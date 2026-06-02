Short-seller convicted of securities fraud: Andrew Left of Citron Research has been found guilty by a jury of engaging in securities fraud - not just on the short side, but also on the long side.

Left is a well-known commentator who has been around for a long time, with nearly 400,000 followers on X.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, he "often built his positions using inexpensive, short-dated options contracts that expired the same day that he published his commentary". He also "submitted limit orders to close his positions as soon as the company’s shares reached a certain price – often at prices vastly different from the target prices Citron’s commentary touted".



An example given is Nvidia: the US Attorney’s Office says that in 2018, Mr. Left closed a long Nvidia trade at $150-151 just two hours after tweeting about it. The stock was trading at $143.64 when he bullishly tweeted that “We see $165 before we see $120”.

When it comes to debates on the topic of short-selling, I’m nearly always on the side of the short-sellers. But this case isn’t really about short-selling. You can see from the Nvidia example that the prosecutors are highlighting a long trade. And I must say that I would be deeply uncomfortable with trading practices like that.

I don't think I'd want somebody to be punished with long prison time over it, but I also wouldn't want them doing it in the first place!



Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is set to open up 0.4% at 10,360

S&P 500 is down 0.2% at 7,580

Brent crude (August delivery) is down 1% at $94

Gold is up 1% at $4,520

Bitcoin is down 1.4% at $70,400

Leaving it there for today, thank you. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Down 14% at 961.6p (£263m) - Interim Results - Graham - AMBER/GREEN =

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components and systems, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2026 ('H1 2026' or the 'Period').

The weak share price reaction here seems to be more to do with the recent run-up rather than anything to do with the results themselves.

Here’s the year-to-date chart:

A half-year trading update was released on 9th April. The share price closed that day at £8.70, and there has been no news since then - but the share price ran up to £11.

So I’m going to interpret today’s weakness as profit-taking, or “sell the news”-type behaviour.

Because the key line is this:

FY2026 expectations unchanged; Board remains confident in further profitable growth and progress towards mid-teens returns over the medium-term.



Let’s pick out some other key facts from these results.

Gooch & Housego is an “optical components and systems” business. I simply think of it as making parts for lasers.

H1 revenue +15.5% (to £81.9m). Organic, constant currency growth was 9.1%.

H1 adjusted PBT +13.9% (to £5.8m)

Statutory PBT £3.3m (H1 last year: £2.9m)

Pretty good numbers but we’ll have to investigate the gap between adjusted and statutory PBT, as usual.

The company has focused on the Aerospace & Defence sector, which appears to be paying off. A&D H1 revenues were up by over 50% year-on-year (up 26% organically) and were over 40% of total revenues:

In contrast, revenues in GHH’s Industrial segment were “broadly flat” and Life Sciences revenues were down 7.7%.

Net debt excluding leases increased year-on-year by over £12m to £36.6m.

There are reasons for the increase in debt:

They have spent cash on acquisitions over the past year, e.g. nearly $8.75m in cash to buy a business called Global Photonics (shares also issued to fund this). Working capital grew by £5m over the past six months, due to higher outstanding invoices (“which have since largely been converted to cash”).

Order book increased by 16.5% in just six months, “providing near full cover for expected FY2026 revenues”.

CEO comment: happy with the "stronger forward visibility than we have had historically”.

Graham’s view

Let’s start by reconciling adjusted PBT (£5.7m) to statutory PBT (£3.3m):

Amortisation of intangibles £1.5m

Restructuring £0.4m

Acquisition/integration £0.2m

Local employment litigation £0.2m

Interest on defcon £0.1m

For me, restructuring and “local employment litigation” costs sounds like items I would not be willing to look past. There were restructuring costs last year too, and it’s too easy for management teams in general (not specifically at GHH) to lump awkward costs into this category.

So for me, real pre-tax profitability in H1 is probably about £5m.

The balance sheet has a tangible value of about £53m, after writing intangibles down to zero.

Checking my comments in April, I was happy at the time to bump up our stance on this by one notch to AMBER/GREEN.

I still think that was the right call at the time. The share price then was 890p, versus 961p today.

Unfortunately, the valuation multiples then weren’t cheap, and the stock is even more expensive now: the ValueRank is 15 (prior to the impact of today’s share price fall).

Historically, returns are weak:

Today, I’m on the fence about what to do - but my conclusion is to leave our moderately positive stance unchanged.

The positives:

9% organic growth.

Much higher growth after including acquisitions.

Strong A&D and improved order intake in Industrial.

Very strong revenue visibility.

Conclusion: there are just enough positives to keep me AMBER/GREEN, but it’s close.

