Good morning!

I hope you’ve had a chance to enjoy some nice weather, wherever you may be. The UK recorded its hottest ever May day over the weekend.

In the markets, Brent crude is back below $100, gapping lower over the weekend and falling to $98.50, as President Trump says that talks with Iran are “progressing nicely”. Other sources confirmed that a deal is close to being reached, with only certain details yet to be finalised.

At the same time, Iranian boats have been hit by US and Israeli jets in the Strait of Hormuz overnight. The US military said that the Iranian boats were placing mines. But the current ceasefire is still officially in place.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is set to open up 20 points at 10,490 (vs. Friday’s close)

S&P 500 is set to open up 50 at 7,520 (vs. Friday’s close)

Brent crude is up 20 cents at $98.20

Gold is down $45 at $4,530

Ed Sheldon joins me in the cockpit today.

All done for today, thank you. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Up 3% to 300.1p (£5.1bn) - Q1 Trading Update - Graham - AMBER/GREEN ↓

This Super Stock has delivered a reassuring Q1 update, that it’s “on track to deliver full year guidance”.

Key points:

Underlying LfL sales are down 0.7% “vs. strong prior year comparator”.

Trade sales +17% ex-Screwfix

E-commerce sales +14% ex-Screwfix

The overall UK market is said to have declined “low single digits”, with the same being said for France and Poland, too.

In the UK, there’s a big disparity between Screwfix (+4.1% LfL sales) and B&Q (minus 4.1%). B&Q was particularly hit by a 7.5% reduction in LfL sales in the “Seasonal” Category.

France (Castorama and Brico Dépôt) saw LfL sales down 2.1%, and Poland was down 0.2%.

On the other hand, thanks to store openings, Kingfisher’s total sales rose 0.8%. The StockReport suggests that revenues are expected to grow 1.4% in the current financial year (FY Jan 2027), so this should still be possible.

Full year guidance reiterated: adjusted PBT c. £565m - £625m, free cash flow c. £450 - £510m.

The PBT guidance range is wide enough (+5% above or -5% below the midpoint), but we are still quite early in the financial year.

CEO comment:

"We delivered a resilient start to the year, executing well and gaining market share against a soft market backdrop. Sales including marketplace grew +0.8%, with core categories proving resilient - even as a late start to spring impacted footfall and seasonal demand. E-commerce and trade sales both delivered double-digit growth, underlining the momentum in our key growth drivers.

Graham’s view

This is a Super Stock that performed strongly against expectations for FY Jan 2026 - see Roland’s commentary on their upgrade last November.

Roland maintained our positive stance on Kingfisher, but also said “I can see a time in the not-too-distant future when we might need to moderate this view unless revenue growth starts to improve.”

Six months later, revenue growth has not improved and indeed is negative on a LfL basis.

The good news is that this hasn’t had any major impact on profit forecasts, which speaks a lot to the efficiency of the organisation:

And weak revenue must also be put in the context of the wider market - most of their banners seem to have gained market share.

However, for me, some caution is required at this stage. It’s not cheap for a bricks-and-mortar retailer:

Quality metrics don’t impress:

And now it’s ex-growth on a LfL basis (not its own fault, but due to the market in which it operates).

So while this might be a Super Stock, it doesn’t look super to me at this valuation. I’m therefore taking us down one notch.







Ed S's Section

Up 4% at 75p (£65M) - Final Results - Ed S - AMBER =

(At the time of writing, Ed S has a long position in CLX.)

Calnex Solutions, which provides test and measurement solutions for the global telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and government & defence markets, has posted its final results for the year ended 31 March 2026 (FY2026). And they look pretty solid.

Here are some highlights:

Revenue of £21.9m, up 19% year on year

PBT increased to £1.2m versus £0.7m in FY2025

Diluted EPS of 0.80p versus 0.36p in FY2025

Strong balance sheet with cash of £9.3m at year end (£11.2m at 22 May 2026)

Proposed a final dividend of 0.68p per share. Total of 0.99p per share for FY26 (FY25: 0.95p).

Outlook:

Targeted investment in FY27 in key product launches and continued development of market and customer relationships will position the Group for further growth in FY28 as new products are commercialised.

Strongly positioned to benefit from the continued global investment across structural growth markets of digital infrastructure, government and defence, supported by a strong balance sheet, robust product roadmap and diversified market footprint.

We enter FY27 with confidence, supported by a robust product roadmap, strong balance sheet, and a more diversified market footprint. In a period of rapid technological and geopolitical change, the importance of high-performance network testing continues to grow, and as we move into the next decade of Calnex's journey, we are excited by the opportunities ahead.

The Board is increasingly confident in the Group's long‑term prospects. Diversification across products and end markets, strengthened partner channels, and enhanced commercial capability provide a solid platform for sustainable growth.



Ed S’s view:

I’ve been a shareholder in Calnex for around five years now. I originally bought at significantly higher prices before averaging down a little.

The reason I invested here was that I saw a lot of potential in terms of the need for telecoms network testing. My logic was that new technologies (e.g. self-driving cars) would drive demand for network testing.

It’s fair to say my thesis didn’t play out. In recent years, the company’s telecoms revenues have been weak and the stock has tanked.

