesn’t yet have any visibility on the level of funded activity it will receive:

Demand for NHS treatments through the Electronic Referral System remains high but committed funded activity is yet to be discussed or agreed with the NHS; and there remains material uncertainty as to when plans may be finalised and the terms they will be agreed on.

As far as I can see, Spire is highly geared, not very profitable and has limited visibility on revenues from its largest external customers. I would speculate that this combination is likely to limit the value placed on the business by potential acquirers.

I don’t see any reason to change my previous AMBER/RED view following today’s news.