Up 1% at 77.56p (£334m) - Preliminary Results - Graham - AMBER/GREEN =

These FY March 2026 results open confidently:

"FY26 was our first full year with Capital & Regional, and it has delivered: integration is complete, synergies have been realised and the enlarged and improved portfolio is generating positive operational momentum and continued valuation progress.

Capital & Regional was bought in late 2024 for £147m, bringing in a range of additional shopping centres to the NRR portfolio and increasing the London retail weighting to 43% of the portfolio.

Some key points about full-year performance:

Underlying funds from operations of £37.2m (up from £30.5m in FY25)

Bought back 10% of its share capital at 75p in August 2025.

Like-for-like portfolio valuation growth +0.7% to £802m

They say “Stable occupancy of 95.0% vs 95.3% at 30 September 2025”. In fact it seems that occupancy has been gently sliding lower: it was 96.1% in March 2025. But 95% is still fine!

Another key data point:

EPRA net tangible assets per share 105p.

The current share price is a 26% discount to that level. There have been no dividends since March 2026 that would require an adjustment to this calculation.

Loan-to-value is 40%, down from 42% a year ago. For REITs generally, this is a level I’m very comfortable with. I only treat them as highly leveraged with an LTV over c. 60%.

As we’ve noted before, NRR has been working for some time to get its LTV below 40%. It made disposals for £110m during the year, and did so at book value.

Graham’s view

We’ve been AMBER/GREEN on this and I’m happy to keep that stance today. NRR is trading at an attractive discount, with a normal LTV, borrowing cheaply, and with acceptable occupancy levels.

Overall, I see little to dislike.

The only reason I’m not GREEN is that it’s a REIT in an economically exposed sector. So the upside is capped - it’s a property investment, after all - and there is also significant downside exposure in a recession.

The most likely scenario is that this simply continues to pay an attractive yield to its investors for the foreseeable future (at least until the next major recession):

There is also the potential for the discount to close vs. NTA, depending on interest rates and sentiment in the market. Disposals at book value over the last year provide solid evidence that the NTA figure is real, rather than an accounting fiction, which increases the likelihood of the discount closing.

Down 3% at £44.28 (£96bn) - 2026 H1 Pre-Close Trading Update - Graham - AMBER/GREEN

(At the time of writing, Graham has a long position in BATS.)

This has been a long-term holding for me. Not a particularly profitable one in terms of capital gains, but it has paid a very generous and reliable dividend stream.

The share price here is a little lower, which must be due to lower expected cigarette volumes.

Update guidance for FY December 2026 says that global cigarette industry volume is now expected to be down c. 2.5% (previously 2%).

As a major global player, BAT follows these trends. Key brands include Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Rothmans.

Apart from that slight reduction in guidance, today’s update reads cleanly.

The key point for investors is this one:

Confident in sustainably delivering our mid-term algorithm: 3-5% revenue, 4-6% APFO and 5-8% adjusted diluted EPS growth, with 2026 performance still expected at the lower end of these ranges

APFO = adjusted profit from operations.

Lower expected cigarette volumes are offset by higher expected growth in New Categories: these are now expected to have growth in the mid-teens (previously low double-digit). Swings and roundabouts, surely?

Balance sheet: BATS is “on track to reduce leverage to within 2-2.5x by year-end, alongside a progressive dividend and sustainable share buy-backs, with £1.3bn in 2026”.

The buy-back is a small but important component of the return here. On top of the dividend, they are buying back about 1.4% of their outstanding shares this year.

In terms of leverage, they already reached 2.55x by December 2025 (down from 2.75x at December 2024). So they are already very close to that 2-2.5x “corridor” they are targeting and which symbolises a comfortable debt load. The company’s long-term credit ratings are all investment grade and stable.

CEO Comment:

"I am pleased that our full-year delivery remains firmly on track…

In the U.S., our robust delivery is driven by combustibles, Vapour and an excellent Modern Oral performance. The strength of our multi-category portfolio and enhanced commercial execution in the world's largest nicotine value pool reinforces our confidence in future delivery. We welcome the FDA's recent prioritisation guidance as an important step toward effective enforcement and expanding market access for responsible products, and we are actively preparing our future Modern Oral and Vapour portfolio for market.

In New Categories, revenue growth is accelerating and we now expect to deliver mid-teens for 2026. We continue to prioritise investment in our most profitable value pools, driving strong contribution growth.”



The reference to the FDA is related to its statement in May, that it does not intend to prioritise enforcement against vaping or nicotine pouch products where the manufacturer has an ongoing application. This signals that BAT should be able to continue operating its New Categories in the US without any regulatory surprise or action against it.

Graham’s view

I’ve been moderately positive on this one and I continue with that stance today.