But I have held on to it. Because I could see the potential for an improvement in performance at some stage and a rebound in the share price.

Now, today’s full-year results certainly show an improvement in performance. Revenue is growing at a decent clip again (+19%) and profits have expanded.

The full-year dividend has been increased to 99p from 95p last year. Meanwhile, the balance sheet looks robust.

What’s working is the company’s diversification into other markets. Recently, Calnex has expanded into the data centre and government & defence markets.

Growth was driven by continued momentum in our newer end markets of government and defence, and digital infrastructure (cloud computing and data centres). This underlines the increasing relevance of Calnex's capabilities across adjacent markets and the early success of our diversification strategy.



Zooming in on the data centre segment, the company says that in H2, it secured a ‘significant repeat order’ for its Sentry product from a leading hyperscaler to monitor network sync.

Digital infrastructure represents a significant growth opportunity, driven by hyperscaler investment, network upgrades and the rapid expansion of AI‑driven workloads.



As for the government/defence segment, it notes in its report that revenues here represented 21% of orders by value last year versus 15% the year before.

The government and defence sector provides an increasingly significant market opportunity for Calnex, driven by modernisation of digital infrastructure and the need for assured performance in mission‑critical environments.

Turning to the telecoms market, this remained ‘steady’. However, the company remains confident in the long-term outlook here.

While this is all quite encouraging, the downside to the stock is that the P/E ratio is very high at present. If we take today’s diluted EPS figure of 0.80p, we get a trailing P/E ratio of about 94.

Now, if Calnex sees strong growth in the years ahead, the company may be able to grow into this valuation. But there’s no guarantee here, so the valuation is a risk.

It’s worth noting that FY2027 is set to be a year of ‘targeted investment to support key product launches’ so this could have implications for near-term profitability. That said, the company believes that this investment will position it for accelerated growth in FY2028.

One other thing to note is that there is a degree of customer concentration here. Last year, its top 10 customers accounted for 55% of orders (FY25: 45%).

Given the high valuation, I’m going to leave the stock on AMBER for now. I do see a lot of potential here in the long run, however, the valuation adds risk in the near term.

Up 4% at 64p (£55M) - Q1 2026 Financial Results & Investor Presentation - Ed S - AMBER/GREEN =

(At the time of writing, Ed S has a long position in MWE.)

Israel-based technology company MTI Wireless Edge (I hold) has posted its Q1 results today. Here are some highlights:

Revenues of $12.8m, up 6% year on year

Operating profit of $1.5m, up 21%

Earnings per share of 1.40 US cents, up 18%

Net cash at 31 March 2026 of $8.5m (31 December 2025: $9.4m)

Division performance:

Antennas: revenue down 20%

Water Control & Management: revenue up 19%

Distribution & Professional Consulting Services: revenue up 20%

Management commentary and outlook:

Overall, this was a strong Q1 performance, particularly from Mottech which benefitted from an uplift in demand from international customers seeking water management services. Moving into Q2, we received a record level of defence related orders worth just over $9 million, the majority of which is expected to be fulfilled in the current year, adding to a backlog of orders for 2026 that was already high.

While defence orders are likely to continue to be a key driver of revenues in the short to medium term, the diversification of MTI's operations across multiple markets is a core strength of the business and all three divisions continue to contribute positively to the Group's trading performance. Overall, MTI is in a good position with net cash of $8.5m, a strong balance sheet and a growing customer base."



Ed S’s view:

I initiated a very small position here recently (I’m a little in the red right now). I bought mainly as a play on defence (the company has seen strong momentum here in recent months) but I was also attracted to MTI’s financials and its high Stockopedia StockRank (and ‘Super Stock’ rating).

Zooming in on the financials, we have:

Rising revenues (analysts forecast growth of around 6% this year)

A decent mid-teens return on capital employed (ROCE)

Rising dividends (the trailing yield is around 3.9%)

Overall, there’s a fair bit of quality. Note that Stocko gives it a 97 for quality.

One other thing that appeals to me here is that the company is diversified and has multiple revenue drivers. This paid off in Q1, as while antenna revenues were weak (down 20%) due to lower E-band 5G backhaul solution sales in India, the other two divisions saw strong growth.

At the group’s Water Control & Management division (Mottech), which provides wireless control systems to manage irrigation and water distribution for agriculture (helping to generate higher crop yields through more accurate water usage), municipal authorities. and commercial entities, revenues were up 19%. This growth was driven by international markets – particularly North America, Italy, and the Arabian Gulf.

Turning to the Distribution & Professional Consulting Services, where it represents around 40 international suppliers of radio frequency/microwave components and sells products to Israeli customers, revenues were up 20%. Here, the company noted that new business wins have created a lengthy backlog of orders, which it says bodes well for the remainder of 2026.

Going back to the Antenna division, the company has received quite a few defence-related orders since the end of Q1 ($9m of orders in April alone). So, there are reasons to be optimistic here.

In terms of the valuation, I think it’s quite reasonable. Taking last year’s EPS figure of 5.86 US cents, we get a P/E ratio of a little under 15x.

Given the rising revenues, undemanding valuation, attractive dividend yield, and high StockRank, I’m happy to leave MWE on AMBER/GREEN.