Checking my notes from last time, I was hoping that the company would find a permanent CFO. They did find one, in April: a man who had previously spent 16 years at BAT, and since then has been managing Asahi breweries in Europe. So I no longer need to worry about the CFO question.

At 12x earnings, it’s not a bargain and some may view it as expensive given that profits are only expected to grow at c. 5% annually - a little more in EPS terms, after the impact of buybacks. But since I view it as relatively low risk (a dangerous thing to say, given how it is treated by regulators and tax authorities), I continue to find it moderately attractive.

Roland's Section

Up 6% at 28p (£70m) - Trading Update - Roland - AMBER ↑

On the face of it, today’s update from this flooring distributor suggests impressive sales growth, with like-for-like sales up 16.5% so far in 2026 and sales growth of 19.1% in May.

I am not sure why the company is quoting like-for-like revenue rather than total revenue, but I can’t see any reason why the value of the two figures should be significantly different.

If I’m correct, then revenue growth so far this year is running at more than double the 7% growth rate (2025: 9%) suggested by current forecasts from house broker Zeus, which are unchanged today.

Continued expansion

Today’s update highlights the ongoing efforts to increase Likewise’s capacity so that it can support £250m of annual sales:

2nd distribution hub in Leeds is now operational, expected to improve management of palletised containers

Extension in Newport will begin operations as planned in July, adding storage and cutting capacity

Valley subsidiary has increased cutting capacity in Derby

Total fleet expected to exceed 160 trucks during 2026

Outlook

Notwithstanding the Global uncertainties, the Board is confident of achieving current market expectations for the financial year ending 31 December 2026 and are very focused on improving operating margins to enable further investment and development.

Zeus has left its forecasts unchanged today “on a precautionary basis”, citing concerns around consumer spending and cost pressures.

FY25 actual adj EPS: 1.1p

FY26E adj EPS: 1.2p

There are not yet any forecasts for 2027.

Roland’s view

These strategic investments leave the Group in a strong position and well poised to capitalise on the significant market opportunities before us.

As I understand it, Likewise’s strategy is to gain share by focusing on independent retailers and other areas from which sector leader Headlam is pulling back in order to try and restore its profitability.

Today’s sales growth figures suggest Likewise is having some success at this strategy, given that overall market conditions for UK flooring are said to be fairly subdued at the moment.

Presumably this explains today’s use of the word “exponential” to describe Likewise’s market share gains – it’s hard to imagine this happening unless competitors are withdrawing (or going out of business).

Despite this apparent success, Likewise isn’t immune to the headwinds facing Headlam. This makes me wonder what’s being required to achieve this level of growth. Margins are wafer thin in this business and costs are only heading one way.

I suspect pressure on margins might explain why today’s update is only in line despite sales growth running at twice forecast levels.

I continue to have some concerns about the economics of this business and the strength of Likewise’s finances. Aggressive, debt-assisted expansion in difficult market conditions is not without risk.

With a forward P/E of 22 and limited visibility, I also think the good news is already priced in here – a view also reflected in the stock’s relatively low ValueRank:

However, I do recognise the strong sales momentum Likewise is generating and the possibility that strategic clarity and strong leadership will allow Likewise to steal a march on underperforming rivals.

To reflect this mix of factors, I’m going to move my view up by one notch to neutral today. AMBER ↑



Down 9% at 223p (£515m) - Full-year results for the y/e 31 March 2026 - Roland - AMBER =

GBG, the global identity and location technology business, publishes its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Shares in this software group have never recovered from the sell-off they suffered from late 2021 through to mid-2023:

In theory, I always feel there should be an opportunity here, but in reality GB seems to keep frustrating investors.

Today’s results are a case in point – the shares are down by c.10% as I type, after the company unveiled a whopping £73m impairment charge and warned that increased spending could hit margins this year. This news has overshadowed some more positive achievements from last year:

GBG Go “our adaptive identity platform” has secured 100+ wins since launch, ahead of expectations.

Americas Identity returned to growth in Q4 with improved execution and “accelerating momentum into FY27”.

New and expanded relationships with global brands including Equifax, FedEx, Uber, Remitly and Temu.

Let’s take a look at today’s results in more detail.

Full-year results - key points

One reason for GB’s weak share price performance in recent years is that its revenue growth has slowed dramatically:

Unfortunately today’s results do not address this shortcoming. Nor is there much improvement on profit:

Revenue up 3.2% to £285m (constant currency)

Adjusted operating profit up 0.7% to £67.5m

Reported (loss) before tax of £(74.5)m

Adjusted earnings per share up 9.3% to 19.0p

Dividend unchanged at 4.4p per share

Net debt up 65% to £80.1m

Revenue: full-year growth is weak but is in line with consensus estimates. Performance improved sequentially through the year, too. CEO Dev Dhiman expects to carry this H2 rate of growth into FY27:

H1: 1.8%

H2: 5.7%

Profit adjustments: like revenue, adjusted operating costs and adjusted operating profit were also broadly flat last year:

Source: GB Group FY26 results

However, the reported figures were marred by some big impairments that plunged GB to a reported net loss of £75m last year:

Compliance platform write-off: this relates to a legacy product that is being retired - this was flagged up in the H1 results so shouldn’t have been a surprise today.

£73m goodwill impairment: this relates to the Americas Identity business unit, where revenue has declined in each of the last three years. The company has revisited its valuation for this unit based on “more cautious assumptions” and “reasonable market multiples” and decided it is appropriate to reduce the level of goodwill being carried to reflect a lower value in use. I don’t know the history of the Americas business, but there’s still £217m of goodwill attached to it, suggesting it was developed through sizeable acquisitions.

The impairment of the Americas business appears to have surprised the market today and does seem disappointing – especially as this unit is said to have returned to growth in Q4 and delivered operational improvements last year:

Good execution improvements: Sales productivity initiatives reduced time-to-revenue by >50%; an increase of 20% more renewals containing minimum commitments, and 3x new business ACV with >35% pre-committed

Cash generation: rather than debating the merits of GB’s recurring profit adjustments, what I usually do in these situations is to see how a company’s free cash flow compares to its various profit metrics.

I would expect a software business like GB to enjoy fairly consistent and strong cash generation.

My sums do indeed suggest good underlying free cash flow conversion (before working capital movements and acquisitions), albeit still lower than in the prior year:

FY26: £40.5m (FY25: £45.3m)

The main point I’d make here is that these figures are reasonably close to GB’s adjusted net profit of £47.0m and £44.3m for FY26 and FY25 respectively. So I am happy to use the adjusted profit measures as an approximate guide to business progress.

Debt-funded buybacks: the increase in net debt last year to £80 million reflects the £45m spent on buybacks.

I am not convinced that borrowing money to buy back shares can be described as “capital allocation discipline”, but this decision probably does explain why adjusted earnings per share rose by 9% last year despite adjusted operating profit rising by less than 1%.

Funnily enough, checking last year’s annual report shows that the FY26 long-term incentive plan award criteria for the CEO and CFO are based 50% on earnings per share and 50% on total shareholder return relative to the FTSE 250.

Buying back shares is likely to be beneficial to both of these metrics, although as it happens even £45m of buybacks (from a starting market cap of £739m) was not enough to lift GB’s share price over the last financial year.

The market cap on 1 April was just £470m; it’s £515m today.

This tells me that last year’s share buybacks were probably carried out at share prices significantly above today’s price.

While leverage remains manageable at 1.15x EBITDA, I don’t think that’s the point here.

FY27 Outlook

The early success of GBG Go has prompted management to accelerate investment in this platform:

We will make a one-off operating cost investment of £6 million in FY27 to accelerate Go's innovation roadmap through expanded use of an existing development partner to supplement GBG's technology team.

This will release additional capability earlier such as expanded fraud and identity signals, and agentic readiness to target category leadership aligned with customer demand.



As a result, GB is guiding for an adjusted operating margin of 21% to 22% in FY27, down from 23.7% in FY26.

I guess this may prompt brokers to trim their earnings estimates slightly for this year.

I don’t have access to any updated forecasts today, but based on previous consensus for revenue of £300m this year, this new guidance suggests FY27 adjusted operating profit could fall by 4% c.£64.5m.

Assuming no further buybacks this year, I would guesstimate this could leave GB trading on a FY27E P/E of c.11.

Roland’s view

Before considering whether to invest in GB, I’d want to spend some time learning more about the company’s competitors.

Strong competition is the only obvious reason I can see why the company is struggling to deliver stronger revenue growth. After all, as management points out in today’s slide pack, this is a growing market:

Source: GB Group FY26 presentation

My underlying free cash flow estimate of c.£40m gives GB a trailing free cash flow yield of c.8% at current levels. Management has indicated a similar cash performance is expected this year too.

I think GB shares should offer value at current levels, but I can’t help feeling a little cautious. While I’m prepared to overlook some of last year’s profit adjustments, I’m discouraged by the use of large amounts of debt for share buybacks, the big impairment charge, and the persistently sluggish top line growth.

Guidance is for revenue growth to improve to c.5% for in FY27 and potentially accelerate further in following years. If that can be achieved while maintaining c.20% operating margins, I think this business should be worth more in the future.

However, I can’t ignore the reality that today’s outlook appears to suggest a cut to FY27 profit guidance.

On balance I am going to maintain Graham’s previous neutral view today, but I’d certainly be open to an upgrade if the company can show some evidence of improving momentum this year.